The Senior Expo is Back and Better Than Ever!
The free Senior Expo is back and up to full speed for 2022. The annual Senior Expos are your opportunity to get answers and explore activities to empower seniors to live healthy lives with balanced wellbeing. We have assembled the best companies and brightest individuals in each location for the two-day events. This is a great opportunity for seniors to engage with each other and get to know some of the truly amazing experts in the senior services field. This is also an amazing opportunity for a one-stop-shop to learn about your Medicare options as open enrollment begins.
This Oregon Republican could win the governor’s race, latest polls show
With only six weeks to go before Election Day, polls show Republican gubernatorial nominee Christine Drazan is in a dead heat with the Democratic candidate as she tries to pull off an unlikely win in the race to lead Oregon. The November general election features Drazan, Democratic nominee Tina Kotek, and independent Betsy Johnson in one of the nation’s only all-women races, among serious contenders.
Are You Ready To Vote In The Upcoming Election? Make Sure With These Simple Steps.
Election day is just around the corner. In Utah, being prepared to cast your ballot is easy and accessible with the state’s election website vote.utah.gov. Don’t miss out on your “I voted!” sticker and, of course, a chance to shape our state and nation. On the...
