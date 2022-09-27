Country breakout star Kylie Morgan and Jay Allen were gearing up to tie the knot this upcoming weekend, until Hurricane Ian came knocking on their door. With heavy hearts, the country couple had kept their curious fans up-to-date since Monday (Sept. 26), before the horrific storm made landfall. Allen mentioned that they were tracking the Hurricane path to make a final call on their special day slated for Saturday, Oct. 1, in Fort Myers, FL.

