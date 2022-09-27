ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecklenburg County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

Ian dumps heavy rain, strong winds east of Charlotte

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — Hurricane Ian encroached into North Carolina, and counties east of Charlotte experienced very heavy rain and high winds. The storm made a second landfall at about 2 p.m. near Charleston. Flooding and power outages in the area remain a threat into the evening. Watch Channel...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Chances for flooding around Mecklenburg County

U.S. Army veteran lowers American Flag in the midst of Ian. William Hess, a U.S. Army veteran, braved the storm to protect the flag as Ian passed through. Ian leaving a trail of damage as it moves across the Carolinas. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. As of Friday evening, Ian...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Government
County
Mecklenburg County, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
State
Florida State
Mecklenburg County, NC
Government
WBTV

Monitoring the storm in Lancaster County

Ian leaving a trail of damage as it moves across the Carolinas. As of Friday evening, Ian has been downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone. Video shows flooding at Atlantic Beach in North Carolina. Updated: 6 hours ago. Video from our Gray reporter at WITN shows the impact of Hurricane Ian.
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Urban Areas#Heavy Rain#Water Services#Sugar Creek#Hurricane Ian#Wbtv
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County, Statesville prepare for Ian

It doesn't matter whether it is a hurricane or tropical storm by the time it makes landfall again on the East Coast, Ian will bring plenty of rain to Iredell County, according to the National Weather Service. "NWS is telling us to expect 4-6 inches of rain with gusts up...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Ian causes flooding, downed trees, power outages across the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hundreds of thousands remain without power across the Carolinas following the impacts of Hurricane Ian. According to Duke Energy’s power outage map, approximately 289,544 customers were still in the dark across North and South Carolina as of 9:20 a.m. Saturday. Ian officially made landfall in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Remnants of Tropical Cyclone Ian will continue

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The remnants of Tropical Cyclone Ian will continue to push north overnight into Saturday morning. Heavy rainfall will taper off to scattered showers after sunrise on Saturday. • Saturday: Scattered showers, patchy fog early. • Sunday: Mostly cloudy, a few showers possible. • Monday: Partly cloudy,...
VIRGINIA STATE
WBTV

Hurricane Ian continuing to drive rain, heavy wind across the region

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Wet, windy, and unsettled throughout the day for today with a risk for flash flooding and downed trees and power lines. First Alert Weather Day Today: Heavy rain & tropical storm force winds. Saturday & Sunday: Not as wet, cool. Next Week: Looking pleasant & fall-like.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
cbs17

Central North Carolina in flood watch all of Friday, into Saturday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With Hurricane Ian moving into North Carolina, the National Weather Service Raleigh has issued an all-day flash flood warning for Friday that looks to spill into Saturday. More than 30 central North Carolina counties were issued the flash flood warning from the NWS Thursday night....
RALEIGH, NC
WBTV

Ian leaving a trail of damage as it moves across the Carolinas

While flooding around Charlotte wasn't awful as Ian passed through, that wasn't the case everywhere in the Carolinas. Forecast is messy through Friday night, but is improving for the rest of the weekend. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. A few rain showers and breezy conditions could continue for Saturday. Video...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Flooding from Ian subsides, debris left behind

First Alert for Saturday as remnants of Ian pull away to the north; will be damp, cool. As the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Ian lift north into Virginia, we’ll gradually dry out today. Tree falls on roof of Kannapolis home. Updated: 10 hours ago. The homeowner said this is...
VIRGINIA STATE
WBTV

Tree falls on roof of Kannapolis home

First Alert for Saturday as remnants of Ian pull away to the north; will be damp, cool. As the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Ian lift north into Virginia, we’ll gradually dry out today. Over 300K without power in Carolinas after Ian brings down trees, power lines. Updated: 6 hours...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

Hurricane Ian Rolls Into Uptown Charlotte

Video from our Gray reporter at WITN shows the impact of Hurricane Ian. Ian will move east of Charlotte, Friday night, and will be around the I-40 corridor around 8 am Saturday, with winds decreasing to 35 mph. Hurricane Ian continuing to drive rain across the region. Updated: 6 hours...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Ian closing in on the South Carolina coast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hurricane Ian will make a second U.S. landfall today along the South Carolina coast, just north of Charleston. As the storm pushes inland toward North Carolina, it will gradually weaken and should dissipate over the weekend in southwest Virginia. Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte under Tropical Storm Warning ahead of impacts from Ian

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Tropical Storm Warning has been hoisted for the Charlotte metro area ahead of impacts from Tropical Storm Ian starting Friday. As of right now, Ian is off Florida and is forecast to be a hurricane again later on Thursday. It should be a hurricane when...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy