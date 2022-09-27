This is absolutely incredible. Anyone was who has witnessed the northern lights alone will say the same. The lights show themselves in the great north, they’re also known as Aurora borealis. The different bright colors seemingly dance through the night sky creating a natural show that is captivating. These lights are caused by collisions between gaseous particles in the atmosphere to create one of the most natural beauties out there. The Northern Lights is a spectacle to be seen. The […] The post The Northern Lights Above A Nighttime Wildfire In Jasper National Park Is A True Thing Of Beauty first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

SCIENCE ・ 21 MINUTES AGO