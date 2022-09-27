ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Comments / 0

Related
Bonner County Daily Bee

SHS defeats Vikings in 1-0 team win

It was a solid team effort as Sandpoint defeated the Vikings 1-0 in Coeur d'Alene. "I was really pleased with the performance. We were under the lights with a fairly boisterous crowd right on the sideline, so there was a little more pressure than usual," Sandpoint coach Conor Baranski said.
SANDPOINT, ID
Thesiuslaw News

Viks XC champs at Champs Invite

Sept. 27, 2022 — With their biggest home meet looming this weekend, both Siuslaw cross country teams are accelerating the pace, both on the track and in their pursuit of another state title. The Vikings traveled to beautiful Cheadle Lake Park near Lebanon on Sept. 23 for the fifth...
FLORENCE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#The Boys#Coaching#The Other Side#Personal Record#Highschoolsports#The Xc Season Opener#Ucsd

Comments / 0

Community Policy