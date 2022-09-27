Read full article on original website
Pocket Museum introduces new spooky Halloween exhibit
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -Downtown Hattiesburg is getting in the Halloween spirit with showing off its new Pocket Museum spooky exhibit. The museum is showing a pirate-themed exhibit with various activities throughout October, including pirates joining visitors as they walk through the alley on Oct. 15 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and the third annual “Great Downtown Duck Hunt.”
St. John Church to host 1st Oktoberfest since 2019
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A local church is bringing back an annual celebration of German food and music that was canceled for the last two years because of the pandemic. The congregation of St. John Lutheran Church will host the 42nd “Oktoberfest” from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Hub City gearing up for 5th annual ‘Restaurant Week’
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Get your forks, napkins and waistlines ready for Hattiesburg’s fifth annual Restaurant Week. Visit Hattiesburg is celebrating the local food scene with more than 40 restaurants participating in this event, allowing people to have the chance to try each restaurant’s selected food menu items.
Blues legend Bobby Rush to highlight Hub City’s 17th Mobile Street Fest
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Thousands of people are expected to visit the Hub City Saturday for the 17th annual Historic Mobile Street Renaissance Festival. The annual event will have food, arts and crafts, activities for kids and special tours of the newly-renovated Smith Drug Company. Kicking things off on Friday...
Saenger Theater sign returns to downtown Hattiesburg
Hattiesburg Concert Association receives two-year, $51K grant. Extra funding is again coming to the Hattiesburg Concert Association. HAPA looking for next artist to paint Hawkins bridge mural. Hattiesburg Alliance for Public Art is looking for the next artist to leave their stamp on the Hattiesburg landscape.
An annual Thanksgiving tradition continues at Hattiesburg eatery
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - As the holiday season approaches, one Hub City business is calling on people to help bring a little joy and lots of hot meals to those in need. Marco’s Chicken and Waffles will host its 3rd Annual Free Thanksgiving Meal event, the company’s annual tradition of giving back to the community one plate at a time.
Hattiesburg School District holds annual Homecoming parade
On Sept. 29, the Beat Four School in Waynesboro held a ceremony to reward students who received an improved test score on the MAAP tests.
Roberts Hall demolition on schedule, topsoil and seeding
Oak Grove's Felix Williams wins Golden Apple Award.
Laurel church collecting relief supplies for Ian victims
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Pine Belt residents are already making donations to help victims of Hurricane Ian. The members of Trinity Baptist Church are taking donations of non-perishable food, cleaning supplies, insect repellent and other supplies for victims of the storm. Donations are being taken at the church Monday-Saturday, from...
Weekend guide: Here’s the events in Mississippi Sept. 30-Oct. 2
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (September 30 through October 2) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Tucka, Willie Clayton & Ms. Jody – Friday – Jackson There’s still time to purchase tickets for this […]
City of Petal continues to attract economic and population growth
Hattiesburg Concert Association receives two-year, $51K grant. Extra funding is again coming to the Hattiesburg Concert Association. HAPA looking for next artist to paint Hawkins bridge mural. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Hattiesburg Alliance for Public Art is looking for the next artist to leave their stamp on the Hattiesburg...
Six inducted as part of 2022 Hattiesburg Hall of Fame
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Six accomplished graduates of Hattiesburg area schools were inducted into the fourth class of the Hattiesburg Hall of Fame at a black-tie gala at the historic Eureka School. At 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, the inductees were first introduced during an informal gathering at the...
Sullivan and Powell to Wed
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Robby and Donna Sullivan of Magee and Tammy Sullivan of Magee, MS proudly announce the upcoming marriage of their daughter Victoria Blair Sullivan to Seth Thomas Powell, son of Shannon and Kathy Powell of Mize and Randy and April Baughman of Lucedale, MS.
Pine Belt organizations face challenges fighting food insecurity
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The White House announced more than $8 billion in new commitments to combat hunger and improve nutrition, which is good news for Pine Belt organizations that feed the hungry every day. The folks at Christian Services and Edwards Street Fellowship Center said they’re facing new challenges...
Amtrak platform opens in Laurel
Widespread damage, flooding and millions are without power in southwest Florida, but Dixie Electric crew members are ready to help. Pine Belt organizations work to raise awareness of Sickle Cell Anemia over the month of September.
Hiring and preparation on the rise ahead of holiday season in Pine Belt
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re still 12 weeks away from Christmas Day, but preparation is starting now. Small businesses in the Pine Belt, as well as the big-name box stores, are increasing staff to tackle the holiday rush. Around this time of year, you typically see boxes and...
Beat Four School holds MAAP test score ceremony
Waynesboro, Miss. (WDAM) - On Sept. 29, the Beat Four School in Waynesboro held a ceremony to reward students who received an improved test score on the Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP) tests last May. If the students showed improvement, they received a “black card.” Additionally, students who scored proficient...
Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept. dances away the morning blues with students
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - School drop-offs are a bit different at Jones County elementary schools. As parents drop off their children, they’re greeted with smiles and a bit of dancing by teachers and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. “It’s just a good vibe to start your day,...
Amtrack platform upgraded in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Laurel witnessed a little history being made Friday. A new and improved Amtrack platform was unveiled Friday before city officials and federal dignitaries. Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
5 exciting reasons to road trip to Hattiesburg, Mississippi for Hattiesburg Restaurant Week, October 2-8
It’s every foodie’s favorite week—restaurant week! If you’ve tasted your way through Birmingham’s food scene, it’s time to think out of the box and plan a road trip to try some of Hattiesburg’s 200+ local restaurants. Ready to devour the deets? Here are...
