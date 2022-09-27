Read full article on original website
Trinity man arrested for burglary, criminal mischief
The Decatur Police Department responded to a burglary call on Monday.
18-year-old killed in Blount County crash
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the teen was not wearing their seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
WAFF
Tractor-trailer snaggs powerlines in Athens, grass fires reported
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A tractor-trailer is causing a few issues in Athens on Friday evening. According to the City of Athens Utilities, a tractor-trailer snagged power lines near the area of Forrest and Jefferson streets. As a result of this several small grassfires were reported. Athens Fire responded to...
Single-vehicle crash claims life of teen in Blount County
From The Tribune staff reports BLOUNT COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash that occurred Thursday, Sept. 29, at approximately 5 p.m., has claimed the life of a juvenile. An 18-year-old was fatally injured when the 2006 Ford F150 they were driving left the roadway and overturned. The teen, who was not using a seat belt at […]
Decatur man arrested on burglary charges
A man in Decatur is facing burglary charges after police say he broke into separate homes on the same street – two years apart.
2 Birmingham men accused of stealing mail in Madison County
Two Birmingham men have been indicted by a federal Grand Jury for having stolen mail in Madison County.
Authorities identify woman killed in crash on Alabama 69 in Marshall County
Authorities confirm a woman died in a crash involving two vehicles in Marshall County on Thursday.
WAAY-TV
Limestone Correctional inmate tells WAAY 31: Strike goes on; Some break ranks, report to work
The statewide prison work stop protest continued Friday, and an inmate inside Limestone Correctional Facility says they continue to miss meals and important medical treatment. The inmate-led protest started Monday when they refused to show up to work assignments like in the kitchen, laundry and sanitation. The Alabama Department of Corrections responded by cutting back to "holiday meal" schedules, only feeding inmates twice a day. Correctional officers are picking up the added duties while the protest continues.
WAAY-TV
Suspect taken into custody after fleeing Huntsville officers near scene of reported gunfire
Huntsville Police say they have taken a suspect into custody after he fled from officers who were responding to a shots-fired call. Officers arrived in the area of University Drive and Country Club, where they located a vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting. The suspect fled from the...
WAAY-TV
Truck snags power lines in Athens, causing traffic, fire, electrical issues
Authorities in Athens report a tractor-trailer has snagged power lines near the area of Forrest and Jefferson streets. Police report traffic congestion in area. Some people may experience power issues. Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said traffic is backed up at Jefferson and 72, which could impact side streets. Athens...
alreporter.com
Incarcerated man alleges he was forced “to work against” prison strike
Doyle Lebron Gregory being interviewed by Robert Earl Council about his forced transport to Limestone to work producing sack lunches for other incarcerated individuals. ROBERT EARL/FREE ALABAMA MOVEMENT. An incarcerated individual formerly at North Alabama Work Release Center alleges that he was transported to Limestone County Correctional facility to work...
Alabama man indicted in Huntsville woman’s death
A 35-year-old Cullman man has been charged in connection to the death of a woman in Madison County, according to court records.
wvtm13.com
Two Birmingham men indicted with possession of stolen mail
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Two Birmingham men were indicted by a grand jury for possessing stolen mail and unlawful possession of Postal Service keys. A two-count indictment filed in U.S. District Court charges Khory Deontay Lowe, II, 18, and Dejuan Alexander Wallace, 41, both of Birmingham, with one count of possession of stolen mail.
WAFF
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman was caught on camera checking out of a local big box store. The surveillance images look pretty harmless but detectives say what she did wasn’t. Huntsville Police are searching for a woman they say on Sept. 8 broke into a car and took...
WAAY-TV
Public help sought to identify woman possibly connected to Huntsville gym break-ins, stolen IDs
Huntsville Police are asking the public to help them identify a woman suspected of using stolen IDs to take money from bank accounts. They believe she might also be connected to multiple vehicle break-ins at Burn Boot Camp on Promenade Point Parkway. (Read more here.) Anyone with information about the...
WAFF
Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals denied former Limestone Co. sheriff’s appeal
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals announced its decision on nearly 60 cases. One of those cases was that of former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely. On Friday afternoon the Alabama Court of Appeals denied Blakely’s appeal to have his trial moved back to circuit...
WAFF
Tennessee man arrested for arson in Florence
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Lawrenceburg, Tennessee man was arrested Sept. 24 for setting his mother’s patio on fire while she was inside the home. Jan Morse, the mother of David Demarest, told deputies with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office on the scene that Demarest was standing on the back porch with a pitchfork.
Train vs. vehicle crash reported in Hartselle
Law enforcement agencies responded to a train crash in Hartselle on Wednesday afternoon.
WAAY-TV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Train, vehicle collide in Hartselle; minor injuries reported
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office confirmed first responders from Falkville and Hartselle are on the scene of a wreck on Tabernacle Road in Hartselle. The wreck involves a train and a vehicle, the sheriff's office said, though only minor injuries were reported. Motorists are advised to expect delays and avoid...
Body recovered Wednesday afternoon from Noccalula Falls Park in east Alabama
A body was found Wednesday afternoon in Noccalula Falls Park in east Alabama, officials said. The Gadsden Fire Department responded to a report of an unresponsive person in Black Creek gorge between Noccalula Falls and the park’s suspension bridge, the city said in a statement Wednesday night. First responders...
