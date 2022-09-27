Read full article on original website
KFDA
Amarillo Animal Management Welfare offering free microchips for pets
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare (AAMW) is offering free pet microchips throughout the month of October. AAMW is providing this technology free of charge and walk-ins are welcome. They are providing this technology service as part of the “Return to Home Challenge” with the Maddie’s...
KFDA
Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society gets a new location
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society has a new location. For anyone looking to adopt an animal, the non-profit organization can be found on South Bell and West McCormick Road. The APHS will start operating sometime next month. The move was a community effort, including online fundraisers...
KFDA
‘You can walk away with a job’: Workforce Solutions & City of Amarillo hosting job fair
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Workforce Solutions Panhandle and the City of Amarillo will be hosting a job fair. The event will be on Tuesday, October 4, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center’s North Exhibit Hall. This event has been bringing the Panhandle’s top employers...
KFDA
Gracie’s Project Shot Clinic proceeds will help elderly community
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Gracie’s Project will be hosting a shot clinic tomorrow with the proceeds going to help the elderly community. The shot clinic is from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Wesley Community Center, located at 1615 S. Roberts St. Gracie’s Project...
KFDA
Living options help redevelop the downtown Amarillo community
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Downtown living is an attraction for many and adding residential units is at the core of redeveloping downtown Amarillo. “Downtown living is a critical component of a thriving down town,” says Aaron Emerson, leasing agent, owner/broker, Gaut Whittenburg Emerson. In 2008, the city of Amarillo...
KFDA
Twin bobcats, sibling bears join the Amarillo Zoo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Zoo wants family and friends to meet the baby bobcat brothers: Hampton and Huckleberry. The twin brothers were found in Weatherford in a rock quarry. Hampton and Huckleberry were deemed federally unreleasable due to imprinting on humans. “These guys were found at only a...
KFDA
‘We’re preparing the next generation’: Caprock High School joins Storybridge’s One Million Book Giveaway
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Caprock High School gave 875 books to Storybridge’s One Million Book Giveaway to give back to elementary school students who will someday become longhorns. “It’s really a story of older kids investing in younger kids and telling and communicating that they believe in them and...
KFDA
Traffic diverted on I-40 west of Wildorado after trailer catches on fire
WILDORADO, Texas (KFDA) - Traffic is being diverted tonight after a truck tractor semi trailer caught on fire on Interstate 40 west of Wildorado. Texas Department of Public Safety said the truck tractor semi trailer was on I-40 eastbound west of Wildorado when it caught on fire for unknown reasons.
KFDA
Car and Bike Show to bring awareness to drunk driving prevention this Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Several groups are coming together in a car and bike show this weekend to highlight drunk driving prevention. The Be-A-Hero Car and Bike Show is Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Starlight Ranch parking lot. The non-profit event will have a Halloween costume...
KFDA
Xcel Energy approved to switch from coal to gas at Harrington Station
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - State regulators gave final approval Thursday for Xcel Energy to convert its Harrington Station electricity generating plant to burn natural gas instead of coal. The project north of Amarillo will require a large gas pipeline that will run about 20 miles. According to the order, the...
KFDA
Amarillo first responder Capt. Elizabeth Brown honored for service
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today is a day to remember for Amarillo Police Department Captain Elizabeth Brown, who was recognized as the first responder for the month of September. “This is such an honor and I’m so blessed to work for such a great organization and be surrounded by people...
KFDA
HPFB taking reservations for 40th Anniversary Luncheon
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - High Plains Food Bank is is taking reservations to secure a spot at their 40th Anniversary Luncheon. HPFB’s Harvest of Hope Anniversary Luncheon will be serving a traditional Mexican-style lunch, that will be catered by The United Family/Amigos. This luncheon celebrates High Plains Food Bank’s...
KFDA
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Amarillo Wranglers, Amarillo High Chad Dunham and Alissa Spangler
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Alissa Spangler, Tommy T and Chad Dunham on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here. We chat with Alissa Spangler on the upcoming games this evening and more!. NewsChannel 10 Alissa Spangler Part 2:. Amarillo Wranglers Tommy T:
KFDA
Hope to Opportunities Foundation launches a $20 million project for Hope Village
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Hope to Opportunities Foundation has launched a $20 million capital campaign project to expand and build Hope Village Transitional Employment Center and Park. Hope Village will provide training and work opportunities for those with intellectual disabilities. The project Hope Village is funded by many donors and...
KFDA
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for bond surrender
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for bond surrender by the Potter and Randall County Sheriff’s Offices. According to the release, 45-year-old, Timothy Phillips Jr. is wanted by Potter and Randall County Sheriff’s Office for bond surrender for possession of identifying information and possession of a controlled substance.
KFDA
‘Bring our kids back from the COVID learning loss’: Area school districts breakdown remaining ESSER funds
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - School districts across the Panhandle are breaking down what’s left of federal recovery funds from the pandemic. Both Amarillo Independent School District and Canyon Independent School District received three phases of Elementary and Secondary School Relief Funds, known as ESSER. Amarillo ISD receiving over $105...
KFDA
The Wrap Up: Week 7
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It is week seven of the high school football season!. Below you can watch the list of videos we covered on The Wrap Up: Week 7:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 7: Game of the Week and 5A scores:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 7: 4A and 3A...
KFDA
Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center hosts Lecture series
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A member of the ‘Daughters of the American Revolution’ will be presenting at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center Saturday. Darlene Smith will be speaking on the importance of war memorials history of DAR its purpose and value. The lecture starts at 1:30 p.m.
KFDA
Criminal Complaint: Teen charged for shooting 2 public officers at Tri-State Fair
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A teen has been charged for assaulting two public officials during the Tri-State Fair in Amarillo. According to complaint filed by Texas Ranger’s, 17-year-old Eleazar Suarez has been charged for assaulting two public officials at the Tri-State Fair Monday evening. According to Texas Ranger’s, Suarez...
KFDA
West Plains Wolves’ Adopt a Wolf Cub Program Making an Impact Off the Field
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Adopt a Wolf Cub program gives kids from West Plains’ feeder schools an opportunity to pair up with Wolves football players, cheerleaders and trainers. For a small fee - the “little wolves” get to hang out with their “big wolves” at meet and greet...
