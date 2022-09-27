Read full article on original website
Charts Suggest It's ‘Way Too Early' to Expect the Stock Market to Rebound, Jim Cramer Says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors that the stock market is unlikely to recover anytime soon. "The charts, as interpreted by Mark Sebastian … suggest that this market's got more downside and it's way too early to go really bullish," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned...
Cramer's Week Ahead: 3 Events Will Determine If the Market's Bad Momentum Will Continue in October
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday said that three key events next week will determine if the nightmarish month for the stock market will continue into October. The S&P 500 closed out its worst month since March 2020 on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite fell 8.8% and 10.5%, respectively, for the month.
CarMax's Earnings Miss Is a Win in the Fed's Battle Against Inflation, Jim Cramer Says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday told investors that used car retailer CarMax's recent earnings shortfall is good news for the Federal Reserve's quest to tamp down inflation. "When you look at this quarter from CarMax, it tells you the Fed's been incredibly successful at eroding consumer confidence," he said. CNBC's...
Jim Cramer Says This ‘Trifecta' Needs to See Dampening Inflation for the Fed to Stop Raising Rates
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said that there are three crucial areas where inflation needs to come down for the Federal Reserve to stop inflicting pain on the stock market. "They're not winning on food, they're not winning on housing, and they're not winning on wages and they need to hit that trifecta before this will end," he said.
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The third quarter comes to a close Friday, and it couldn't come any sooner for beaten-up stock markets. It's been a terrible month for equities. The Federal Reserve's policy makers made it clear they're serious about raising rates until price increases cool down, sending bond yields surging and stocks down. The central bank's critics say much of the turmoil is the result of the Fed waiting too long to address inflation and then doing too much, too quickly, to fight it. The economic mess in the UK and the nuclear-tinged anxiety over Russia's war in Ukraine haven't helped, either. Earnings season is around the corner, too, which could add even more pressure to markets that have already fallen below their previous 2022 lows. Follow live market updates here.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Nike, Rent-A-Center, Carnival Cruise
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Nike — Nike shares dropped 12.8% after the sneaker giant said Thursday its inventory was overstocked, up 44% in its latest quarter. As a result it will offer more discounts to clear out the excess merchandise. Other retailers were also dragged down, with Lululemon Athletica and Under Armour losing almost 6% and nearly 5% respectively.
S&P 500 Rises as Markets Prepare to Close Out a Miserable Week, Month and Quarter
Stocks were choppy Friday as traders looked to close out a terrible week that brought the S&P 500 to a new 2022 low. The S&P 500 was up 0.45%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 28 points, or 0.1%, while the Nasdaq Composite was 0.93% higher. An inflation report closely...
Apple Downgrade Sparks Tech Sell-Off, Sending Alphabet and Microsoft to One-Year Lows
Google parent Alphabet and Microsoft both hit 52-week lows on Thursday. The Nasdaq Composite is in a falling pattern again after the index's worst two weeks since the start of the pandemic. Shares of large technology companies suffered heavy losses on Thursday, dragging down many other U.S. stocks along with...
EV and Self-Driving Stocks Fell Nearly 15% in September, Their Second-Worst Month on Record
A key ETF for electric and autonomous vehicle stocks fell sharply in September. The Global X Autonomous and Electric Vehicles ETF closed down nearly 15% for the month, its second worst-performing month on record. It's likely that automakers' profits will slump if the U.S. enters a recession. A key ETF...
