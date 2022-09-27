Read full article on original website
lynnwoodtoday.com
Scene in Lynnwood: Fire at mobile home park
Lynnwood police reported via social media that 208th Street Southwest was closed west of Highway 99 late Thursday afternoon due to a fire at Seattle Heights Mobile Home Park at 208th and Highway 99. The mobile home park is in process of being demolished, and no one was hurt. According...
Tacoma construction crew turned first responders honored for 'lifesaving' efforts
TACOMA, Wash. — The three men working on Sound Transit’s light rail expansion turned into first responders on the morning of March 4. The state honored Matt Tannahill, Jeff Mikeska and Colton Ward with Governor's Lifesaving Awards for helping out on a fiery crash on I-5 near Northgate.
Police investigating homicide in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police are investigating a homicide that took place early Saturday morning near downtown. A woman called 911 at around 2:08 a.m. Saturday and said she was driving a man who had been shot but her car broke down at the 1400 block of St. Paul Avenue.
Encampment fire under Seattle’s Ship Canal Bridge causes backups on I-5
Update 7:54 a.m.: The two lanes blocked by the fire have been cleared. Original Story: An encampment fire underneath Seattle’s Ship Canal Bridge caused traffic backups along Interstate 5 Wednesday morning. KIRO Newsradio’s Sam Campbell says that fire crews have extinguished all but the embers of the fire under...
thejoltnews.com
‘Known offender’ accused of setting city-owned property on fire
A transient Olympia man, described by police as a “known offender,” is accused of setting fire to a property owned by the City of Olympia. Matthew Colin Hickerson, 27, was arrested on Sept. 26 after 523 Franz Anderson Road SE, a city-owned structure, was set on fire for the second time that day.
gigharbornow.org
Gig Harbor man dies in collision near Port Orchard
A 72-year-old Gig Harbor man died Thursday in a collision with a South Kitsap School District bus, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office. The collision occurred at the intersection of Sidney and Spruce roads, just north of the Pierce-Kitsap county line, around 4 p.m. Thursday. The bus contained no students at the time of the crash.
State patrol investigating shooting on I-5 express lanes near elementary school
SEATTLE — Two men were shot along the Interstate 5 southbound express lanes Friday morning. Firefighters were called to the scene near Northeast 45th Street in Seattle’s University District at 6:49 a.m. after someone driving by heard gunshots and reported a person was hit, the Washington State Patrol confirmed.
Chronicle
Centralia Man Dies After Crashing Into Tree on Middle Fork Road Sept. 24
A 30-year-old Centralia man died after crashing into a tree in the 700 block of Middle Fork Road south of Chehalis on Sept. 24, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to The Chronicle on Friday. The man was driving a 1998 Toyota Camry westbound on Middle Fork Road when,...
q13fox.com
Body pulled from Duwamish River; investigation underway
SEATTLE - King County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after its Marine Unit and Major Crimes division pulled from the Duwamish River on Thursday. 911 got the call around 2:30 p.m. when a body was reported in the water near the area of South Park Bridge. Deputies have not identified the...
Campaign signs for West Thurston Fire levy repeatedly stolen, department says
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — West Thurston Fire Lt. Isaac Garza knows some property owners in his fire district don’t want to have their taxes raised, but he said at least one critic is going too far to show their opposition. Signs posted at 110th Avenue and Delphi Road...
q13fox.com
Tacoma Police investigate deadly shooting near Tideflats area
TACOMA, Wash. - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in an industrial area of Tacoma early Saturday morning. According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), a woman called 911 just after 2:00 a.m. to report that someone had been shot. She told dispatch she was driving the victim to the hospital and her car broke down near the corner of St. Paul Ave. and E 15th St.
Injuries Reported After A Motor Vehicle Accident In Lacey (Lacey, WA)
According to the social media handle of the Lacey Fire District, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Thursday. The officials reported a single vehicle rollover crashed near Lacey Boulevard and Fraz. Firefighters arrived at the scene to extricate one person from the vehicle. The officials stated that one person...
The Suburban Times
Demolition of old I-5 bridge brings closure of southbound SR 167 and I-5 ramps in Tacoma
TACOMA – One of the last remaining sections of the 1965 Interstate 5 Puyallup River Bridge that spans southbound State Route 167 in Tacoma is being removed. Starting the night of Friday, Sept. 30 construction crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close southbound SR 167 under the interstate in Tacoma for three consecutive nights to remove the old bridge spans.
myeverettnews.com
Bullets Fly At Former Starbucks Parking Lot At 118th And Evergreen Way In South Everett
Editor’s Update 9/29/2022 12:30 PM: Here is the official update from Everett Police. A little before 10 p.m. last night, Snohomish County Deputies, who were on a call in the area of the 11800 block of Evergreen Way, reported hearing multiple gunshots and seeing males fleeing the location. EPD officers responded and it was discovered the shots had been fired in the parking lot of El Taco Boom, 11802 Evergreen Way. Multiple drones were deployed to search for the suspects and a K9 team responded to assist. No suspects are in custody at this time.
KIMA TV
Family identifies 19-year-old woman killed in wrong-way crash on I-5 in SeaTac
SEATAC, Wash. — The family of the 19-year-old woman killed by a driver going the wrong way on I-5 in SeaTac last week is sharing their daughter's story. Family members identified the woman killed as Ayla Dudley of Seattle. Dudley's family said Ayla was on her way home from...
Bodies and floatplane parts recovered from Puget Sound
The bodies of some of the 10 victims and most of a floatplane that crashed in Washington state’s Puget Sound earlier this month have been recovered.
Burglary of $90K worth of equipment knocks Grays Harbor fire station out of service
OAKVILLE, Wash. — A burglary of tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of equipment has caused a fire station to temporarily shut down. On Tuesday at about 6 a.m., deputies were called to Grays Harbor County Fire District 1/Station 2 at 1880 South Bank Road in Oakville for an overnight burglary.
One Of Seattle's Largest Asian Supermarkets Is Closing After 41 Years
'I grew up in this store, in this neighborhood. Yeah, it's like another home,' the business' vice president said.
KIRO 7 Seattle
Roads are slick! SUV pulled from ditch in Bothell
A SUV was lifted out of a ditch in Bothell on Wednesday, after light showers left the roads slick in Western Washington. According to Bothell police, the crash happened off the roadway near Northeast 195th Street and 120th Avenue Northeast. A picture from the scene showed the vehicle on its...
KING-5
Man suspected of throwing rocks at cars on SR 900 arrested
RENTON, Wash. — A man suspected of throwing rocks and debris at cars along State Route 900 near Renton was arrested Tuesday morning. The 55-year-old man is accused of causing more than $2,200 worth of damage, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP). He was arrested without incident just...
