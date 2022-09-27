Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Spy x Family Debuts New Season One Ending: Watch
Spy x Family has come back to screens with new episodes as part of the opening week of new anime coming over the course of the Fall 2022 anime schedule, and its midseason premiere has revealed a new ending theme sequence for the series! The debut anime adaptation taking on Tatsuya Endo's original manga series initially premiered earlier this year and took over much of the conversation surrounding the anime world this Spring, and now the series has returned for the second half of its first season together with a ton of new anime now showing off their plans for the next few months.
ComicBook
Prometheus Star Guy Pearce Addresses Return for FX's New Alien Series
In Prometheus, acclaimed actor Guy Pearce took on the role of Peter Weyland. Decrepit and hoping to extend his lifespan, he snuck on board the Prometheus, but ultimately suffered a fatal sound at the hands of the Engineers. With a production start date coming soon, it's tempting to wonder whether Pearce might be tapped to reprise the role of Peter Weyland (or at least a hologram of him) in the forthcoming Alien TV series from Legion showrunner Noah Hawley. Originally developed under Ridley Scott, the project was briefly thought dead when he announced he was moving on from it. Instead, a new generation of talent will apparently tackle a previously-unexplored portion of the Alien universe's history.
ComicBook
Rings of Power: All Confirmed Spoilers for The Lord of the Rings TV Series
Unlike so many other shows that premiere on streaming these days, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power still premieres just one new episode every week. Arriving late in the night on Fridays, the Amazon Prime Video series is able to capture audiences attention in ways that other streaming shows can't, while also forcing a lot of questions from those that aren't steeped in Tolkien lore. As we continued to cover the series week to week, and in the off-time between seasons, we've collected all of our spoiler-centric stories and details for the show in one place, which you can find below!
Polygon
Guillermo del Toro’s Netflix horror anthology looks like the best of monsters and murder
Guillermo del Toro’s highly anticipated horror anthology series finally has a release date. Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities is coming out on Oct. 25, just in time for Halloween. Additionally, Netflix released a new trailer teasing more of the collection to fans on Friday. The anthology will...
RELATED PEOPLE
ComicBook
Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities Trailer Released by Netflix
Netflix just released a new trailer for Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities. The horror anthology series will see a bunch of writers and directors get the chance to tell their bone-chilling tales. It seems like the perfect time to debut such a show on the platform. Four days will play host to Del Toro's series from October 25-28. Horror fans were thrilled to hear that the director would be bringing a project to the streamer. Different stories will range from the grotesque to more classical scares. Walking Dead fans have noted that Andrew Lincoln will be along for this entry as well. If there needed to be any more hip on Cabinet of Curiosities. Check out the trailer for yourself up above!
ComicBook
Kevin Smith Reacts to Hugh Jackman Returning as Wolverine for Deadpool 3: "He's the Gold Standard"
This week saw some huge news for Marvel fans when Ryan Reynolds announced that Hugh Jackman will be returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Both Reynolds and Jackman appeared in two videos this week, one announcing the big reveal, and one explaining why the new movie won't mess with the powerful ending of Logan. Jackman's return to the role he first played 22 years ago has been a hot topic on social media this week, and longtime Marvel superfan Kevin Smith talked about the news on the latest episode of Fatman Beyond.
ComicBook
Kathleen Kennedy "Put Her Foot Down" Against Marvel Announcing Harrison Ford Casting at D23: Report
Lucasfilm president and Indiana Jones producer Kathleen Kennedy reportedly "put her foot down" to block Marvel Studios from announcing Harrison Ford's Thunderbolts casting at Disney's D23 Expo. Ford — rumored to be in talks to replace the late William Hurt as General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in the ensemble — was on hand at the convention promoting Lucasfilm's Indiana Jones 5, which will be the 80-year-old actor's last time playing the archeologist adventurer. According to The Ankler insider Jeff Sneider, who reported Ford is Marvel's "top choice" for the role, Kennedy advised Disney against taking attention away from the fifth and final Indiana Jones film.
ComicBook
The Rings of Power Teases Epic Finale With New Poster
With only two episodes left in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1, Prime Video is hyping fans up for the finale. The streaming services tweeted a new poster. "It's all led to this," the account tweeted. "Watch the epic finale for #TheRingsOfPower Friday, Oct 14 at 12am ET on @PrimeVideo." The poster features most of the members of the show's ensemble cast, including Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Arondir (Ismael Cruz Cordova), Elrond (Robert Aramayo), Elendil (Lloyd Owen), Disa (Sophia Nomvete), Durin (Owain Arthur), Nori (Markella Kavanagh), Miriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), and Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards). Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) and the Stranger (Daniel Weyman) are notably absent, which is certainly interesting as they're both suspected of possibly being Sauron in disguise.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
PETA Demands Steven Spielberg Cut Scene From New Movie
Filmmaker Steven Spielberg may have already captured audience's imaginations at TIFF where the world premiere of his new film The Fabelmans was held, but he's now drawn the ire of PETA specifically because of the movie. As noticed by SlashFilm, the animal rights group issued a statement in response to the first trailer for Spielberg's new movie, taking issue with the film's apparent use of an actual monkey in one scene. Though only appearing in the trailer for a few seconds, appearing after Michelle Williams' character reveals she bought the monkey because she "needed a laugh," it's unclear how much screen time it has in the full movie. Even if it's not long, PETA wants it removed.
ComicBook
Power Rangers Reveals Returning Mighty Morphin Actors for 30th Anniversary Season
Hasbro's Pulse Con Power Rangers panel was full of welcome reveals, including new details and returns for the upcoming 30th anniversary season, which will be next year's Power Rangers Cosmic Fury. In addition to revealing the new original Ranger suits and several new details regarding the show's use of Zords and Sentai footage, Hasbro also revealed the return of two legendary Rangers from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, which turned out to be Walter Emanuel Jones and David Yost. They even recorded a video message from the set of Cosmic Fury, teasing the 30th anniversary season and saying how excited they were to be a part of Cosmic Fury, and you can find everything they said and the video itself below.
ComicBook
BRZRKR Writer Teases Script Completion on Keanu Reeves Movie
Keanu Reeves has a lot of exciting projects in the works, including the long-awaited John Wick: Chapter 4, and he is also bringing BRZRKR to the big screen. The record-breaking comic series tells the story of a half-god immortal locked in a cycle of bloodshed and death across the ages. The movie is being written by Mattson Tomlin (Mother/Android, Little Fish) who also assisted on The Batman. The writer took to Twitter today to tease the completion of the highly-anticipated script.
ComicBook
The Rings of Power Fans "In Shock" From Latest Episode, "What The Actual F-"
This week saw the debut of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 6 on Amazon Prime Video and fans of the series are already proclaiming it the best episode of the show, and we'll say it now, Spoilers Follow! After a promise of battle between the Orcs and the men of the Southlands, the fight finally happened, with Ismael Cruz Córdova's elf character Arondir leading the charge (and taking some hits). Naturally this huge and bloody fight also managed to collide with the soldiers from Númenor who began their sailing trip toward Middle-earth last week. As a result? An explosive episode that has everyone cheering.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Corey Feldman Still Wants to Make Proper Sequels for The Goonies and The Lost Boys
Corey Feldman has been all over the place when it comes to the odds of a Goonies sequel happening, but in a new conversation with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian, he confirmed that he's still interested in taking a swing at it. Along with The Lost Boys, which had had some low-budget sequels, Feldman said that he would still love to have a chance to revisit The Goonies -- but in both cases, he would want to do it "the right way," with a budget and a cast list that's a little more befitting the '80s classics.
ComicBook
One Piece Cosplay Revisits Luffy's Undercover Style
The Straw Hat Pirates have worn many different outfits throughout the decades in One Piece's history, with Luffy mostly sticking to his patented red shirt but oftentimes having to wear disguises as he goes undercover throughout the various exploits in the Grand Line. With Wano Country seeing Luffy gaining a radically different look thanks to his Gear Fifth transformation, new cosplay has arrived that takes us back to Luffy's time during the Dressrosa Arc, in which Luffy wore a different shirt along with sporting a hilariously fake beard.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Episode 7 Ending Explained
We only have two episodes left of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, but the first season definitely isn't pulling any punches when it comes to telling the story of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). Jen's unconventional origin as a superhero has manifested in some fascinating ways across the season thus far, especially as she has balanced her life as a single woman and a high-profile lawyer. That all came to a head in a surprising way in this week's seventh episode, with an ending that might start to spell trouble for Jen. Spoilers for Episode 7 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, "The Retreat", below! Only look if you want to know!
ComicBook
Black Panther Wakanda Forever New Images Feature Riri Williams and Nakia
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever just gave the fans some new looks at Riri Williams and Nakia before the movie's big reveal. Empire Magazine has a big feature story out about Ryan Coogler's film. In the images from the story, Ironheart is in the royal chambers of Wakanda. Another image shows off Lupita Nyong'o's stunning look for T'Challa's funeral in the movie. It's all very emotional stuff. There's so much concern in the eyes of these actors during these screengrabs. But, it's clear that parts of Wakanda Forever are going to be very pensive. The loss of Chadwick Boseman dominates the conversation around this film. It feels like the marketing run up to the film isn't shying away from that reality. It's still hard to say exactly what role Ironheart will play in the movie or what other surprises lay beneath the waves with Namor. Check out the latest images for yourself right here down below.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Star Compares Character to Fan-Favorite From Game of Thrones
A new episode of House of the Dragon is dropping tomorrow, and fans are eager to see what's next after last week's episode featured a huge time jump and a few shocking deaths. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! In the sixth episode of the Game of Thrones spin-off, "The Princess and the Queen," the time jump reveals that Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) now has three children, but not with her husband, Laenor (John Macmillan). While it's (mostly) a secret, it's clear that the true father of her children is Ser Harwin "Breakbones" Strong (Ryan Corr). Sadly, just as fans started to become big fans of Breakbones, the character was murdered by his own brother, Larys (Matthew Needham). During a recent chat with The A.V. Club, Corr spoke about his short-lived time on the series and compared it to a Game of Thrones fan-favorite, Pedro Pascal's Oberyn Martell.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Episode 7 Previews May Tease Another Major Character Death
House of the Dragon Episode 6 left viewers reeling after some key characters were brutally executed by fire in various ways. However, the death toll for this Game of Thrones spinoff may not stop climbing, because the preview for Episode 7 is teasing that another pivotal character may soon be going into the ground, as well.
ComicBook
Fan-favorite Marvel Movie Trilogy Now Streaming on Hulu
Marvel fans have something to smile about this weekend as one of the company's most beloved trilogies makes its way to a new streaming home. Blade is now playing over at Hulu along with Blade II and Blade: Trinity. It's a fun time to get into a little vampire action with Wesley Snipes. Over the past 20 years, the Daywalker has only grown more popular with audiences. A lot of Marvel Studios critics argue that the massively-successful movie franchise could learn a thing or two from this old trilogy. With the Blade movie being shaken up after the director left the project, Marvel fans could end up crowding around their TVs for a trip down memory lane this weekend.
ComicBook
The Witcher: Blood Origin Creator Details Connection to The Witcher Season 2
In case you somehow missed it, there has been an outpouring of news about Netflix's The Witcher: Blood Origin since the recent Tudum fan event. First and foremost, The Witcher: Blood Origin will officially release on December 25th. Also, Minnie Driver has been added to the cast. And now it's only four episodes instead of six. On top of all of that, The Witcher: Blood Origin creator Declan de Barra has detailed a very specific connection that the prequel series has to The Witcher Season 2.
Comments / 0