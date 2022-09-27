TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Wood County Museum Virtual Gala Fundraiser is coming up, and will be taking place the week of Oct. 7-15. There will be an online auction fundraiser where participants can bid on prize packages. The Toledo Museum of Art and Toledo Zoo, Metroparks Toledo, Miller Ferries Put-In-Bay and Middle Bass Island and Imagination Station are just some of the themed gift baskets that will be available.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 4 HOURS AGO