Wilkes-Barre to host 2nd annual Oktoberfest

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre Mayor, George Brown announced Tuesday that the city will host its second annual ‘Oktoberfest.’

According to a press release, Oktoberfest is scheduled for Saturday, October 1, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre.

The event is sponsored by Xfinity and will include live music, food, and a beer tent. The beer tent is for anyone ages 21 and older, and you must have valid identification to enter. The beer tent will feature beer from the Susquehanna Brewing Company (SBC).

The food vendors at the event will include:

Stitch Smash Burgers

Mr. P’s Potato Pancakes

The Ice Cream Truck

Sammy’s Caribbean Grill

D’Island Grill

Shariff Express

Butcher Bob’s BBQ

Hartman Jerk Center

Sugar Plum Chocolate

Craft vendors will also be in attendance, including Joyce Zhang, The Rock Shop, and Blizz Wear.

The live music schedule will be as follows:

2:00 – 3:30 p.m. The Taxmen

4:00 – 5:30 p.m. Popstar Drive

6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Daddy-O and the Sax Maniax

Between musical performances, there will also be a Stein Holding contest.

For more information on Oktoberfest check out the event’s website or Facebook page .

