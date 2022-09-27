Read full article on original website
Rising Rapper Tay Toe Unveils New Single “Life of Blues” For People Struggling With Drug And Alcohol AddictionMusic NewsSalt Lake City, UT
Fall is a Good Time To Enjoy Vietnamese Pho in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Sapa Sushi Bar and Grill is Located in Downtown Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Hale Center Theatre is Playing A Fun Show Called "Lucky Stiff"S. F. MoriSandy, UT
The Most Loved U.S. Cities For RetirementCadrene HeslopFlorida State
Ogden auto-pedestrian accident sends juvenile to hospital
OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A juvenile was transported to a local hospital after being struck by a vehicle Friday night on Wall Avenue in Ogden. First responders were dispatched to the scene shortly after 9 p.m. “The vehicle was northbound in the 300 block (on...
Roads reopen after scaffolding collapse at Salt Lake City building site
A strong storm that rolled through northern Utah on Thursday evening caused damage in Salt Lake City.
Bluffdale juvenile on a bike hit by car, transported to hospital
BLUFFDALE, Utah, Sept. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 10-year-old on his bicycle was struck by a car Thursday evening and was transported to the hospital to check for any injuries. Injuries were minor, and the trip to the hospital was considered precautionary, Bluffdale Police Sgt. J. Davis said...
Second HAZMAT spill this week for area businesses
HEBER CITY, Utah — Heber City Police Department reported that Wasatch County Fire sent a HAZMAT crew to a Heber City business on September 28, marking the second time a […]
Forest ranger quashes rumors of Pineview Reservoir in town meeting
HUNTSVILLE, Utah — News travels fast in small towns. Rumors travel faster. “First and foremost, we’re not closing Pineview,” Sean Harwood said to a room full of applause. Harwood is the Ogden District Ranger for the U.S. Forest Service. Pineview Reservoir is in his district. One of...
Two headless bull elk carcasses found in East Canyon
The Department of Wildlife Resources said it’s investigating a couple of bull elk carcasses recently discovered by a Summit County resident. KPCW received graphic photos of two beheaded elk, suggesting a possible poaching incident. The carcasses were left to waste in the East Canyon area behind the Jeremy Ranch golf course. It’s illegal to kill wild game out of season and to leave the meat behind.
Officials release name of woman killed in collision with semi near Strawberry Reservoir
STRAWBERRY RESERVOIR, Utah, Sept. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Department of Public Safety has released the name of a driver killed Monday when her car collided with a semi near Strawberry Reservoir. The victim was 82-year-old Hao M. Kuo, of Cottonwood Heights. The collision happened at about 4:34...
Hiking Donut Falls, Now with More Trail, Less Road
I’ve lived in Salt Lake City for 21 years, and I’ve never hiked to Donut Falls in Big Cottonwood Canyon. So on a recent weekend, myself, along with my wife and son, decided to finally tick one of the most popular Wasatch hikes off the to-do list. To my surprise, hiking Donut Falls was better than expected, because the route now features more trail, less road.
Salt Lake City is heating up for this newest woodfire pizza spot
Utah is no stranger to desirable destinations and great eats. Which is why the Woodbine Food Hall and Rooftop Bar is the ideal place for this woodfire pizza spot. Previously only found in Provo, Mozz Artisan Pizza can now also be visited at Woodbine Food Hall. Mozz is located inside the establishment placed in the very southwest corner. Right under their big, huge Mozz sign, followed by their well known pizza fragrance. On the condensed menu for Mozz it consists of pizza along with some great specials.
Suspect arrested after shots fired in Davis County
SYRACUSE, Utah (KUTV) — A suspect was arrested after police said shots were fired in Syracuse. Officers said they responded to the area of 1350 South and 1100 West on reports of the shots fired Friday at approximately 7:30 a.m. More from 2News. They said the suspect was later...
Could this be the possible return for Hoppers Brew Pub?
O.k. I’ll preface this whole article by noting it’s built completely on the liquefaction of unsubstantiated rumor – but who doesn’t love some good hearsay? Cue my inner buddha pointing out none of us should. Ahem…anyway…. It’s been just under a year since the long...
Park City residents say growth is their top concern
A survey of Park City residents found that locals believe population growth and economic development are occurring too quickly. Park City participated in the Utah Wellbeing Survey Project along with 32 other Utah cities this year, and the city recently released the results. The survey, which was in partnership with...
Murray Police warning public to be on lookout for scam
MURRAY, Utah — The Murray Police Department is warning the public of a possible scam going on in the area. Murray Police say they have received multiple reports of people receiving a phone call from someone saying they are a Murray Police Officer. The caller goes on to say...
New apartments in Salt Lake City hope to pave the way for a healthier lifestyle
Project leaders, city officials and community members gathered to celebrate the construction of the apartments that they hope will kickstart revitalization efforts in the aging part of town.
UTA cutting several winter services to Park City including ski buses
UTAH — On September 28, Utah Transit Authority (UTA) announced that they will be cutting their services due to “staffing shortages and hiring challenges.” These service cuts include several routes […]
Family remembers South Salt Lake man killed in officer-involved shooting
Loved ones are grieving after a heartbreaking shooting in South Salt Lake late Monday night, trying to make sense of what happened.
A Night at Ninth and Ninth at Nine
It’s around 9:15 in the evening on a Thursday, and I’m gearing up for a bike ride. I’m in my backyard with a couple of friends, ten blocks to the east of the 9th and 9th intersection that marks the starting point of the night’s activities. We’ve been preparing for the ride for an hour or two at this point, in a matter typical of most Thursday night regulars: a couple of cheap beers and an abundance of good vibes. The night grows darker and darker, and at 9:30 we decide it’s high time to mount up and head out. Ranging from thousand-dollar dual-shock hardcore mountain bikes to sixty-dollar beaters, our cavalry is more than ready to take on the night ahead – it’s not the bike but the rider, as they say. We charge down the hill towards the increasingly restless crowd gathering in the parking lot of Continental Cleaners, joining rank amongst the riders around 9:45. Tossing our bikes to the ground, my group fans out around the parking lot, searching for friends and drinks and making final preparations for the night ahead.
Black Rifle Coffee sets sights on 4th North and Main, pending approval
One of Logan’s busiest intersections could become home to one of Utah’s most successful coffee companies if the company’s site plan is adapted to conform with the city’s zoning for the property. The proposed site is on the southeast corner on 400 North and Main Street,...
Farmington teacher, father in coma after falling from highway overpass
FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah seminary teacher and father is reportedly in a coma after falling from a highway overpass in Farmington on Saturday. Hayden Gurman was out running when at approximately 10:30 a.m., he was going over an I-15 overpass while heading east on Glovers Lane, according to the Farmington Police Department. According […]
Lightning strikes power pole, transformer in Roy
ROY, Utah, Sept. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A predawn lightning strike Thursday in Roy prompted a response from multiple fire and police agencies. The incident was reported at about 3:20 a.m., and emergency responders rushed to the scene, near 1900 West and 5800 South. Crews discovered a power...
