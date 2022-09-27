Read full article on original website
14-year-old in immediate need of liver hoping for help, donations to combat high treatment costs
HASKINS, Ohio — A northwest Ohio mom is now breaking her silence after receiving the news her daughter is in immediate need of a new liver. Jen Diaz's 14-year-old daughter, Isabella, is battling end-stage liver disease, and with no other way to fix her condition, they need financial assistance, and more importantly, a new liver for Isabella.
Ohio man dies while in school drop-off line, found hours later
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man’s body, parked in a vehicle at a Toledo elementary school drop-off line, went unnoticed for at least six hours, his family said. According to WTOL, Dale Garrett walked his girlfriend’s grandson into Longfellow Elementary School and then returned to his vehicle parked in the area for drop-offs on Sept. 19.
13abc.com
Local family turns their pain into purpose after losing their 11-year-old son to cancer
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - More than 10,000 children in the United States under the age of 15 will be diagnosed with cancer this year. That’s according to the American Cancer Society. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and one local family has turned their pain into purpose. Jack Fineske...
Monroe police officer saves infant struggling to breathe
A Monroe City Police Department officer is being hailed a hero after helping a family whose baby was choking.
Child arrested after threatening Ohio family with scissors
A juvenile in Erie County has been arrested after he allegedly threatened his family with scissors.
13abc.com
5-year-old found in dumpster returned to mother
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A five-year-old boy apparently wandered out of his apartment before being found in a dumpster, Toledo Police said Friday. According to the police report, a resident was dumping trash at the Westbrook apartments near Bancroft and I-475 when they spotted a child, barefoot and wearing only a sweater and a soiled diaper, inside.
13abc.com
Grave marker to be dedicated to Toledo suffragist
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The League of Women Voters of Toledo-Lucas County is hosting an event to honor Olive A. Colton, a Toledo suffragist. Colton helped found the local League of Women Voters in 1921 and it was one of the first established in Ohio. On Oct. 8 at Forest...
huroninsider.com
Boy accused of attempting to stab family members over Hot Wheels toy
CASTALIA – A young boy was charged with a felony Saturday after he allegedly attempted to stab his aunt, brother and cousin after the cousin refused to give him a Hot Wheels car. According to a report from the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and Erie County Sheriff Paul...
Man with 'loaded firearm', knife arrested outside Autism Model School Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Shortly after 3 p.m. on Thursday, Toledo police responded to a call from the Autism Model School in north Toledo. According to a report, school officials told police a man was on school property attempting to enter the building. They also stated he had a large knife hanging out of his pocket.
13abc.com
Wood County Museum to host virtual fundraiser
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Wood County Museum Virtual Gala Fundraiser is coming up, and will be taking place the week of Oct. 7-15. There will be an online auction fundraiser where participants can bid on prize packages. The Toledo Museum of Art and Toledo Zoo, Metroparks Toledo, Miller Ferries Put-In-Bay and Middle Bass Island and Imagination Station are just some of the themed gift baskets that will be available.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man says he left 2-year-old son, child’s mother on side of I-75 the day they disappeared 41 years ago
HAZEL PARK, Mich. – The father of a 2-year-old boy said he abandoned his son and the child’s mother on the side of I-75 just north of Toledo, Ohio before they vanished. That was 41 years ago. Foul play is suspected in the Aug. 31, 1981, disappearance of...
13abc.com
13abc, Red Cross phone bank for Hurricane Ian relief raises thousands
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc held a phone bank to help those affected by Hurricane Ian on Friday, raising $18,800 for hurricane relief. 13abc partnered with the Red Cross to provide aid to those dealing with the devastation of Hurricane Ian. The phone bank ran from noon to 6:30 p.m....
13abc.com
TFRD to hold “Fire Safety Fun Day” this weekend
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department, along with the Toledo Firefighter’s Museum is hosting a “Fire Safety Fun Day” on Saturday to help prepare for Fire Prevention Week. The celebration will take place from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Toledo Firefighter’s...
Livonia elementary school principal says 2nd grader brought knife to school, pulled it out on the playground
Some Livonia elementary school parents were on edge Wednesday after learning a young student brought a knife to school on Tuesday. The principal at Cleveland Elementary School says no one was injured.
Police investigating stabbing in West Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are investigating a stabbing that happened in West Toledo early Friday morning. Police say they were patrolling the area of Monroe and North Detroit around 4:50 a.m. when a man flagged them down. The victim then told police that he had been stabbed, and police observed an apparent stab wound on his upper back.
13abc.com
Metroparks Meetup: Volunteer training program begins soon
The Toledo Metroparks are some of the best in the nation, and some of that success is due to their many volunteers. The parks annual program to train new volunteers begins in mid-October. It’s called the Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalist program, and it’s cosponsored by Ohio State and the Toledo Metroparks.
Second Toledo postal worker held up at gunpoint this month
TOLEDO, Ohio — A United States Postal Service worker was held up at gunpoint in Toledo Thursday for the second time this month. Toledo police responded to the 2600 block of Tremainsville Road in west Toledo about 11:30 a.m. for a robbery call. A 68-year-old mail carrier told officers a man in a black ski mask pulled a gun on him while the victim was sitting in his mail truck, according to a police report.
13abc.com
Man charged in connection with vandalism of telecommunication lines in Fremont
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fremont Police Department Detectives charged a man in connection with vandalism of telecommunication lines, according to a press release. Roshan Patel, 46-year old man and resident of Fremont was identified as the suspect in at least two incidents of vandalism involving cut phone lines and fiber optic lines.
13abc.com
Local chef who spent 7 months in the hospital now back in the kitchen
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - At Harbor Town Tavern in Perrysburg, there’s a new Executive Chef calling the plays. “Everything is house made. We’ve been locally sourcing a lot of our produce and micro greens,” says Executive Chef Marcus Hartford. “It’s just really fun. Really cool. Like, this week’s special we just started today is Duck A L’orange. "
13abc.com
TFRD, City Council to honor former firefighter with street re-designation
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue and Toledo City Council will be re-designating Sylvania Avenue and Peak Street this weekend. On Oct. 1, Fire Chief Allison Armstrong and members of Toledo City Council will assemble near the Toledo Firefighters Museum at the intersection of Sylvania Avenue and Peak Street for the re-designation.
