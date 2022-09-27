ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck’s Texas Roadhouse gives back to the community

By Taylor Aasen
KX News
KX News
BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — It’s hard to imagine anything more satisfying than helping someone in need. But, you can do just that while enjoying a good meal.

You can get the best of both worlds at Texas Roadhouse in Bismarck by giving back while eating at “Dine to Donate” night.

Dine to Donate takes place Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and 10% of what Texas Roadhouse makes was donated to the American Cancer Society.

Every time Dine to Donate happens, a different charity receives the proceeds, which then goes to the community.

Drawing for beginners

Texas Roadhouse works a lot with high schools within Bismarck helping fundraise for band boosters, the volleyball team, as well as dance teams.

“I think it’s important just cause it shows we care and we can help them. So, hopefully other people can maybe do something the same way we do to help give back,” said Coy Olsen, local store marketer at Texas Roadhouse in Bismarck.

Twice a month, Texas Roadhouse hosts Dine to Donate night, while working with the Special Olympics team once a month.

