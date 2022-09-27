This Day In Dodgers History: Sandy Koufax Breaks Strikeouts Record; Mike Piazza & Tommy Lasorda Achieve Milestones

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Roger Maris’ son rips Barry Bonds after Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s 61st home run
TORONTO — Not long after Aaron Judge tied Roger Maris hallowed home run mark, Maris’ son to ripped into Barry Bonds. Judge crushed his 61st home run of the season in the Yankees’ 8-3 win over the Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre on Wednesday night. Want...
Derek Jeter’s perfect 1-word reaction to Aaron Judge tying Roger Maris’ AL record
Derek Jeter is still relatively new to social media, but his Twitter account came into the picture just in time for him to virtually enjoy the discussions about the barrage of home runs New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge is having in the 2022 MLB season. Jeter even had the perfect reaction to Judge finally tying the record of another Yankees great Wednesday night at Rogers Centre in Canada.
MLB・
Yankees' 'acting manager' Anthony Rizzo hyped after big decision pays off
With the Yankees clinching the AL East on Tuesday, many starters have the night off Wednesday — but Anthony Rizzo still has an important job to do.
Jays Coach Who Caught Judge’s 61st HR Married to Sara Walsh
She had some fun on Twitter after her husband gave up the historic home run ball.
Sara Walsh After Her Husband Returns Judge’s Home Run Ball: ‘Divorce’
Blue Jays bullpen coach Matt Buschmann might have a tough conversation waiting for him when he gets home.
NFL・
Watch: Cardinals' Albert Pujols smashes HR No. 701, gets standing ovation from Busch Stadium fans
Albert Pujols' remarkable 2022 campaign continued with another memorable moment Friday night at Busch Stadium. A week after joining the legendary 700 home run club at Dodgers Stadium, Pujols notched career long-ball No. 701 in front of the home crowd. With the Cardinals trailing the Pittsburgh Pirates 1-0 in the...
Dodgers: Demoted Closer Still Thinks He Can Contribute in October
Demoted closer Craig Kimbrel had another rough night last night, but he still things he can contribute to the Dodgers winning the World Series.
Padres, Dodgers Fans Brawl in Stands at Petco Park
A Padres fan pummeled a Dodgers fan with haymakers during a fight in the stands.
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Takes Some of the Fun Out of Winning 107
Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman drove in the only run Wednesday night on a 10th-inning bloop single that scored Mookie Betts from third base. A half-inning later, he caught a throw from Tommy Kahnle to end the game and secure L.A.’s 107th win of the season, a new franchise record.
Look: Ugly Fight Broke Out At MLB Game Wednesday Night
During this Wednesday night's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres, a fistfight broke out in the stands. A fan wearing a Manny Machado jersey started throwing hands with a fan in a Dodgers jersey. It's unclear what sparked this intense altercation. On Thursday morning, a video...
Dodgers News: Star Infielder Set to Miss Several Games
Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner has been nursing a bruised shin the past week, and he'll miss a few games this week to help it heal.
The $2MILLION ball... Dropped! Unlucky Toronto Blue Jays fan is gutted after letting Aaron Judge's historic 61st home run ball slip through his glove
Aaron Judge hit his 61st home run of the season on Wednesday night - tying a 61-year AL record - and one Toronto fan came agonizingly close to catching the historic ball. Judge hit the two-run home run with the score tied vs. the Blue Jays at the top of the seventh inning, and several fans in left field had their gloves outstretched in the hopes of capturing the piece of memorabilia.
NFL・
Aaron Judge hits his 61st home run, tying the six-decade-old American League record
With Wednesday night's dinger, the New York Yankees superstar has tied a record set in 1961 and is the first major leaguer to hit so many home runs in a season since 2001.
MLB・
Managerial Candidates If White Sox' Tony La Russa Doesn't Return
Managerial candidates if La Russa doesn’t return to Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It remains unclear if White Sox manager Tony La Russa will be back in 2023 after missing the last month due to medical reasons. The White Sox, who announced over the weekend La Russa...
Braves Add Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For Playoff Run
The Atlanta Braves are turning to a former Boston Red Sox reliever to aid their mission of overthrowing the New York Mets for a National League East division crown. The Braves selected the contract of right-handed reliever Silvino Bracho on Wednesday. The 30-year-old pitched one scoreless frame earlier in the season for Atlanta, but began his season in the Red Sox organization.
Video shows how close Blue Jays fans were to catching Aaron Judge home run ball
Aaron Judge on Wednesday tied Roger Maris’ American League record by hitting his 61st home run of the season. The homer came with a runner on in the top of the 7th inning to give his New York Yankees a 5-3 lead against the Toronto Blue Jays. Judge hit...
‘Horror’ strikes at MLB stadiums as creepy fans go viral at Yankees and Mets games
It turns out Aaron Judge’s bat wasn’t the scariest thing in the ballpark at Yankee Stadium last week. While it’s usually all smiles at a baseball game, something quite a bit different was going on. “Horror” struck at three MLB stadiums on Friday night, where creepy “fans”...
Ace Shohei Ohtani takes no-hit bid into 8th inning, Los Angeles Angels defeat Oakland Athletics
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Shohei Ohtani has provided Angels fans with plenty of highlights this season. He almost topped them all Thursday night. Ohtani, the Angels' two-way phenom and the reigning AL MVP, pitched no-hit ball into the eighth inning and extended his hitting streak to 14 games as Los Angeles pushed its winning streak to four with a 4-2 victory over the Oakland Athletics.
Ex-Yankees manager Joe Girardi gushes over Aaron Judge’s ‘amazing’ power
Did you hear that Wednesday was a big night for Aaron Judge?. The New York Yankees slugger hit his MLB-leading 61st home run of the season. With that, he tied Roger Maris’ club and American League single-season record. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Let the praise...
College Football Fans Are Furious With ESPN's Weekend Decision
Last Saturday, college football fans were furious that ESPN kept showing Aaron Judge's at-bats during each game. Instead of going away from that formula, the Worldwide Leader in Sports had decided to run it back. It was announced on Thursday that all three Yankees games this weekend will be on...
