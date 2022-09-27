ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

KFDA

Amarillo Animal Management Welfare offering free microchips for pets

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare (AAMW) is offering free pet microchips throughout the month of October. AAMW is providing this technology free of charge and walk-ins are welcome. They are providing this technology service as part of the “Return to Home Challenge” with the Maddie’s...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society gets a new location

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society has a new location. For anyone looking to adopt an animal, the non-profit organization can be found on South Bell and West McCormick Road. The APHS will start operating sometime next month. The move was a community effort, including online fundraisers...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Gracie’s Project Shot Clinic proceeds will help elderly community

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Gracie’s Project will be hosting a shot clinic tomorrow with the proceeds going to help the elderly community. The shot clinic is from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Wesley Community Center, located at 1615 S. Roberts St. Gracie’s Project...
AMARILLO, TX
State
Texas State
Amarillo, TX
Texas Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Amarillo, TX
KFDA

Living options help redevelop the downtown Amarillo community

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Downtown living is an attraction for many and adding residential units is at the core of redeveloping downtown Amarillo. “Downtown living is a critical component of a thriving down town,” says Aaron Emerson, leasing agent, owner/broker, Gaut Whittenburg Emerson. In 2008, the city of Amarillo...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Twin bobcats, sibling bears join the Amarillo Zoo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Zoo wants family and friends to meet the baby bobcat brothers: Hampton and Huckleberry. The twin brothers were found in Weatherford in a rock quarry. Hampton and Huckleberry were deemed federally unreleasable due to imprinting on humans. “These guys were found at only a...
AMARILLO, TX
Person
Sam Stephenson
KFDA

Xcel Energy approved to switch from coal to gas at Harrington Station

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - State regulators gave final approval Thursday for Xcel Energy to convert its Harrington Station electricity generating plant to burn natural gas instead of coal. The project north of Amarillo will require a large gas pipeline that will run about 20 miles. According to the order, the...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo first responder Capt. Elizabeth Brown honored for service

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today is a day to remember for Amarillo Police Department Captain Elizabeth Brown, who was recognized as the first responder for the month of September. “This is such an honor and I’m so blessed to work for such a great organization and be surrounded by people...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

HPFB taking reservations for 40th Anniversary Luncheon

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - High Plains Food Bank is is taking reservations to secure a spot at their 40th Anniversary Luncheon. HPFB’s Harvest of Hope Anniversary Luncheon will be serving a traditional Mexican-style lunch, that will be catered by The United Family/Amigos. This luncheon celebrates High Plains Food Bank’s...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Hope to Opportunities Foundation launches a $20 million project for Hope Village

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Hope to Opportunities Foundation has launched a $20 million capital campaign project to expand and build Hope Village Transitional Employment Center and Park. Hope Village will provide training and work opportunities for those with intellectual disabilities. The project Hope Village is funded by many donors and...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for bond surrender

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for bond surrender by the Potter and Randall County Sheriff’s Offices. According to the release, 45-year-old, Timothy Phillips Jr. is wanted by Potter and Randall County Sheriff’s Office for bond surrender for possession of identifying information and possession of a controlled substance.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

The Wrap Up: Week 7

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It is week seven of the high school football season!. Below you can watch the list of videos we covered on The Wrap Up: Week 7:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 7: Game of the Week and 5A scores:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 7: 4A and 3A...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center hosts Lecture series

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A member of the ‘Daughters of the American Revolution’ will be presenting at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center Saturday. Darlene Smith will be speaking on the importance of war memorials history of DAR its purpose and value. The lecture starts at 1:30 p.m.
AMARILLO, TX

