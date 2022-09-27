ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

LUXURY SOUTH FLORIDA WEDDINGS AT THE BOCA RATON

The 2020s is a decade in which one of Florida’s most historic wedding venues will celebrate its 100th anniversary. As a favorite destination for luxury South Florida weddings, The Boca Raton has long been known for its pristine resort setting, world class amenities, and timeless Floridian style. Tia Azzara, Assistant Director of Catering, shares more about what couples can expect when hosting a wedding at The Boca Raton, and what the wedding planning process entails.
BOCA RATON, FL
Florida's Turnpike service plazas reopen following Hurricane Ian

Service plazas along Florida's Turnpike are back in service Thursday following Hurricane Ian. The Florida Department of Transportation and Florida's Turnpike Enterprise are providing services at the following plazas:. The Fort Drum, Port St. Lucie/Fort Pierce, West Palm Beach, Pompano Beach, and Snapper Creek service plazas are fully operational. The...
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach County, FL
DeSantis: Rescuers going door-to-door in Ian's hardest hit areas

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday that rescuers have been going door-to-door checking on residents in the areas hardest hit by Hurricane Ian in southwest Florida. During a news conference Friday morning at the Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee, DeSantis said rescuers "have gone to more than 3,000 home in the hardest hit areas, going door-to-door to check on the occupants of those residences."
FLORIDA STATE
Health inspections: 5 restaurants from West Palm to Boca Raton closed temporarily

Forty-nine restaurants in Palm Beach County failed to meet health and safety standards last week, resulting in 44 follow-up inspections and five temporary closures. In Palm Beach County, Florida's Department of Business and Professional Regulation reported 840 violations during 216 recent restaurant inspections. Inspectors labeled 278 violations as high priority, 244 violations as intermediate priority and 318 violations as basic priority.
Fort Pierce offering rehousing program to homeless residents

With a competitive housing market and the rise of rent, Fort Pierce is implementing a program to help displaced residents who can’t afford housing. The Rapid Rehousing Program assists individuals and families who are in dire need of assistance and are homeless according to Florida's definition in Section 420.621 of the Florida Statutes.
FORT PIERCE, FL
Hurricane Ian pummels southwest Florida, terrorizes Palm Beach County with at least one tornado

Hurricane Ian’s malice bullied across spans of sawgrass and cattails and cypress swamp Tuesday night to rend roofs from condominiums west of Delray Beach in a dark confusion of spiraling winds and supercell thunderstorms. In moments, a tornado tossed cars at the Kings Point community like confetti, cut palm trees in half, tore chunks from buildings and sliced off roofs in a surgical assault that left microwaves untouched on countertops and clothes hanging neatly in closets. ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Good Samaritan buys supplies for Florida homes damaged by Hurricane Ian

A retired police officer from Massachusetts who is now a handyman in Port St Lucie is helping those on Florida’s west coast who need building materials. This Home Depot in St. Lucie west sustained some damage from the winds - right there in the front along part of the store, but when we got here, we quickly found out that was not the story - the story was out in the parking lot –
FLORIDA STATE
Tornado displaces Kings Point residents, flips planes at Broward airport

(DELRAY BEACH, FL)- A night of wild weather triggered by the outer bands of Hurricane Ian injured 2 people, damaged cars and buildings, knocked out power for thousands and left at least 35 people homeless. At around 7:30 PM Tuesday the first of several tornado warnings were issued by the...
Hurricane Ian live updates Wednesday: Palm Beach under tropical storm warning as Ian hits coast

The Palm Beach Post has continued our live coverage of Ian Thursday. Catch up with the latest here. The Palm Beach Post has made this article free of charge for all readers in the interest of public safety. Consider supporting the Post with a digital subscription. A devastating high-end Category 4 Hurricane Ian continues to move inland across Florida's...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Hurricane Ian update: Palm Beach County schools closed Thursday, as storm reaches Florida

Palm Beach County public schools will remain closed Thursday, as the region anticipates intense wind and rain from Hurricane Ian. Superintendent Mike Burke previously joined dozens of superintendents in closing school districts throughout the state Wednesday. Thousands of Palm Beach County residents have since lost power, and a tornado caused extensive damage at Kings Point,...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
In restaurant news: Fat Boyz Barbecue opens in Deerfield Beach, Ford’s Garage Wellington runs out of gas

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Plant Pizza, Cooper City Specializing in all-vegan, brick-oven pies and lentil-based pastas, this New York-style pizzeria from owner Samuel ...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
Live updates: Hurricane Ian's impacts on South Florida

6:15 p.m. - Brightline will operate a modified morning schedule on Thursday, with the first southbound departure from West Palm Beach at 6:48 a.m. and the first northbound departure from Miami at 7:48 a.m. Regular hourly service will continue for the remainder of the day. 5:25 p.m. Most watches and...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Live: Gov. Ron DeSantis holds briefing in Fort Myers

FLORIDA STATE

