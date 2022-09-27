Read full article on original website
erickia conway
3d ago
crazy because if you read the story on the werhauser family. the man that formed the company was kidnapped and held for ransom as a child
Norabug
3d ago
At least he's caught and her family can finally get some justice!
Steve Wills
3d ago
Oh good, now the state can absorb the medical and other expenses to take care of an old man in prison.
Man convicted of fatal DUI receives lighter sentence after changes to Washington's three strikes law
SEATTLE — A 45-year-old man in prison for life after killing a Bellevue woman in a DUI crash received a lighter sentence on Friday because of changes to the state’s three strikes law. Judge North resentenced Robert Jackson Junior to 33 years in prison. Jackson who joined the...
q13fox.com
Seattle man on FBI's Most Wanted list for allegedly stealing $30M from businesses, investors
SEATTLE - A Seattle man is on the FBI's Most Wanted list for allegedly being involved in multiple schemes that put businesses and thousands of investors out $30 million. According to the FBI, starting in 2017, 42-year-old Justin Costello allegedly stole around $3.7 million from marijuana businesses in Washington, Colorado, California, Illinois and Alaska through his banking company, which he owned and operated.
Washington man accused of murdering twin brother outside Portland hotel
Martre Oliver, 26, was arrested in Renton, Washington, in connection with the murder of his twin brother, Martese, who was found dead outside a hotel in northeast Portland.
q13fox.com
Kent Police combat retail theft with operation at Lowe's
A rash of retail thefts have been sweeping Western Washington, now the Kent Police are taking steps to put a stop to it. Officers are working with retailers to target some of the worst offenders.
westseattleblog.com
CRIME WATCH: Drug sting; assault arrest (updated); stolen white Accord
DRUG STING: We learned about this via charges filed by the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. 62-year-old Thomas B. Hull is charged with a drug felony and unlawful gun possession after what court documents describe as an undercover drug sting, making three buys at an RV on SW Marginal Place (which has been reoccupied since its summer sweep). Prosecutors say three undercover buys were made before Hull was arrested and the RV was searched: “Inside the RV, police found a significant amount of several types of drugs, a scale, and he had 5 thousand dollars in cash. Police also found a 22-caliber revolver, bullets, and a musket.” The “several types of drugs,” according to the charging documents, included fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine.” Hull has 12 felony convictions, including burglaries, drug violations, and forgery. Prosecutors asked for $100,000 bail; a judge set it at $10,000. Hull got out of jail one day after his arrest last Friday; he was charged on Tuesday.
'The law has let us down': Family of man killed by Olympia police want legislative change
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The mother of a man killed by an Olympia Police Department (OPD) officer in August said she always worried her son would die at the hands of police. “This very thing, I feared,” Millie Green said. Her son, Timothy Green, was shot and killed by...
Chronicle
Man Arrested in Fatal Shooting of His Twin Brother Outside Oregon Hotel
A man has been arrested in the shooting death of his twin brother outside a Northeast Portland hotel, police said. Martre Tirik Oliver, 26, was taken into custody Tuesday night in Renton, Washington, police said in a statement about the case. Authorities said he will be charged with second-degree murder and unlawful use of a firearm in the death of his brother, Martese Oliver.
Charges filed against accused Ballard fentanyl dealer
King County prosecutors have filed charges against a man arrested in a big fentanyl bust in Ballard last week. 23-year-old Jose Luque-Gutierrez was arrested last week after Seattle Police, Homeland Security, and the FBI teamed up on a controlled-buy operation with the help of a cooperative witness. According to charging...
Olympia woman facing fines over ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign inside her home
An Olympia woman is being threatened with fines over a sign hanging inside her home. Shirley Pavao’s homeowners association called a Black Lives Matter sign a violation of the Lost Lake Resort community policy. However, she said she has become a target of a policy that is not legal.
q13fox.com
Seattle man faces gun, drug charges following bust in Ballard
SEATTLE - A man was charged Thursday with several drug and gun charges after a bust in Ballard. The King County Prosecutor's Office says Robert Catone faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of meth, fentanyl and heroin with intent to distribute. According to authorities, Seattle Police, Homeland...
thejoltnews.com
Distraught over pet rat’s death, man attacks with baseball bat
A resident of a local shelter was charged with a felony after allegedly hitting another person with a baseball bat, claiming he was distraught over the death of his pet rat. The suspect, 23, was charged with second-degree assault by the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney on Sept. 26. On Sept....
q13fox.com
Tacoma Police investigate deadly shooting near Tideflats area
TACOMA, Wash. - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in an industrial area of Tacoma early Saturday morning. According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), a woman called 911 just after 2:00 a.m. to report that someone had been shot. She told dispatch she was driving the victim to the hospital and her car broke down near the corner of St. Paul Ave. and E 15th St.
MacKenzie Scott, former wife of Jeff Bezos, files for divorce from second husband
SEATTLE — MacKenzie Scott, former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and billionaire philanthropist, has filed for divorce from her second husband. Scott filed for divorce from former science teacher Dan Jewett in King County Superior Court on Monday, according to the New York Times. The couple was together...
q13fox.com
4 businesses caught in crossfire of shooting in Everett
Business owners say they are fed up with an apparent rise in violent crime, and a recent shooting sent bullets through four different businesses. Luckily, no one was injured.
iheart.com
BODYCAM VIDEO: Officer Takes Out Armed Man With Single Shot From 183 Yards
From the Pierce County (Washington) Force Investigation Team:. “On August 28th members of the Pierce County Force Investigation Team responded to the 6700 block of Monroe in the City of Tacoma to investigate a report of an officer involved shooting. While the investigation is still in the preliminary stages, the following synopsis was developed after interviewing civilian witnesses, witness officers, dispatch CAD notes, and physical evidence at the scene.
The Crime Blotter: Cops find big stash of stolen vehicles in Parkland
According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 10200 block of D. Street E. in Parkland because a GPS tracker indicated a stolen vehicle was there. A deputy found the vehicle and discovered several other stolen vehicles, which prompted further investigation, and...
q13fox.com
PLU went into a two hour lockdown, but it took law enforcement an hour to respond
Students were told to 'seek safety' and 'stay secured until further notice' for reports of a gunman on campus. However, it took law enforcement an hour to respond to the call, raising questions on what would happen if there was actually an active shooter.
q13fox.com
Everett Police search for suspects after an alleged gun battle outside of El Taco Boom
EVERETT, Wash. - Police are searching for multiple suspects after an apparent gun battle broke out in a restaurant parking lot Wednesday night. According to the Everett Police Department (EPD), deputies were on call near the corner of Pacific Highway and Center Road when they heard gunshots just after 10:00 p.m. Officers saw a group of men run away from the El Taco Boom restaurant, so they went to investigate.
q13fox.com
Woman charged in hit-and-run that killed 80-year-old in Everett
EVERETT, Wash. - Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a woman in connection with a hit-and-run that left an 80-year-old woman dead this summer. Investigators said on Aug. 15, a pedestrian was hit by an SUV in the 5400 block of Broadway in Everett. Patricia Oman died about a week later. Patti,...
q13fox.com
Armed veteran patrols outside North Thurston Public Schools in response to Uvalde shooting
LACEY, Wash. - One local veteran is taking safety into his own hands by patrolling around schools in North Thurston Public Schools in direct response to the mass shooting at a school in Uvalde, Texas earlier this year. Anthony Triplett has become a familiar face around campuses, voluntarily patrolling outside...
