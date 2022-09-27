Read full article on original website
2024 Chevy Silverado HD High Country Gets New Midnight Edition Package
The refreshed 2024 Chevy Silverado HD got its big debut just a few days ago, showing off a revised exterior, an overhauled cabin, new tech goodies, and a powertrain update to boot. What’s more, Chevy’s latest heavy-duty pickup also offers the new Midnight Edition Package, as detailed right here.
2023 Corvette Z06 Coupe With Z07 Package In Rapid Blue: First Photos
The 2023 Corvette Z06 has amassed a huge following since Chevy first revealed the high performance machine. Much of the interest has been around the unique naturally aspirated 5.5L V8 LT6 engine, which is the world’s most powerful naturally-aspirated V8 in a production car. Many fans, enthusiasts and observers have been salivating to see Chevy’s new track monster in all of its colors, and that’s what we have for you here today – the C8 Z06 in the eye-popping Rapid Blue hue.
Rough Country Presents Chevy Silverado HD, GMC Sierra HD Lift Kits: Video
Rough Country, an aftermarket parts supplier that specializes in trucks and off-road vehicles, recently released a video showcasing its five-inch and seven-inch torsion bar drop suspension lift kits for the latest generation of GM’s heavy duty pickups – the Chevy Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD. Both the...
This 2023 Cadillac Escalade 22-Inch Wheel Is No Longer Available
The 2023 Cadillac Escalade is currently luxury marque’s most expensive and best-selling model, but GM has been struggling with production issues and bottlenecks that trace their roots to the COVID-19 pandemic for some time now. These supply chain problems have led Cadillac to pull some options on some vehicles and the 2023 Escalade has become the latest victim.
GMC Hummer EV Powertrain On 2022 Wards 10 Best Engines And Propulsion Systems List
The GMC Hummer EV powertrain has secured a spot on the recent 2022 Wards 10 Best Engines and Propulsion Systems list. The list includes both internal-combustion engines (ICE) and electric propulsion systems. The Wards 10 Best Engine and Propulsion Systems list evaluates all-new or significantly improved powertrains through rigorous testing....
2024 Chevy Silverado EV Spotted Undergoing Towing Test
The 2024 Chevy Silverado EV introduces an all-new, all-electric iteration of the popular pickup nameplate, making its big debut earlier this year at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show. Now, the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV has been spotted undergoing a towing test. This particular example appears to be a Work Truck...
2022 And 2023 Cadillac CT5 Heated And Ventilated Seat Retrofits Under Way
Owners of 2022 and 2023 Cadillac CT5 sedans affected by recent constraints for the heated and ventilated seat features are now eligible for a free dealer retrofit of these features, per a new GM customer satisfaction program. The program covers both the Cadillac CT5 and Cadillac CT5-V. As GM Authority...
GM Introduces Chevy Silverado Steel Driveshaft Accessory
The Chevy Silverado 1500 has the right stuff to handle a stint off-road, but for those customers that want to take their game to the next level, Chevrolet Performance is now offering this all-new steel driveshaft accessory. The new Chevy Silverado steel driveshaft accessory is resistant to impact damage from...
No Chevy Express Discount Offers In September 2022
In September 2022, there are no Chevy Express discount offers, though low-interest financing is available for up to 60 months on the full-size passenger and cargo van in local area markets. See a couple of examples below. Chevy Express Discount Offers. Chevy Express example finance offers in September 2022 are...
Next-Gen GMC Acadia To Get Super Cruise: Exclusive
GM will debut an all-new third generation for the GMC Acadia crossover with the upcoming 2024 model year, introducing a long list of important updates and changes. Now, GM Authority has learned that these changes will include the option to equip the GM Super Cruise system. For those readers who...
2023 GMC Yukon Gets Price Increase In September
Having received a price increase in August, the 2023 GMC Yukon received another price increase in September, GM Authority has learned. The 2023 GMC Yukon SLE and SLT trim levels have received an additional $1,400 to their price, and will now start at $59,195 and $65,895 respectively. Meanwhile, the Yukon AT4 and Denali trims have each gained an $800 price increase, now starting at $72,500 and $74,600, respectively. Additionally, the price of the Yukon Denali Ultimate – an all-new trim level for the 2023 model year – increased by $1,300, bringing its starting price to $95,295.
2023 GMC Savana Configurator Live
The 2023 GMC Savana introduces the twentieth model year for the van, debuting a handful of small changes and updates compared to the preceding 2022 model year. Now, the 2023 GMC Savana is available to spec via the official online configurator at GMC’s website. Customers have a broad range...
GM Heritage Center Moving To Grand Blanc Township Building
The GM Heritage Center, which houses a collection of 600 cars and trucks from the automaker’s history, will soon be relocated to Grand Blanc Township in Michigan, bringing it closer to GM’s hometown. According to local outlet 12 News, GM made the announcement on Thursday, September 29th that...
2023 Chevy Utility Vehicles Cargo Space, Best To Worst
New-vehicle buyers looking for an abundance of cargo space have a range of options when it comes to the Chevy utility vehicle lineup, with no less than eight different models on offer for the 2023 model year. The question is, how do these models compare in terms of raw cargo space numbers? To find out, we’re putting them side-by-side in the following GM Authority spec comparison.
Buick Envision Discount Offers Interest-Free Financing In September 2022
In September 2022, a Buick Envision discount offers interest-free financing for 36 months on the 2022 Envision and 2023 Buick Envision when financed with GM Financial. Additionally, local market leases are available. See an example below. Buick Envision Incentives. Buick Envision discount offers in September 2022 are as follows:. Finance...
AEB Technology Needs Improvement, Says AAA
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) has proved efficient when it comes to prevent rear-end wrecks, applying the brakes autonomously when certain conditions are met to avoid a crash. However, AAA set out to find out if the latest iterations of AEB are capable of operating at higher speeds and detecting moving vehicles, and found the technology a bit lacking.
2023 Chevy Express Gets Significant Price Increase Over 2022 Model
The 2023 Chevy Express arrives as the twentieth model year for the van, debuting only a few changes and updates compared to the preceding 2022 model year. Among those changes is new pricing, with the latest 2023 model year ushering in a significant price increase. As it turns out, the...
2009 Saab 9-3 Among Best 10 Used Convertibles Under $10,000, Says KBB
Having made it to KBB’s list of best used convertibles under $10,000 last year, the drop-top has once again landed on the same list this year. The Saab 9-3 Convertible was ranked ninth on KBB‘s top 10 list, bumping it up one spot from its ranking the previous year. The publication praised the GM-era Saab convertible for its exterior styling and peppy powertrain.
GM Midsize Pickup Trucks Sales Up 49 Percent During Q2 2022
GM midsize pickup truck sales increased in the United States, Canada, and Mexico during the second quarter of 2022. GM truck sales are comprised of the Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon in the U.S. and Canada. In Mexico, GM sells the Colorado alongside the all-new Chevy S10 Max. Sales Numbers...
2023 Cadillac Lyriq Recalled For Display Screen Issue
General Motors has issued a recall for certain examples of the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq related to a defect in the vehicle’s display screen. The problem: affected vehicles are equipped with a defective display screen that that will occasionally perform a boot-up / shut-down cycle when the vehicle is parked and powered off. This cycle can be interrupted if the vehicle door is opened. If the cycle is interrupted during a specific five-second time period, the display will be blank. The blank screen condition will typically reset if the vehicle is turned off and back on again.
