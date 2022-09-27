ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kahuku, HI

Did you know the Big Island has lava wolf spiders?

By Kaile Hunt
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nj9jc_0iCmK5dV00

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Big Island is the largest of the Hawaiian islands and the youngest of them all.

It is home to a diverse tropical climate getting both rain, sun and snow throughout the year.

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park is one of two National Parks in the state of Hawaii. They offer family friendly activities, guided hiking tours and stargazing opportunities.

A critter you might spot while at Hawaii Volcanoes NP is the lava wolf spider, which is a large endemic arachnid that lives on the hardened lava you see throughout the park.

Hawaii Volcanoes NP said recently one was spotted in Kahuku among loose rocks from the 1868 Muana Loa lava flow.

Some fun facts about these spiders are female lava wolf spiders are very attentive parents and are known for carrying their young on their back!

Unlike spiders you might be familiar with, lava wolf spiders do not use webs to capture their prey. They would rather hunt small bugs and insects on foot.

For more information and fun facts about Hawaii Volcanoes NP head to their website.

KHON2

KHON2

