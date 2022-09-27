Read full article on original website
HS Scores 9/29: Highland girls XC wins Snake River Invitational, Blackfoot boys top Hillcrest
BOYS SOCCER Blackfoot 2, Hillcrest 0 Enrique Navarez scored in the 28th minute and Armando Botello notched a goal in the 71st minute for the Broncos, who improve to 8-2-1 overall and 6-1-1 in conference play. Thunder Ridge 5, Highland 0 ...
Bonner County Daily Bee
SHS defeats Vikings in 1-0 team win
It was a solid team effort as Sandpoint defeated the Vikings 1-0 in Coeur d'Alene. "I was really pleased with the performance. We were under the lights with a fairly boisterous crowd right on the sideline, so there was a little more pressure than usual," Sandpoint coach Conor Baranski said.
Thesiuslaw News
Viks XC champs at Champs Invite
Sept. 27, 2022 — With their biggest home meet looming this weekend, both Siuslaw cross country teams are accelerating the pace, both on the track and in their pursuit of another state title. The Vikings traveled to beautiful Cheadle Lake Park near Lebanon on Sept. 23 for the fifth...
Mazama, Banks get forfeit wins as Ashland, Corbett won't play in Week 5
By René Ferrán | Photo by Fletcher Wold Two of the top football teams in Class 4A and 3A will sit idle this week. Mazama, ranked No. 1 in the SBLive Oregon 4A media poll, and Banks, No. 2 in OSAAtoday’s 3A coaches poll, received forfeit victories this week, meaning they’ll have an unexpected ...
