CBS Sports
Kentucky vs. Ole Miss: Prediction, pick, spread, football game odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel
There are five teams in the SEC who are still undefeated entering Week 5, and two of those squads will go head-to-head on Saturday when No. 7 Kentucky travels to No. 14 Ole Miss. The Rebels are favorites in this game after Lane Kiffin's squad moved to 4-0 with a 35-27 win over Tulsa last week. Ole Miss has been dominant on the ground, rushing for more than 1,100 yards through three games behind a scary three-headed running back attack of Quinshon Judkins, Zach Evans and Ulysses Bentley IV.
CBS Sports
Oregon vs. Stanford: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
The Oregon Ducks will be playing 60 minutes Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. Oregon and the Stanford Cardinal will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 11 p.m. ET at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks know how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully Stanford likes a good challenge.
CBS Sports
College basketball offseason winners and losers: Duke, Indiana make right moves; Louisville, Arizona stumble
College basketball teams around the country returned to the gym this week for their first official practices of the 2022-23 season, which unofficially brought the offseason to an end. While fans must wait several more weeks to see their programs in action, coaching staffs now have the chance to begin molding their squads into teams capable of reaching their full potential.
NBA・
CBS Sports
Capitals' Michael Sgarbossa: Waived Friday
Sgarbossa was placed on waivers Friday, according to CapFriendly. Sgarbossa scored four points in 10 appearances with Washington last season. Assuming he goes unclaimed, the veteran forward should spend most of the 2022-23 campaign with AHL Hershey but he'll likely earn an NHL promotion as an injury replacement at some point.
WEKU
The consultant who helped clear Tua Tagovailoa in the Bills game has been fired
The Dolphins quarterback took a hit last weekend and was allowed to return to the field. He was sacked four days later against the Bengals and was taken to a hospital.
NFL・
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Virginia joins preseason Top 25 And 1, ready to contend for ACC title
I mentioned on a recent episode of the Eye On College Basketball podcast that I don't usually adjust the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 unless something roster-related at a school requires me to do it. And that's still true. I don't usually do it. But after talking to various people while conducting our annual #CandidCoaches series, and after evaluating 20 teams in great detail for our #SummerShootaround series, I decided to adjust the Top 25 And 1 just a little to get my projected Big Ten champion higher, a possible ACC champion into the top 20, and the likely Mountain West champion into the rankings for the first time this offseason.
CBS Sports
Watch Florida vs. Eastern Washington: TV channel, live stream info, start time
Current Records: Eastern Washington 1-2; Florida 2-2 The Florida Gators will take on the Eastern Washington Eagles at noon ET on Saturday at Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
CBS Sports
Alabama vs. Arkansas odds, prediction, spread: 2022 SEC on CBS college football picks by proven computer model
The No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide face their first legitimate test in three weeks when they take on the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week on Saturday at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. Since escaping Texas with a narrow 20-19 victory over the Longhorns on Sept. 10, the Crimson Tide (4-0, 1-0 in SEC) have blown out Louisiana-Monroe and Vanderbilt by a combined score of 118-10. They'll get a much tougher test from the Razorbacks (3-1, 1-1), who have beaten four ranked opponents under the guidance of third-year head coach Sam Pittman.
Rockets Training Camp: TyTy Washington Credits Summer League For Easier Transition
While going through his first training camp with the Houston Rockets, rookie point guard TyTy Washington credits his summer league experience for an easier transition to the NBA.
