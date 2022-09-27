Read full article on original website
New company in Port Arthur plans to open doors for area youth, put Southeast Texas on the map
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A new business that aims to bring opportunities to Port Arthur's youth and create content that will put Southeast Texas on the map is taking the community by storm. A video production company has moved to downtown Port Arthur. Nerd Family Productions moved into The...
'With inflation that is not acceptable' : Beaumont City Councilman working to raise city employee minimum wage to $15 an hour
BEAUMONT, Texas — Early September, Beaumont City Council voted to increase the minimum wage for city workers to $13 after some workers were making as little as $10 an hour. One councilman, however, believes that is still too little and believe their paycheck should match the work they do.
Southeast Texas school districts and others nationwide deal with teacher shortage
BEAUMONT — School districts across the country and here in Southeast Texas are dealing with a teacher shortage. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports on how Beaumont ISD is working to attract more teachers to the classroom.
Christus Southeast Texas St. Elizabeth implementing new technology for heart patients
BEAUMONT — Christus Southeast Texas St. Elizabeth hospital is implementing new technology to improve the outcome for cardiac patients in Southeast Texas. The Impella 5.5 with SmartAssist is a minimally invasive, surgically implanted heart pump that delivers full cardiac-support after a heart attack or cardiomyopathy patients in cardiogenic shock.
Port Arthur News
Vidor man allegedly covered self with mud, water and tree brush to evade police
Large amounts of stripped copper and nearby gardening snips and a possible suspect hiding in the tree line off Spur 93 led law enforcement to bring out a K-9 in a recent search. When the man finally emerged with the help of police, he had concealed his entire body with...
12newsnow.com
Beaumont Fire Department firefighters push new engine into Station 4
This is part of an age-old tradition. Firefighters have participated in the push-in ceremony dating back to the 1800's, according to Roy west.
Port Arthur News
Pills stuffed in deodorant stick leads to additional jail charge, indictment for inmate
A 43-year-old county jail inmate was indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury for allegedly having a baggie of pills stuffed inside a deodorant stick. Ondray Brandon Ladia, a transient, was indicted on a charge of prohibited substances in a correctional facility for an incident that occurred April 23. An...
Beaumont ISD offers further career opportunities through adjunct teacher positions
BEAUMONT — Tune in tonight at 6pm to hear KFDM Reporter, Mya Caleb share how Beaumont ISD works to fill their teacher shortage while creating career opportunities. For Beaumont ISD jobs visit their website here.
Port Neches man accused of burglarizing several Nederland businesses
A 28-year-old Port Neches man was indicted this week in connection with the burglary of a Nederland business. On April 26, Nederland police were dispatched to Vin’s Paint and Body on South U.S. 69 in reference to burglary of a building. The officer viewed surveillance video and reportedly saw a person taking multiple items from inside the business.
Resident asks for city’s help improving Port Arthur park
A Port Acres park became the center of attention Tuesday night during a Port Arthur City Council meeting when a resident addressed members and staff regarding a lack of upkeep. “We’ve got a lot of problems with the park, and it seems like we’re not taking enough time and enough...
New 62-acre youth camp facility coming to Beaumont
The diocese of Beaumont says the facility will be called Christ Central Camp. The grounds will have a chapel, cabins and even swimming pools.
Lundy named general manager for Willy Burger, Crown Pizza
The Neches Restaurant Group is pleased to announce that Chrystal Lundy has been named the new General Manager for both Willy Burger and Crown Pizza in Beaumont. Lundy will oversee staff and daily operational procedures on-site in both Beaumont restaurants. The dual-restaurant general manager position is new for the group, and comes at a pivotal time of new growth in the locally owned business's history.
LIST: East Texas counties that have issued burn bans
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Several burn bans have been issued across East Texas as drought-like conditions remain in the area. The following counties have burn bans: Cherokee County Houston County Polk County Fire officials said people should avoid outdoor burning and activities that can create sparks or flames. Residents should also alert firefighters of any […]
Texas Department of Transportation announces I-10 closure for Orange County
The Texas Department of Transportation is reporting an Interstate 10 closure impacting Orange County. According to TxDOT, the right lane of I-10 westbound near the state line will be closed from 8 p.m. to midnight starting today (9.28). The closure is needed due to repairs. Expect possible delays.
Wilson Early College seniors serving as substitutes, mentors in Port Arthur elementary classes
What started as the need to address a substitute teacher shortage led a group of students to embark on a special path. Twenty-eight seniors at Wilson Early College High School will be working as substitute teachers and tutors in elementary schools in the Port Arthur Independent School District. Adrienne Lot,...
Student may face adult charge stemming from fight caught on video at West Brook High School
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Jefferson County DA is seeking to certify a West Brook High School student as an adult to face robbery charges stemming from a fight on the campus earlier this month. The district attorney's office has requested that a teen seen punching and kicking another student...
Jefferson Co Sheriff asks public to help find Sabine Co killer Matthew Hoy Edgar
Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens on Monday issued an appeal to the public to help law enforcement find Sabine County convicted killer Matthew Hoy Edgar. Stephens made the appeal during a KFDM 6 News “On the Run” report, in which they spotlight people that law enforcement is searching for in relation to crimes.
Arrest Made in Washington-Marion Lockdown Hoax
Lake Charles, La - A precautionary lockdown at Washington-Marion High School Wednesday morning has been lifted after a threat made against the school was found to be a hoax according to Calcasieu Parish Officials. 911 dispatchers received a call stating that the school needed to be evacuated within two hours...
Buna man's short-lived escape from Jasper County deputies earns him more charges
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Buna man's short-lived flight for freedom on Wednesday after being arrested by Jasper County deputies earned him more charges to go along with the felony charge he was initially arrested for. Deputies arrested Jacob Connally, 34, of Buna, on Wednesday along County Road 722 in...
Meet with the newest company to open in The Press Building in Downtown Port Arthur
The newest company in The Press Building is essentially in place to create even more. “My goal in doing business here in Southeast Texas is to create jobs,” said Niq Hunter, president and CEO of Nerd Family Productions. “I work with a number of different nonprofit organizations, and for more it’s a no brainer that the biggest driver of crime and isolation is the lack of opportunity. And…around here, there isn’t that much of a lack of opportunity. It’s a variety of opportunities.”
