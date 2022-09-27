ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

umt.edu

Pulitzer Finalist Joins UM as Kittredge Visiting Writer

MISSOULA – The author Sierra Crane Murdoch, a Pulitzer Prize finalist, will serve as the 2023 Kittredge Distinguished Visiting Writer in Environmental Studies at the University of Montana. Her nonfiction book, “Yellow Bird,” chronicles a murder during the oil boom on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation in North Dakota....
MISSOULA, MT
umt.edu

UM to Celebrate 1960s-Era Smokejumper Alums at Film Premiere, Panel

MISSOULA – Smokejumpers who survived a “gobbler” of a wildfire in 1961 will recount their harrowing experience during a special panel event at the University of Montana celebrating an upcoming film featuring the story on Montana PBS. “Higgins Ridge,” named for the location of the fire in...
MISSOULA, MT
umt.edu

UM Student Dives Into Summer of Writing, Surfing, Self-Discovery

MISSOULA – When Izabela Garcia-Arce was an undergraduate in California, she read “A River Runs Through It” for a class. This set her on a journey to graduate school at the University of Montana in Missoula, and recently culminated in an epic summer of learning – one in which she found no clear line between writing and surfing.
MISSOULA, MT
bitterrootstar.com

Hamilton’s got talent!

Residents of Hamilton will get a front row seat to local talent on Friday, September 30th at the new bandshell at Sapphire Lutheran Homes, 501 N. 10th Street. Mayor Dominic Farrenkopf, activities director at Sapphire Lutheran Homes, encourages people to come down and enjoy a beautiful fall evening, which has the benefit of raising money for a good cause.
HAMILTON, MT
bitterrootstar.com

Trap Free Montana addresses Hamilton council on rabbit issue

The Hamilton City Council was given a presentation on Tuesday, September 20th by KC York, President and Founder of Trap Free Montana. York had requested inclusion on the evening’s agenda to discuss the town’s response to the growing number of rabbits that populate many areas off Hamilton. On June 28th, the Hamilton City Council adopted a measure that used an allocation of $2000 to cooperatively trap and dispose of nuisance rabbits in town. That measure contracts with a trapper who then earns a fee per rabbit captured.
HAMILTON, MT
umt.edu

UM to Host Conference for Educators Addressing Indigenous Boarding School System

MISSOULA – The University of Montana will host a conference for Montana educators, "Boarding Schools: Remembering Our Resiliency and Shared Knowledge for Trauma-Informed Learning,” on Friday, Sept. 30, the National Day of Remembrance for Indian Boarding Schools. Organized by UM, the Phyllis J. Washington College of Education and...
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriages#Love Story#Parade#Stone#University Of Montana#Um
montanarightnow.com

Police presence at Cooper St. and Russell St. for crash in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. - There is a police presence in the area of Cooper St. and Russell St. for a crash Thursday. First responders were called out just before 11:00 am and a single occupant injury is reported in the accident. Not much has been reported about the incident at this...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Pickup crashes into tree in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle crashing on Broadway Street and Cooper Street late Thursday morning. Officer Mike Kammer said for unknown reasons, a pickup drove over the curb and took out an electrical box before crashing into a tree near McDonalds.
MISSOULA, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Former Missoulian site developers open plans to public comment

MISSOULA, Mont. - The design team for the redevelopment of the former Missoulian site on Higgins Avenue will meet with community members on Tuesday to get feedback on initial plans. Last December, controversy and concerns about gentrification, loss of character and worsening the housing market surrounding the sale and concept...
MISSOULA, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

After 30 Years Of Searching, Did DNA Solve This Montana Murder?

After 30 years without any answers, a Montana cold case has finally been solved. It all started in 1992 in an area commonly known as "Peace Tree Camp" or "Orange Avenue Ranch" located just off of Interstate 90 in Missoula County. There, a body was found partially buried. It was later determined that the body was that of a man named William Adams, a.k.a. "Cadillac Man".
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
umt.edu

UM Course Equips Law Enforcement to Help Veterans in Crisis

MISSOULA – As director of the University of Montana’s Neural Injury Center, Cindi Laukes knows the signs are subtle but distinct between someone who is inebriated and someone with past head injuries. She also knows that, for a law enforcement officer interacting with a military veteran on the...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Construction expected to start soon on 2 new businesses at Southgate Mall

MISSOULA, Mont. — Two new businesses are coming to Missoula -- Hobby Lobby and Texas Roadhouse. According to the manager of Southgate Mall, both are finishing up with permits and final approvals, with construction slated to begin soon. Construction is estimated to take 12 to 18 months. Opening dates...
MISSOULA, MT

