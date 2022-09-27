ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa, AZ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 15 News

Monsoon season leaves impact across Arizona in 2022

PHOENIX — Today marks the end of Monsoon 2022 and it was a busy one as dust, high winds, lightning, and flash floods hit many parts of Arizona. Phoenix Sky Harbor, where official rainfall measurements are taken, picked up 2.23" of rainfall, which is slightly below the 30-year average.
ARIZONA STATE
12news.com

Man breaks into and steals Phoenix police car, flees with patrol rifle

PHOENIX — A man has been arrested after breaking into a Phoenix Police Department patrol car and stealing a rifle that was kept inside the vehicle, police officials said. According to a police spokesman, officers were investigating the shooting of a teenager near 4200 North 35th Avenue on Saturday morning. Although the teen's injuries were found to be non-life threatening, a man unrelated to the investigation broke into one of their patrol vehicles.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maricopa, AZ
State
Arizona State
Maricopa, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Maricopa, AZ
Accidents
Local
Arizona Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monsoon#Suv#Accident
AZFamily

Phoenix man seriously burned after group loads grocery bags of gasoline into car, causing fire

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a Phoenix man is in the hospital with serious burns after a group of men filled grocery bags with gasoline and loaded them into a car, leading to a fire on Thursday morning. Phoenix police say a vehicle was engulfed in flames near 35th Avenue and Ocotillo Road shortly after 8 a.m. Police arrived and found a man in his 40s burned near the car and rushed him to the hospital.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC4

Missing in Utah: Family of Dylan Rounds continued to be left out of investigation

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – Authorities won’t relinquish their investigation of Dylan Rounds. The 19-year-old disappeared on Memorial Day weekend. He was operating his farm in Lucin in western Box Elder County. The mother of Dylan Rounds claimed authorities with Box Elder told her they will not turn the case to another agency to […]
AZFamily

Three teen boys found safe after leaving Mesa junior high school

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say three teen boys who went missing early Thursday morning have been found safe. Officers searched for 14-year-old Christian Taylor, 13-year-old Nicholas Hensley-Pavich, and 13-year-old Tyler Whittaker. The teens were last seen around 9 a.m. at Rhodes Junior High School near Baseline and Dobson roads.
MESA, AZ
12news.com

How was Monsoon 2022 in Arizona? Let's take a look at the numbers

PHOENIX — The start of October signals the unofficial start of the season of changing leaves, pumpkin spice everything and sweater weather (unless you live in the Valley). It also brings about the end of Monsoon 2022. The final day of monsoon season is Sept. 30 and now is the perfect time to look back and see what the rainy season did for the Grand Canyon State.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy