Beaumont, TX

Beaumont, TX
Port Arthur News

Port Neches man accused of burglarizing several Nederland businesses

A 28-year-old Port Neches man was indicted this week in connection with the burglary of a Nederland business. On April 26, Nederland police were dispatched to Vin’s Paint and Body on South U.S. 69 in reference to burglary of a building. The officer viewed surveillance video and reportedly saw a person taking multiple items from inside the business.
NEDERLAND, TX
Port Arthur News

Resident asks for city’s help improving Port Arthur park

A Port Acres park became the center of attention Tuesday night during a Port Arthur City Council meeting when a resident addressed members and staff regarding a lack of upkeep. “We’ve got a lot of problems with the park, and it seems like we’re not taking enough time and enough...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
MySanAntonio

Lundy named general manager for Willy Burger, Crown Pizza

The Neches Restaurant Group is pleased to announce that Chrystal Lundy has been named the new General Manager for both Willy Burger and Crown Pizza in Beaumont. Lundy will oversee staff and daily operational procedures on-site in both Beaumont restaurants. The dual-restaurant general manager position is new for the group, and comes at a pivotal time of new growth in the locally owned business's history.
BEAUMONT, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

LIST: East Texas counties that have issued burn bans

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Several burn bans have been issued across East Texas as drought-like conditions remain in the area. The following counties have burn bans: Cherokee County Houston County Polk County Fire officials said people should avoid outdoor burning and activities that can create sparks or flames. Residents should also alert firefighters of any […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
westcentralsbest.com

Arrest Made in Washington-Marion Lockdown Hoax

Lake Charles, La - A precautionary lockdown at Washington-Marion High School Wednesday morning has been lifted after a threat made against the school was found to be a hoax according to Calcasieu Parish Officials. 911 dispatchers received a call stating that the school needed to be evacuated within two hours...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Port Arthur News

Meet with the newest company to open in The Press Building in Downtown Port Arthur

The newest company in The Press Building is essentially in place to create even more. “My goal in doing business here in Southeast Texas is to create jobs,” said Niq Hunter, president and CEO of Nerd Family Productions. “I work with a number of different nonprofit organizations, and for more it’s a no brainer that the biggest driver of crime and isolation is the lack of opportunity. And…around here, there isn’t that much of a lack of opportunity. It’s a variety of opportunities.”
PORT ARTHUR, TX

