Read full article on original website
Related
worldatlas.com
6 Best Attractions in Wyoming's Barely Visited Star Valley
Set in Southwest Wyoming, Star Valley is a culturally, historically and geologically diverse valley, bringing together a number of quaint towns and long stretches of scenery and wildlife. From Alpine to Smooth, the valley covers a naturally-rich area between the state’s Salt River Range and the Webster Range of Idaho, with ranging altitudes reaching 7,000 feet. The towns of the valley leave plenty of activities for travelers around the year. Here are 6 of the best attractions to visit in the rare gem of Wyoming.
Big temperature drop for weekend￼￼
Warming up and storming up for later and into tomorrow. 20 degrees from today into weekend. Winds and clouds build up SW 10-15 20G and highs will be in the low-to-mid 80's. Upper 70's in the mountains 78 in Jackson. With a 20% chance of showers for today, some moisture already showing up in highland The post Big temperature drop for weekend￼￼ appeared first on Local News 8.
buckrail.com
New fire burning near Mesquite Creek
JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. — A fire has started about five miles north of State Highway 22 near Mesquite Creek in the Jedediah Smith Wilderness. According to Caribou-Targhee National Forest, the Mesquite Fire was discovered on Monday, Sept. 26. Fire is currently smoldering and creeping in down and dead fuels, and is currently only 1/10th of an acre. Its cause was lightning.
eastidahonews.com
Well known sandwich shop closing its doors in Rexburg
REXBURG — A longtime sandwich shop known for its delicious gator sauce, breakfast burritos and other popular items is officially closing its doors. Gator Jack’s, located in Hemming Village in Rexburg, will close Thursday, Sept. 29. “It’s a tough thing, and I have never had to do something...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pinedaleroundup.com
Sheriff's report Sept. 19 to Sept. 25
The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office reported 199 calls from Sept.19 to Sept. 25, including three domestic disputes, a suicidal person, 25 citizen assists, a structure fire, 11 suspicious incidents, eight traffic complaints, 29 urinalyses and 32 vehicle identification number inspections. Sept. 19. At 1:08 a.m., a domestic dispute was...
eastidahonews.com
Madison Armory owners pull trigger on new retail store and shooting range
REXBURG – For Curtis Eves, there’s a lot of peace in firing a gun. He’s loved recreational shooting since he was a kid and he and his wife, Laura, are part-owners of the newly expanded Madison Armory and indoor shooting range at 870 North 2nd East in Rexburg, which opened two weeks ago.
svinews.com
Alpine continues with new projects
◆ Community leaders discuss school and recreation center. With the opening of the new Alpine Health Clinic, plans continue for new projects, including a new hotel, and early discussions are underway for a school and recreation center. The 66 -room Cobblestone Hotel was announced at the Alpine Civic Center on...
cowboystatedaily.com
David v. Goliath: Afton’s Water Fight With Feds Could Cost Wyoming Town Millions
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. If a preliminary determination by the Environmental Protection Agency over the quality of Afton’s drinking water becomes final, it could cost the town millions of dollars in infrastructure upgrades. The EPA “came here with a solution looking for a problem,”...
Comments / 0