blackchronicle.com
Video shows missing Texas teacher on New Orleans street
Video of a “confused” Texas teacher reported missing every week in the past by her household has surfaced, displaying her strolling down a Louisiana street the day after she disappeared, based on native experiences. Michelle Reynolds’ husband claims his spouse advised him she was going to get meals...
fox26houston.com
New photo shows missing Alvin teacher Michelle Reynolds in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS - A newly released photo shows a missing Alvin woman walking down a sidewalk in New Orleans a day after she is believed to have left her home. Michelle Reynolds, a 48-year-old teacher at Fairview Junior High in Alvin ISD, was reported missing on Sept. 22. Her car...
New photo shows missing Alvin ISD teacher walking down street in New Orleans
A new photo released by Texas EquuSearch shows Michelle Reynolds walking along Constance Street in New Orleans on Sept. 23 in the same clothes she was last seen wearing.
WDSU
Texas EquuSearch hits pivotal point in the hunt for TX school teacher
NEW ORLEANS — The search reaches a pivotal point Thursday for a missing Texas school teacher whose car was found in New Orleans. Texas EquuSearch, a search and recovery nonprofit organization says the more days go by with no sight of 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds, the less optimistic they are finding her.
WDSU
New Orleans non-profit deploying to Florida in Ian's aftermath
NEW ORLEANS — Help from Louisiana continues to pour into areas impacted by Hurricane Ian. The latest round of relief comes from New Orleans-based non-profit SBP, formerly known as the St. Bernard Project. Crews spent Friday at the non-profit's warehouse, packing up several trucks with supplies and tools to...
fox26houston.com
Teenager seen on surveillance video stealing 2 French Bulldogs from northwest Harris Co. family
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - "When I watched the camera, that's when my heart broke," said Latasha Glenn. Glenn watched in horror as a young man puts Drako and Money, two French Bulldogs valued at $4,000 a piece in his car and drives off. The owner believes the thief broke a...
WDSU
New Orleans man with parents in southwest Florida, puts together supply drive in Irish Channel
NEW ORLEANS — Scott Hedge's parents moved to southwest Florida a few years ago. They were part of the path that Hurricane Ian left devastated. So, Hedge went to work to help his parents and their community. He set up a supply drive at Pete's Out in the Cold...
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Body found near Galveston school, man arrested for carrying gun near school, funeral for archbishop
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. A terrifying discovery after a man’s body was found inside a dumpster right outside Austin Middle School in Galveston. Police tell us he’s a younger white male, possibly in his late...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
PURSUIT ENDS IN DOWNTOWN HOUSTON
Montgomery County Precinct 4 attempted to stop a Jeep at SH 242 and I-69 northbound. The driver fled. A Splendora unit spotted it at East River and attempted to stop it. The Jeep wrecked but was able to get going again and fled south on I-69. Splendora Pollice and Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables stayed with the vehicle. A DPS helicopter also assisted. One of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Patrol units was able to get a successful spike on the Jeep. As they got into Harris County two HArris County units were given permission by their supervisor to shadow the pursuit. As they crossed Tidwell the driver who was the lone occupant threw out two baggies. As they got into downtown Houston the driver exited. As they got to Roberts Street he stopped and tried to flee. Splendora K-9 Kilo stopped him in his tracks, even though a slight piece of his arm was damaged from the bite. He will be transported to Ben Taub for evaluation and than to the Montgomery County Jail for possession of a controlled substance, oxycodone, and for evading arrest.
New photo of missing Alvin woman shows her in New Orleans the day after she was last seen
ALVIN, Texas — Texas EquuSearch released a new photo Friday of the Alvin woman who has been missing for more than a week now. The picture shows 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds walking south on Constance Street towards Pontchartrain Expressway in New Orleans. The photo was taken September 23, the day after Reynolds' husband said she was last seen.
WDSU
NOPD investigates shooting on I-10
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on the interstate. Just before 8 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call on I-10 East near the Norman C. Francis Parkway overpass. Once there, investigators discovered a vehicle on the shoulder of the interstate with gunshot damage.
Man struck, killed by oncoming traffic on Chef Mentuer Highway Friday night
The incident happened near the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Bundy Road.
Texas woman missing in NOLA drove herself here
A search team from Texas is in New Orleans, working with New Orleans Police to try and find a missing teacher from the Houston area.
WDSU
Man has vehicle stolen with his dog still inside in Jefferson Parish
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office reported that a man had his car and his dog stolen from a grocery store parking lot on Thursday afternoon. Kevin Brinkman stopped at a Winn Dixie to pick up a few items and left his car running with his dog in the backseat of the car.
WDSU
Hit-and-run on Chef Menteur Highway leaves one dead
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a man. It happened around 8 p.m. Friday on Chef Menteur Highway near Bundy Road. Officers found the victim lying in the road. He died at the scene. Investigators believe the man was walking north...
Terrebonne Parish shooting suspect arrested at New Orleans airport
Deputies took Leonte Poindexter into custody at the airport just after 7 p.m. Thursday after getting some help from other law enforcement agencies.
Community mourns Bellaire mother and 2 daughters killed in Waller County car crash
"When your time comes, your time comes. But it came too soon for them. Way too soon," a family friend who taught Indian classical dance to both daughters, said.
WDSU
Soldiers of the Louisiana National Guard head to Florida following Hurricane Ian
SLIDELL, La. — Soldiers with the Louisiana National Guard are joining the list of people offering help to areas hit hard by Ian. A team of guardsmen and women left their camp in Slidell on Thursday afternoon, heading for Florida. "We've been through several storms here in Louisiana, just...
WDSU
City of New Orleans honors Heath Allen for his nearly 3 decades of service
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans City Council President and former WDSU anchor Helena Moreno honored WDSU Reporter Heath Allen with a special City Proclamation on the day of his retirement. Moreno visited the WDSU studios to recount her time working with him and his contributions to the city of...
NOLA.com
Metairie murder was 'tit-for-tat' retaliation for fatal shooting 40 minutes earlier: JPSO
Within 40 minutes of Justin Tumblin's shooting death in Metairie on July 23, authorities say friends of his climbed into a car and made their way to a rival neighborhood where they shot and killed Terrance Kimball in retaliation. While Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives have not yet made any...
