ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
NBC Connecticut

Man Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash in Hamden

Police have identified a man who died after a multi-vehicle crash in Hamden on Friday. Officers were called to Circular Avenue near Beacon Street around 3 p.m. after getting a report of a crash involving two vehicles. According to police, the driver of one of the vehicles, later identified as...
HAMDEN, CT
FOX 61

West Hartford police arrest motorcycle drivers after being caught driving recklessly

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Multiple motorcycle drivers were arrested in West Hartford on Wednesday after police observed them displaying reckless behavior on the road. Police said that at 4:45 p.m., an officer on patrol saw several motorcycles traveling west on Farmington Avenue from Prospect Avenue. The motorcycle drivers were traveling at high speeds, weaving in and out of traffic, and not obeying traffic control signals.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH.com

I-91 south reopens after three-car crash in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A three-car crash in New Haven closed lanes on I-91 southbound Saturday morning, according to the Department of Transportation. The crash occurred just around 8:45 a.m. on I-91 southbound between exits 8 and 7. All lanes have since reopened. See our live traffic map:
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Motorcyclist Killed in Crash in South Windsor

A motorcyclist has died after a crash in South Windsor Friday morning. Police said a tractor-trailer and a motorcycle were involved in a crash at Sullivan Avenue and Rye Street at 3:30 a.m. and the motorcyclist has died. Sullivan Avenue will be closed at Rye Street and detours are in...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Chevrolet
Eyewitness News

Deadly motorcycle crash under investigation in South Windsor

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A deadly motorcycle crash was reported Friday morning in South Windsor. South Windsor police reported that it happened at Sullivan Avenue and Rye Street around 4:30 a.m. They said the area would be closed to drivers while they investigated. The crash involved a motorcycle and...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Investigate Serious Crash in Hamden

Police are investigating a serious crash that happened in Hamden Friday afternoon. Officials said they responded to Circular Avenue in the area of Church Street. The road was closed in both directions but has since reopened. Drivers were asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes. It's unknown if...
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

Plainville man dies in Southington motorcycle crash

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Plainville died in a Southington crash on Tuesday, according to police. The Southington Police Department responded to 279 Queen St. around 6:23 p.m. for a report of a car versus motorcycle crash. Police said an investigation revealed that 39-year-old David Sanabria of Plainville was driving a 2016 Guzzi […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Daily Voice

39-Year-Old From Plainville Killed In 2-Vehicle Southington Crash

A 39-year-old Connecticut man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on a busy roadway. David Sanabria, age 39, of Plainville, was killed around 6:20 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 27, in Southington. According to Lt. Keith Egan of the Southington Police, said officers responded to 279 Queen St., for a report of...
NBC Connecticut

2 Armed Robberies Under Investigation in Watertown

Police are investigating two separate armed robberies that happened within minutes in Watertown on Friday. Officers said a man wearing a two-tone light gray sweatshirt with a dark hood and sleeves, jeans, a baseball hat and a blue cloth mask robbed the Oakville Wine and Liquor store on Buckingham Street in Oakville around 7:21 p.m.
WATERTOWN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Look for Man Accused of Robbing Bristol, Southington Stores at Gunpoint

Bristol Police are looking for a person that's accused of robbing multiple stores at gunpoint Wednesday night. Officials said they were initially called to Maple End Package Store on North Avenue at about 7 p.m. While investigating that incident, officers were notified of a second robbery that occurred about 25...
BRISTOL, CT
New Britain Herald

Police investigating three robberies in Southington, Bristol

Area police are investigating three robberies on Wednesday. Southington police early Thursday said the holdup in their town was reported at 7:30 p.m. at Wine Works, at 1700 West St. The other two robberies were reported in Bristol, Southington police said. The incident in Southington involved a male entering the...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Search Pond in Connection to Town Green Homicide in Enfield

Several police agencies are searching a pond in Enfield in connection to the recent death of a man whose body was found in the gazebo of the town green. A pedestrian who was walking near the town green saw a man's body in the gazebo and officers determined the man died in an apparent homicide, police said. The man has been identified as 55-year-old Christopher Kennedy.
ENFIELD, CT
WTNH

New Haven police give warning after spotting hundreds of cars drag racing

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven officials are warning drag racers to stay out of their city. It’s a growing concern in Connecticut, with just this weekend vehicles blocking an intersection in Wethersfield to do doughnuts in the street and drive recklessly. New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson said authorities are using different methods […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Lawyer seeks treatment for Brookfield woman in CT Hummer chase that hurt 7 cops

A Brookfield woman accused of injuring seven police officers this year remains in custody while her lawyer said he is trying to get her into a rehabilitation program. Hannah Casperson, 25, faces numerous charges related to a monthlong crime spree where police say she broke into dozens of vehicles to feed her drug addiction. In an attempt to evade authorities, Casperson led police to Monroe where she rammed her Hummer into several police cruisers and crashed into a telephone pole.
zip06.com

Investigation Underway for Saybrook Point Fatality

The Old Saybrook Police Department (OSPD) is seeking public assistance in helping determine the circumstances surrounding a fatal accident where a car was driven into the water behind the Saybrook Point Inn on Sept. 24. Just after 10 p.m. on Sept. 24, OSPD receive a call reporting a car had...
OLD SAYBROOK, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy