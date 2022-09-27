Read full article on original website
George Birge Talks New Track “That Drink” With Country Legend Neal McCoy And Upcoming Album
People say, “Never Meet Your Heroes,” but George Birge worked closely with his and was pleasantly surprised. The Texas native grew up idolizing hitmakers of the ‘90s, including country legend Neal McCoy. Just a few months ago, Birge sat down to do a songwriting exercise and decided to challenge himself by recreating McCoy’s classic 1994 hit, “Wink.”
CMT Premiere: Latin-Country Artist Valerie Ponzio Releases Emotional Music Video For "Desert Rain"
Only so many understand first-hand the unique sensation that occurs when rain makes landfall in the dry desert of El Paso, TX. Latin-country trailblazer Valerie Ponzio captures that raw feeling in her recently released the music video for "Desert Rain" while also using imagery to convey a narrative about an affair.
Jay Allen and Kylie Morgan Postpone Their Wedding Due To Florida Hurricane
Country breakout star Kylie Morgan and Jay Allen were gearing up to tie the knot this upcoming weekend, until Hurricane Ian came knocking on their door. With heavy hearts, the country couple had kept their curious fans up-to-date since Monday (Sept. 26), before the horrific storm made landfall. Allen mentioned that they were tracking the Hurricane path to make a final call on their special day slated for Saturday, Oct. 1, in Fort Myers, FL.
