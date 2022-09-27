Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Man Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash in Hamden
Police have identified a man who died after a multi-vehicle crash in Hamden on Friday. Officers were called to Circular Avenue near Beacon Street around 3 p.m. after getting a report of a crash involving two vehicles. According to police, the driver of one of the vehicles, later identified as...
West Hartford police arrest motorcycle drivers after being caught driving recklessly
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Multiple motorcycle drivers were arrested in West Hartford on Wednesday after police observed them displaying reckless behavior on the road. Police said that at 4:45 p.m., an officer on patrol saw several motorcycles traveling west on Farmington Avenue from Prospect Avenue. The motorcycle drivers were traveling at high speeds, weaving in and out of traffic, and not obeying traffic control signals.
WTNH.com
I-91 south reopens after three-car crash in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A three-car crash in New Haven closed lanes on I-91 southbound Saturday morning, according to the Department of Transportation. The crash occurred just around 8:45 a.m. on I-91 southbound between exits 8 and 7. All lanes have since reopened. See our live traffic map:
NBC Connecticut
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash in South Windsor
A motorcyclist has died after a crash in South Windsor Friday morning. Police said a tractor-trailer and a motorcycle were involved in a crash at Sullivan Avenue and Rye Street at 3:30 a.m. and the motorcyclist has died. Sullivan Avenue will be closed at Rye Street and detours are in...
Multiple businesses from 3 nearby towns robbed at gunpoint within hours of each other
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Two Naugatuck liquor stores, two Waterbury businesses, and two Watertown liquor stores have been robbed at gunpoint just hours apart from one another on Friday night. Police said at around 6 p.m., Cork and Keg Liquors, located at 430 Rubber Ave. in Naugatuck was robbed at...
Eyewitness News
Deadly motorcycle crash under investigation in South Windsor
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A deadly motorcycle crash was reported Friday morning in South Windsor. South Windsor police reported that it happened at Sullivan Avenue and Rye Street around 4:30 a.m. They said the area would be closed to drivers while they investigated. The crash involved a motorcycle and...
Police: Harwinton man crashed car, seriously injured person changing tire on Route 8 in Watertown
Police say Harwinton man crashed into a car parked on the shoulder off Route 8 and seriously injured a person who was changing a tire in Watertown.
NBC Connecticut
Police Investigate Serious Crash in Hamden
Police are investigating a serious crash that happened in Hamden Friday afternoon. Officials said they responded to Circular Avenue in the area of Church Street. The road was closed in both directions but has since reopened. Drivers were asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes. It's unknown if...
Plainville man dies in Southington motorcycle crash
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Plainville died in a Southington crash on Tuesday, according to police. The Southington Police Department responded to 279 Queen St. around 6:23 p.m. for a report of a car versus motorcycle crash. Police said an investigation revealed that 39-year-old David Sanabria of Plainville was driving a 2016 Guzzi […]
39-Year-Old From Plainville Killed In 2-Vehicle Southington Crash
A 39-year-old Connecticut man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on a busy roadway. David Sanabria, age 39, of Plainville, was killed around 6:20 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 27, in Southington. According to Lt. Keith Egan of the Southington Police, said officers responded to 279 Queen St., for a report of...
NBC Connecticut
2 Armed Robberies Under Investigation in Watertown
Police are investigating two separate armed robberies that happened within minutes in Watertown on Friday. Officers said a man wearing a two-tone light gray sweatshirt with a dark hood and sleeves, jeans, a baseball hat and a blue cloth mask robbed the Oakville Wine and Liquor store on Buckingham Street in Oakville around 7:21 p.m.
NBC Connecticut
Police Look for Man Accused of Robbing Bristol, Southington Stores at Gunpoint
Bristol Police are looking for a person that's accused of robbing multiple stores at gunpoint Wednesday night. Officials said they were initially called to Maple End Package Store on North Avenue at about 7 p.m. While investigating that incident, officers were notified of a second robbery that occurred about 25...
New Britain Herald
Police investigating three robberies in Southington, Bristol
Area police are investigating three robberies on Wednesday. Southington police early Thursday said the holdup in their town was reported at 7:30 p.m. at Wine Works, at 1700 West St. The other two robberies were reported in Bristol, Southington police said. The incident in Southington involved a male entering the...
NBC Connecticut
Police Search Pond in Connection to Town Green Homicide in Enfield
Several police agencies are searching a pond in Enfield in connection to the recent death of a man whose body was found in the gazebo of the town green. A pedestrian who was walking near the town green saw a man's body in the gazebo and officers determined the man died in an apparent homicide, police said. The man has been identified as 55-year-old Christopher Kennedy.
NBC Connecticut
Two People Seriously Injured When Impaired Driver Hit Them on Route 8 in Watertown: Police
Two people have serious injuries after an impaired driver hit a vehicle, pushing it into them, while they were changing a flat tire on Route 8 in Watertown Thursday night, according to state police. The crash happened just before 9 p.m. Thursday. State police said a Mazda was parked along...
Driver Who Flashed High Beams At Patrol Cruiser In Darien Charged With DWI, Police Say
This story has been updated. A Fairfield County man was nabbed for alleged DUI after flashing his bright lights at a passing police cruiser. The incident took place in Darien around 2:15 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, on Ledge Road. According to Sgt. Dan Skoumbros, of the Darien Police, a Darien...
New Haven police give warning after spotting hundreds of cars drag racing
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven officials are warning drag racers to stay out of their city. It’s a growing concern in Connecticut, with just this weekend vehicles blocking an intersection in Wethersfield to do doughnuts in the street and drive recklessly. New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson said authorities are using different methods […]
EXCLUSIVE: Glastonbury mom mourns loss of son who died in crash Sunday
GLASTONBURY, Conn. — A Glastonbury mom is morning the loss of her 18-year-old son Gordon "Mac" Southby who died Sunday when the motorcycle he was riding was involved in a collision with an SUV. Police say the crash happened just before 7 p.m. on Hebron Avenue in Glastonbury near...
Register Citizen
Lawyer seeks treatment for Brookfield woman in CT Hummer chase that hurt 7 cops
A Brookfield woman accused of injuring seven police officers this year remains in custody while her lawyer said he is trying to get her into a rehabilitation program. Hannah Casperson, 25, faces numerous charges related to a monthlong crime spree where police say she broke into dozens of vehicles to feed her drug addiction. In an attempt to evade authorities, Casperson led police to Monroe where she rammed her Hummer into several police cruisers and crashed into a telephone pole.
zip06.com
Investigation Underway for Saybrook Point Fatality
The Old Saybrook Police Department (OSPD) is seeking public assistance in helping determine the circumstances surrounding a fatal accident where a car was driven into the water behind the Saybrook Point Inn on Sept. 24. Just after 10 p.m. on Sept. 24, OSPD receive a call reporting a car had...
