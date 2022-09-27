ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
lynnwoodtoday.com

Scene in Lynnwood: Fire at mobile home park

Lynnwood police reported via social media that 208th Street Southwest was closed west of Highway 99 late Thursday afternoon due to a fire at Seattle Heights Mobile Home Park at 208th and Highway 99. The mobile home park is in process of being demolished, and no one was hurt. According...
LYNNWOOD, WA
KING 5

Police investigating homicide in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police are investigating a homicide that took place early Saturday morning near downtown. A woman called 911 at around 2:08 a.m. Saturday and said she was driving a man who had been shot but her car broke down at the 1400 block of St. Paul Avenue.
TACOMA, WA
thejoltnews.com

‘Known offender’ accused of setting city-owned property on fire

A transient Olympia man, described by police as a “known offender,” is accused of setting fire to a property owned by the City of Olympia. Matthew Colin Hickerson, 27, was arrested on Sept. 26 after 523 Franz Anderson Road SE, a city-owned structure, was set on fire for the second time that day.
OLYMPIA, WA
gigharbornow.org

Gig Harbor man dies in collision near Port Orchard

A 72-year-old Gig Harbor man died Thursday in a collision with a South Kitsap School District bus, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office. The collision occurred at the intersection of Sidney and Spruce roads, just north of the Pierce-Kitsap county line, around 4 p.m. Thursday. The bus contained no students at the time of the crash.
GIG HARBOR, WA
q13fox.com

Body pulled from Duwamish River; investigation underway

SEATTLE - King County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after its Marine Unit and Major Crimes division pulled from the Duwamish River on Thursday. 911 got the call around 2:30 p.m. when a body was reported in the water near the area of South Park Bridge. Deputies have not identified the...
KING COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Tacoma Police investigate deadly shooting near Tideflats area

TACOMA, Wash. - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in an industrial area of Tacoma early Saturday morning. According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), a woman called 911 just after 2:00 a.m. to report that someone had been shot. She told dispatch she was driving the victim to the hospital and her car broke down near the corner of St. Paul Ave. and E 15th St.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Demolition of old I-5 bridge brings closure of southbound SR 167 and I-5 ramps in Tacoma

TACOMA – One of the last remaining sections of the 1965 Interstate 5 Puyallup River Bridge that spans southbound State Route 167 in Tacoma is being removed. Starting the night of Friday, Sept. 30 construction crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close southbound SR 167 under the interstate in Tacoma for three consecutive nights to remove the old bridge spans.
TACOMA, WA
myeverettnews.com

Bullets Fly At Former Starbucks Parking Lot At 118th And Evergreen Way In South Everett

Editor’s Update 9/29/2022 12:30 PM: Here is the official update from Everett Police. A little before 10 p.m. last night, Snohomish County Deputies, who were on a call in the area of the 11800 block of Evergreen Way, reported hearing multiple gunshots and seeing males fleeing the location. EPD officers responded and it was discovered the shots had been fired in the parking lot of El Taco Boom, 11802 Evergreen Way. Multiple drones were deployed to search for the suspects and a K9 team responded to assist. No suspects are in custody at this time.
EVERETT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Roads are slick! SUV pulled from ditch in Bothell

A SUV was lifted out of a ditch in Bothell on Wednesday, after light showers left the roads slick in Western Washington. According to Bothell police, the crash happened off the roadway near Northeast 195th Street and 120th Avenue Northeast. A picture from the scene showed the vehicle on its...
BOTHELL, WA
KING-5

Man suspected of throwing rocks at cars on SR 900 arrested

RENTON, Wash. — A man suspected of throwing rocks and debris at cars along State Route 900 near Renton was arrested Tuesday morning. The 55-year-old man is accused of causing more than $2,200 worth of damage, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP). He was arrested without incident just...

