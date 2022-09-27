The 2023 Corvette Z06 has amassed a huge following since Chevy first revealed the high performance machine. Much of the interest has been around the unique naturally aspirated 5.5L V8 LT6 engine, which is the world’s most powerful naturally-aspirated V8 in a production car. Many fans, enthusiasts and observers have been salivating to see Chevy’s new track monster in all of its colors, and that’s what we have for you here today – the C8 Z06 in the eye-popping Rapid Blue hue.

CARS ・ 3 HOURS AGO