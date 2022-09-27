Read full article on original website
Related
Multi-talented artist draws inspiration for work from Montana roots
Teske moved to Billings when she was 12-years-old, but still spent summers on the farm while growing up and feels a deep connection to those roots.
umt.edu
Pulitzer Finalist Joins UM as Kittredge Visiting Writer
MISSOULA – The author Sierra Crane Murdoch, a Pulitzer Prize finalist, will serve as the 2023 Kittredge Distinguished Visiting Writer in Environmental Studies at the University of Montana. Her nonfiction book, “Yellow Bird,” chronicles a murder during the oil boom on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation in North Dakota....
umt.edu
UM to Celebrate 1960s-Era Smokejumper Alums at Film Premiere, Panel
MISSOULA – Smokejumpers who survived a “gobbler” of a wildfire in 1961 will recount their harrowing experience during a special panel event at the University of Montana celebrating an upcoming film featuring the story on Montana PBS. “Higgins Ridge,” named for the location of the fire in...
umt.edu
UM Student Dives Into Summer of Writing, Surfing, Self-Discovery
MISSOULA – When Izabela Garcia-Arce was an undergraduate in California, she read “A River Runs Through It” for a class. This set her on a journey to graduate school at the University of Montana in Missoula, and recently culminated in an epic summer of learning – one in which she found no clear line between writing and surfing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Film featuring Whitefish skier premiering at Missoula's Wilma Theatre
Teton Gravity Research is returning to Missoula with a Montana professional skier being featured in a new film
bitterrootstar.com
Hamilton’s got talent!
Residents of Hamilton will get a front row seat to local talent on Friday, September 30th at the new bandshell at Sapphire Lutheran Homes, 501 N. 10th Street. Mayor Dominic Farrenkopf, activities director at Sapphire Lutheran Homes, encourages people to come down and enjoy a beautiful fall evening, which has the benefit of raising money for a good cause.
bitterrootstar.com
Trap Free Montana addresses Hamilton council on rabbit issue
The Hamilton City Council was given a presentation on Tuesday, September 20th by KC York, President and Founder of Trap Free Montana. York had requested inclusion on the evening’s agenda to discuss the town’s response to the growing number of rabbits that populate many areas off Hamilton. On June 28th, the Hamilton City Council adopted a measure that used an allocation of $2000 to cooperatively trap and dispose of nuisance rabbits in town. That measure contracts with a trapper who then earns a fee per rabbit captured.
umt.edu
UM to Host Conference for Educators Addressing Indigenous Boarding School System
MISSOULA – The University of Montana will host a conference for Montana educators, "Boarding Schools: Remembering Our Resiliency and Shared Knowledge for Trauma-Informed Learning,” on Friday, Sept. 30, the National Day of Remembrance for Indian Boarding Schools. Organized by UM, the Phyllis J. Washington College of Education and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
etxview.com
Housing a 'challenge' for Hellgate Elementary teacher recruiting and retainment
MISSOULA, Mont. - With more and more families moving into Montana, especially in the garden city, Hellgate Elementary School District shared how they're seeing the growth impact on both their teachers and students in and outside the classroom. It's no secret we've seen Missoula change over the past few years,...
montanarightnow.com
Police presence at Cooper St. and Russell St. for crash in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - There is a police presence in the area of Cooper St. and Russell St. for a crash Thursday. First responders were called out just before 11:00 am and a single occupant injury is reported in the accident. Not much has been reported about the incident at this...
NBCMontana
Pickup crashes into tree in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle crashing on Broadway Street and Cooper Street late Thursday morning. Officer Mike Kammer said for unknown reasons, a pickup drove over the curb and took out an electrical box before crashing into a tree near McDonalds.
Two People Caught Stealing Copper From a Missoula Hospital Building
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On September 27, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers responded to a building in the 500 block of W. Front Street for a disturbance. St. Patrick Hospital security staff found two individuals in one of their buildings. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains. “Ivan Prindel...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fairfield Sun Times
Former Missoulian site developers open plans to public comment
MISSOULA, Mont. - The design team for the redevelopment of the former Missoulian site on Higgins Avenue will meet with community members on Tuesday to get feedback on initial plans. Last December, controversy and concerns about gentrification, loss of character and worsening the housing market surrounding the sale and concept...
After 30 Years Of Searching, Did DNA Solve This Montana Murder?
After 30 years without any answers, a Montana cold case has finally been solved. It all started in 1992 in an area commonly known as "Peace Tree Camp" or "Orange Avenue Ranch" located just off of Interstate 90 in Missoula County. There, a body was found partially buried. It was later determined that the body was that of a man named William Adams, a.k.a. "Cadillac Man".
406mtsports.com
Montana Grizzlies unfazed by slight dip in rankings, talk of 'weak schedule'
MISSOULA — If you add up the records of Montana's first five football opponents this season, it comes out to a measly 3-15. Talking heads across the internet have caught wind of that detail, and with it has come criticism. Along with those criticisms has come a fall in...
UPDATE: Missoula PD reports 1 in custody at Missoula VA clinic
Missoula law enforcement is on the scene of “an active and evolving situation” at the VA clinic in Missoula.
Details emerge in incident at Missoula VA clinic
Missoula law enforcement is on the scene of “an active and evolving situation” at the VA clinic in Missoula.
Accident stalling traffic on Reserve Street in Missoula
Crews are on the scene of an accident that is delaying traffic on the 2500 block of North Reserve Street in Missoula.
umt.edu
UM Course Equips Law Enforcement to Help Veterans in Crisis
MISSOULA – As director of the University of Montana’s Neural Injury Center, Cindi Laukes knows the signs are subtle but distinct between someone who is inebriated and someone with past head injuries. She also knows that, for a law enforcement officer interacting with a military veteran on the...
NBCMontana
Construction expected to start soon on 2 new businesses at Southgate Mall
MISSOULA, Mont. — Two new businesses are coming to Missoula -- Hobby Lobby and Texas Roadhouse. According to the manager of Southgate Mall, both are finishing up with permits and final approvals, with construction slated to begin soon. Construction is estimated to take 12 to 18 months. Opening dates...
Comments / 0