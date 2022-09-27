ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
blackchronicle.com

Video shows missing Texas teacher on New Orleans street

Video of a “confused” Texas teacher reported missing every week in the past by her household has surfaced, displaying her strolling down a Louisiana street the day after she disappeared, based on native experiences. Michelle Reynolds’ husband claims his spouse advised him she was going to get meals...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
State
Texas State
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Alvin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Brazoria, TX
City
New Orleans, LA
City
Alvin, TX
WDSU

New Orleans non-profit deploying to Florida in Ian's aftermath

NEW ORLEANS — Help from Louisiana continues to pour into areas impacted by Hurricane Ian. The latest round of relief comes from New Orleans-based non-profit SBP, formerly known as the St. Bernard Project. Crews spent Friday at the non-profit's warehouse, packing up several trucks with supplies and tools to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Equusearch#Wdsu News#Nopd#St Joseph S Street
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

PURSUIT ENDS IN DOWNTOWN HOUSTON

Montgomery County Precinct 4 attempted to stop a Jeep at SH 242 and I-69 northbound. The driver fled. A Splendora unit spotted it at East River and attempted to stop it. The Jeep wrecked but was able to get going again and fled south on I-69. Splendora Pollice and Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables stayed with the vehicle. A DPS helicopter also assisted. One of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Patrol units was able to get a successful spike on the Jeep. As they got into Harris County two HArris County units were given permission by their supervisor to shadow the pursuit. As they crossed Tidwell the driver who was the lone occupant threw out two baggies. As they got into downtown Houston the driver exited. As they got to Roberts Street he stopped and tried to flee. Splendora K-9 Kilo stopped him in his tracks, even though a slight piece of his arm was damaged from the bite. He will be transported to Ben Taub for evaluation and than to the Montgomery County Jail for possession of a controlled substance, oxycodone, and for evading arrest.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
WDSU

NOPD investigates shooting on I-10

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on the interstate. Just before 8 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call on I-10 East near the Norman C. Francis Parkway overpass. Once there, investigators discovered a vehicle on the shoulder of the interstate with gunshot damage.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDSU

Man has vehicle stolen with his dog still inside in Jefferson Parish

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office reported that a man had his car and his dog stolen from a grocery store parking lot on Thursday afternoon. Kevin Brinkman stopped at a Winn Dixie to pick up a few items and left his car running with his dog in the backseat of the car.
WDSU

Hit-and-run on Chef Menteur Highway leaves one dead

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a man. It happened around 8 p.m. Friday on Chef Menteur Highway near Bundy Road. Officers found the victim lying in the road. He died at the scene. Investigators believe the man was walking north...

Comments / 0

Community Policy