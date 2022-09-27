ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

WATCH: Hundreds of Ducks Bring Traffic to a Halt When They Surround Vehicle

A driver found themselves in quite a bind this summer when a relentless swarm of ducks trapped them on the street. A video of the incident has been making its rounds on the internet since a Redditor captured it last month. In a 15-second clip, we can see a strange traffic jam backed up due to a giant flock of white ducks. The birds run continuous circles as people patiently wait for them to clear the road. And in the middle of the swarm is a lone white van.
ANIMALS
WYTV.com

Heebie Jeebies phrase explained

(WYTV)- Why do we say the Heebie Jeebies and who started this?. To have the Heebie Jeebies means you’re anxious, nervously fearful, some synonyms include the butterflies, the jitters, you’ve got the nerves, the shakes, the shivers or the willies. But Heebie Jeebies is a nonsense phrase that...
MUSIC
HackerNoon

On the Idea of Time in Physics

Relativity: The Special and General Theory by Albert Einstein is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. Relativity: The Special and General Theory by Albert Einstein is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. CHAPTER VIII. ON THE...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Montreat Nc#Presbyterians
Current Publishing

Opinion: Loving my empty next

My, how times have changed! I recently attended a birthday party for the soon-to-be 3-year-old of a co-worker. Besides the grandmother and great-grandmother, I was the oldest person there and the only one without little kids claimable as blood kin. Although this is not a new phenomenon – our youngest is 18, after all – the idea that I no longer am beholden to nap schedules and cupcake sugar rushes and bouncy house injuries really hit home. And it was magical.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Slate

We Must Go Back to Our Old Way of Passing Time While Pooping

Quick: Where are you while you’re reading this? You might be at work. Or relaxing in a café. Perhaps you’re driving your car (please don’t read Slate while driving your car). Or you might be sitting on the toilet. Honestly, you’re probably sitting on the toilet....
JACK HANDEY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Ionutz Kazaku

How To Remember Everything You Read

Focus on these effective tips. Why you don’t remember anything after you finished a book?. Reading the book by itself is not enough. Our goal is to remember and use the acquired information for the future, not memorize it. In this case, we should use practical and scientific approaches in order to make the knowledge stick.

Comments / 0

Community Policy