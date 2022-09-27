Read full article on original website
cbs7.com
What happens to pets when a hospice patient dies?
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - When someone suffers from a terminal illness, families often turn to hospice care to help with everything from care to wills to even minute family affairs. “If the family needs assistance with getting things ready, maybe financial needs as well,” said Dana Murrey, the volunteer coordinator...
City of Midland to host fall events throughout October
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Five City of Midland divisions will be hosting fall events for the community throughout the month of October. Here is all you need to know about each family-friendly event: City of Midland Health Department in conjunction with Familia Dental: Fall Festival & Resource Fair Saturday, October 15 from 1pm-4pm Dennis the Menace […]
The Annual Texas Size Garage Sale In Midland Is Back Again This Year!
The Texas Size Garage Sale is exactly what the title states. TEXAS Size! They say everything is bigger in Texas so why not our garage sales too? The 33rd annual Texas Size Garage Sale, an annual fundraiser that benefits Meals on Wheels and other programs at Senior Life Midland, is back on Friday, October 7th.
Grand Opening! Spitz Mediterranean Street Food Opening Date Is Set For Midland!
Spitz has been described as Fresh, Flavorful and of course Delicious! And, get ready because it is set to open in Midland. They just announced this on their Facebook page. • SPITZ MEDITERRANEAN STREET FOOD IS SET TO OPEN ON OCTOBER 10TH!. Spitz Mediterranean Street Food will be located at...
cbs7.com
Family unscathed after truck runs through home
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A family received a scare on Wednesday, Sept. 21, when a pickup truck ran off the road and into their home, destroying a bedroom and coming feet from damaging much more. “You can tell by the tire tracks where he hit the sidewalk there,” said Brenda...
Local restaurant has served up homemade dishes for 31 years
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A West Texas restaurant has become a staple, serving people for more than 30 years. Carambas Spanish Inn in Midland off of Front Street is known for its homemade dishes that are served up fresh. “I appreciate every employee that has been working here the last 20 to 30 years,” says owner […]
Artistic rock stacks puzzling Odessa residents
ODESSA, Texas — There's a mystery in Odessa. One that has local residents scrambling for answers. Unique works of art made by stacking rocks have appeared in parts of Odessa. But what are they and more importantly, who’s the gifted artist behind the artwork?. Near the corner of...
yourbasin.com
Midland manslaughter victim’s family speaks out
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Estrella Moreno’s family is getting ready to pay their final respects to her this week. While they’re dealing with their loss. They’re taking the time to thank everyone who has helped them since the tragedy. Estrella Moreno was shot and killed on...
cbs7.com
Midland families not satisfied with school response to terroristic threat
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Parents of children at Anson Jones Elementary are upset after a written threat to “shoot the school” was not relayed to parents until almost a day later. “My first reaction was sheer terror,” said Monica Scarritt, whose kindergartner attends Jones. Parents say the...
cbs7.com
Under the White - Pool House
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -In 1887, Charles and Lucy White built what we know now as the White-Pool. Ector County’s oldest remaining home.. The home is simple, but very quaint and elegant. The grounds outside were pleasant and peaceful and the interior as well, was elegant but practical. Then I...
ECISD Job Fair Today Sept 29th!
Here's your chance to get a new JOB or career with Ector County Independent School District!. The Job Fair happens at New Tech Odessa located at 300 E. 297th St. Come out and get on-the-spot interviews and info for these positions with ECISD. Join us inside New Tech Odessa for...
cbs7.com
Pecos boxer volunteers to help feed West Texans
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The West Texas Food Bank’s in Odessa and Midland had a special guest volunteer these last two days. Fresh off of his 35th win, Pecos boxer Abel Mendoza decided to spend his time giving back to the community. Just days after his fight, Mendoza says he...
cbs7.com
Odessa man accused of setting fire to bar during break-in
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A transient man from Odessa was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he allegedly broke into a bar in search of food and set fire to the bar while he was inside. Sherman Merritt, 31, has been charged with Arson and Burglary. According to an affidavit, on September 27, officers with […]
MPD searching for suspect accused of attacking Walmart employee
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a woman accused of theft. According to a Crime Stoppers post, on September 18, the woman pictured below was confronted by a Walmart asset protection employee- she reportedly assaulted that employee and then left the scene in a red […]
Man accused of throwing hot wax at woman, infant, police say
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this month after investigators said he allegedly attacked a woman who was holding their newborn daughter. Paul Posey, 31, has been charged with Family Violence and Endangering a Child by Criminal Negligence. According to an affidavit, on September 22, officers with the Midland Police Department responded […]
OPD responds to home after neighbors hear shouting, one arrested
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his wife amid an argument. Jose Perez, 47, has been charged with Injury to a Child and Assault Causing Bodily Injury. According to court records, on September 26, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home […]
cbs7.com
Sand hauler catches fire on I-20 between Big Spring and Stanton
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to our media partners at KBEST Media, a truck fire was reported around 8:55 AM this morning near mile marker 166 on eastbound I-20 between Stanton and Big Spring. The truck has been described as a sand hauler. Texas DPS and the Howard County Volunteer...
Crime Stoppers searching for woman accused of theft
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to locate a wanted woman. Tessa Welch, 29, was indicted by a Grand Jury for theft. She’s accused of stealing between $150,000 and $300,000 worth of property. If you know where Welch can be found, please call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS. If […]
odessapd.com
Hispanic Heritage Month - Felipe Cobos
Today we want to introduce you to F.T.O. (Field Training Officer) Corporal Felipe Cobos, who has been working at the Odessa Police Department for nearly 7 years. He also works on OPD's SWAT team!. He says what he loves about the Hispanic culture are the family connection and the food....
