Toledo, OH

5-year-old found in dumpster returned to mother

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A five-year-old boy apparently wandered out of his apartment before being found in a dumpster, Toledo Police said Friday. According to the police report, a resident was dumping trash at the Westbrook apartments near Bancroft and I-475 when they spotted a child, barefoot and wearing only a sweater and a soiled diaper, inside.
Grave marker to be dedicated to Toledo suffragist

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The League of Women Voters of Toledo-Lucas County is hosting an event to honor Olive A. Colton, a Toledo suffragist. Colton helped found the local League of Women Voters in 1921 and it was one of the first established in Ohio. On Oct. 8 at Forest...
Wood County Museum to host virtual fundraiser

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Wood County Museum Virtual Gala Fundraiser is coming up, and will be taking place the week of Oct. 7-15. There will be an online auction fundraiser where participants can bid on prize packages. The Toledo Museum of Art and Toledo Zoo, Metroparks Toledo, Miller Ferries Put-In-Bay and Middle Bass Island and Imagination Station are just some of the themed gift baskets that will be available.
13abc, Red Cross phone bank for Hurricane Ian relief raises thousands

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc held a phone bank to help those affected by Hurricane Ian on Friday, raising $18,800 for hurricane relief. 13abc partnered with the Red Cross to provide aid to those dealing with the devastation of Hurricane Ian. The phone bank ran from noon to 6:30 p.m....
TFRD to hold “Fire Safety Fun Day” this weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department, along with the Toledo Firefighter’s Museum is hosting a “Fire Safety Fun Day” on Saturday to help prepare for Fire Prevention Week. The celebration will take place from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Toledo Firefighter’s...
Police investigating stabbing in West Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are investigating a stabbing that happened in West Toledo early Friday morning. Police say they were patrolling the area of Monroe and North Detroit around 4:50 a.m. when a man flagged them down. The victim then told police that he had been stabbed, and police observed an apparent stab wound on his upper back.
Metroparks Meetup: Volunteer training program begins soon

The Toledo Metroparks are some of the best in the nation, and some of that success is due to their many volunteers. The parks annual program to train new volunteers begins in mid-October. It’s called the Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalist program, and it’s cosponsored by Ohio State and the Toledo Metroparks.
Second Toledo postal worker held up at gunpoint this month

TOLEDO, Ohio — A United States Postal Service worker was held up at gunpoint in Toledo Thursday for the second time this month. Toledo police responded to the 2600 block of Tremainsville Road in west Toledo about 11:30 a.m. for a robbery call. A 68-year-old mail carrier told officers a man in a black ski mask pulled a gun on him while the victim was sitting in his mail truck, according to a police report.
Man charged in connection with vandalism of telecommunication lines in Fremont

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fremont Police Department Detectives charged a man in connection with vandalism of telecommunication lines, according to a press release. Roshan Patel, 46-year old man and resident of Fremont was identified as the suspect in at least two incidents of vandalism involving cut phone lines and fiber optic lines.
Local chef who spent 7 months in the hospital now back in the kitchen

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - At Harbor Town Tavern in Perrysburg, there’s a new Executive Chef calling the plays. “Everything is house made. We’ve been locally sourcing a lot of our produce and micro greens,” says Executive Chef Marcus Hartford. “It’s just really fun. Really cool. Like, this week’s special we just started today is Duck A L’orange. "
PERRYSBURG, OH
TFRD, City Council to honor former firefighter with street re-designation

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue and Toledo City Council will be re-designating Sylvania Avenue and Peak Street this weekend. On Oct. 1, Fire Chief Allison Armstrong and members of Toledo City Council will assemble near the Toledo Firefighters Museum at the intersection of Sylvania Avenue and Peak Street for the re-designation.
