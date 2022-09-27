ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

Monterey County Supervisors denounce alleged sexual harassment at Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff responds

By Scott Rates
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Acf8X_0iCmKRj000

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): The Monterey County Board of Supervisors released a statement criticizing the actions of a former undersheriff accused of sexually harassing employees at the Monterey County Sheriff's Office.

The specifics of the allegations against the retired Undersheriff, John Mineau, were not provided in the county's statement.

It reads, in part, that "the Board does not tolerate in any way sexual harassment in the workplace, or the failure of employees' supervisors to take appropriate action when such matters are reported to them."

County leaders also point to its policies "prohibiting sexual harassment and workplace discrimination," while mandating training for every employee on the subjects.

The results of the investigation, which was carried out by the Civil Rights Office, led to the county being "deeply disappointed" in Monterey County Sheriff Steve Bernal in his "failure" to have staff at the office follow the County's sexual harassment and discrimination policies.

"We urge Sheriff [Steve] Bernal to speak out and clearly communicate that the Sheriff's Office will not tolerate sexual harassment, discrimination, or abuses of power."

Sheriff Steve Bernal responding saying quote: "Sexual harassment of any kind is unacceptable and has never and will never be tolerated in my Office. The fact that the supervisors would even suggest that I would allow that behavior is disgusting and ridiculous. This is nothing more than a political stunt on their behalf."

The county calls on employees who have experienced sexual harassment at the workplace to contact their immediate supervisor or department head, and to the civil rights office.

Statement-from-the-Board-of-Supervisors-re-Sheriffs-Office Download

The post Monterey County Supervisors denounce alleged sexual harassment at Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff responds appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 0

Related
KION News Channel 5/46

Man arrested for loading bullets at transit plaza in Marina

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Marina Police said they arrested a man Friday after he was found loading bullets into a magazine at transit plaza. AT 2:35 p.m., a security guard saw a man load bullets into the magazine on the 280 block of Reservation Road. The suspect then left the area, along with the loaded magazine, The post Man arrested for loading bullets at transit plaza in Marina appeared first on KION546.
MARINA, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Alisal Community School supervisor saves children from hit-and-run

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A campus supervisor at a Salinas elementary school is a hero after saving two children from a hit-and-run on Wednesday morning. Celia Zaragoza is a campus supervisor at Alisal Community School. A driver in a van was turning from Del Monte Avenue to Williams Road when he sped up in front of The post Alisal Community School supervisor saves children from hit-and-run appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Man shot at ground and left after argument in Hollister: police

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police said they investigated a shooting Thursday night on 5th Street at Tiffany Drive. Officers arrived on the scene at 6:45 p.m. to the 800 block of 5th Street. Police said two people were arguing, and a third arrived in a white "box" van and tried to intervene. The driver of The post Man shot at ground and left after argument in Hollister: police appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

One of two suspects arrested for attempted carjacking and assault in King City

KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV): King City PD arrested a King CIity man for attempted carjacking and assault with a deadly weapon on Wednesday night. Officers arrived at 6:46 p.m. and were told by the victim that he was hit in the face by two people trying to carjack him. The incident happened on the 100 The post One of two suspects arrested for attempted carjacking and assault in King City appeared first on KION546.
KING CITY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salinas, CA
County
Monterey County, CA
Monterey County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KION News Channel 5/46

Santa Cruz gang-related shooting sends one to trauma center: police

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz Police said they found a 17-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds in the Beach Flats area Wednesday night. Officers arrived at 7:49 p.m. after callers said they heard several gunshots in the Beach Flats area. The juvenile victim was found wounded inside the doorway of a good samaritan's home, said The post Santa Cruz gang-related shooting sends one to trauma center: police appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Mountain View man dead after car crash at SB Highway 101 at Underwood Road

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE on Sept 30 at 6:56 p.m- CHP has confirmed the age of the victim that died after a pursuit with CHP lead to his death south of Greenfield on Highway 101 Thursday. The victim was a 45-year-old from Mountain View. CHP did not comment further on why they chased the man, The post Mountain View man dead after car crash at SB Highway 101 at Underwood Road appeared first on KION546.
GREENFIELD, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Hollister man dead after vehicle versus motorcycle crash in Frazier Lake area

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito County Coroner's Office told KION that a 69-year-old man died following a crash on Thursday at Frazier Lake Road and Shore Road. Richard Avidano, of Hollister, was going southbound on a motorcycle on Frazier Lake Road. According to the coroner, he was struck by a vehicle turning off the The post Hollister man dead after vehicle versus motorcycle crash in Frazier Lake area appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Areli Garcia considered missing by Salinas Police, disappearance seemed “wrong from the beginning”

SALINAS. Calif. (KION-TV)- It's been four days since 25-year-old Areli Garcia was reported missing. According to Public Information Officer Miguel Cabrera of Salinas PD, things seemed all wrong from the beginning when she was reported missing on Thursday. “She had failed to show up for work on that day which is very unusual for her,” The post Areli Garcia considered missing by Salinas Police, disappearance seemed “wrong from the beginning” appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Bernal
KION News Channel 5/46

One dead in vehicle crash at SB Highway 101 at Underwood Road

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE AT 4:41 p.m- CHP-Monterey confirmed that the crash was a result of a vehicle pursuit that started in Chualar. CHP confirmed the vehicle that they were pursuing was the one that crashed, a white Prius. A semi-truck could also be seen on the lefthand shoulder lane with significant damage to the The post One dead in vehicle crash at SB Highway 101 at Underwood Road appeared first on KION546.
GREENFIELD, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

City of Watsonville looking to curb pedestrian crashes

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Watsonville traffic unit is still looking into what caused a car to crash into a pedestrian this past Thursday. The deadly incident, unfortunately, is all too common in the city. Watsonville ranked fourth in California compared to similar cities for pedestrian injuries and deaths. With a ranking like that, it's no The post City of Watsonville looking to curb pedestrian crashes appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey Peninsula Unified School District warns parents about dangerous rainbow fentanyl

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Tuesday, the DEA announced it removed 36 million lethal doses of fentanyl across the country between May and September. The Monterey Peninsula Unified School District is warning parents to be alert for fentanyl. MPUSD said the state alerted school leaders about the concerning trend of opioid overdoses. Michelle Hamilton lost her The post Monterey Peninsula Unified School District warns parents about dangerous rainbow fentanyl appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas Police investigate three attempted homicides

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police are investigating two separate instances that left three people in the hospital in less than 24 hours. On Thursday, police responded to ShotSpotter activations within moments of each other on the 1000 block and 1100 block of North Sanborn Road. Police say multiple rounds were fired, and they found a The post Salinas Police investigate three attempted homicides appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Workplace Discrimination#Harassing#Violent Crime#Undersheriff#The Civil Rights Office#Sheriff Lsb#The Sheriff S Office
KION News Channel 5/46

Shooting reported outside North Monterey County High School football field: Deputies

CASTROVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- There was a shooting outside of the North Monterey County High School football game on Friday night, according to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office. According to the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office, two juveniles made threats to a former student who was there to watch his relative play. They made these threats outside The post Shooting reported outside North Monterey County High School football field: Deputies appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Shooting into inhabited home results in victim in Hollister

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police said they found a shooting victim inside a residence Saturday morning. The victim was found in a home on the 100 block of Peartree Lane. Police say the victim was struck when his house was shot at several times. Police say multiple shell casings were found in the street. The The post Shooting into inhabited home results in victim in Hollister appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas structure fire forces people to jump out windows, 12 displaced

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Salinas Fire department battled a two-alarm structure fire Thursday morning that has displaced 12 people. Salinas Fire said around 6 a.m., they received calls on this fire at two two-story townhomes on the 870 block of North Madeira Avenue. They responded with all eight of their units and with aid from The post Salinas structure fire forces people to jump out windows, 12 displaced appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Seaside Police and K9 Dillion make drug arrest

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV): On Friday morning, Seaside Police made a drug arrest thanks to their K9 officer Dillion. Police pulled over 62-year-old Jacques Matory for a routine traffic stop. Police searched Matory when they discovered heroin, methamphetamine, and prescription pills packaged for street distribution. Matory was booked into the Monterey County Jail on multiple counts The post Seaside Police and K9 Dillion make drug arrest appeared first on KION546.
SEASIDE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KION News Channel 5/46

King City gang member arrested for weapons manufacturing

KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Soledad Police said they served a search warrant on the 300 block of San Antonio in King City Thursday. Joessiah Dunn, 19, a known gang member was found in the home along with manufactured weapons, according to police. He was arrested and booked into Monterey County Jail on five felony charges. The post King City gang member arrested for weapons manufacturing appeared first on KION546.
KION News Channel 5/46

Vehicle versus pedestrian closes State Route 1 at Wilder Ranch State Park

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The California Highway Patrol says that a vehicle versus pedestrian crash has resulted in road closures on State Route 1 north of Santa Cruz. CHP says the reporting party advised them a woman that appeared drunk was crossing the road when she was hit by a vehicle. The call came in The post Vehicle versus pedestrian closes State Route 1 at Wilder Ranch State Park appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Carmel Valley woman helps with Hurricane Ian

CARMEL VALLEY, Calif. (KION-TV)- As Hurricane Ian rampages the east coast, Jinny Meyers looks to help those dealing with disaster. Meyers has been a disaster mental health volunteer for the Red Cross for eight years. “That's just my heart,” Meyers said. “To serve people and help them when they’re in crisis or needing the support.” The post Carmel Valley woman helps with Hurricane Ian appeared first on KION546.
CARMEL VALLEY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Family Justice Center planned for King City, to help abuse victims

KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV- A Family Justice Center is planned to be opened in July of 2023 to help families that have suffered at the hands of violence in Monterey County. Survivors of domestic violence, child abuse, elder abuse, sexual assault, stalking, and human trafficking can get free and confidential support services. No appointments will The post Family Justice Center planned for King City, to help abuse victims appeared first on KION546.
KING CITY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy