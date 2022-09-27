ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Polk County EOC Update

Winds had largely subsided in Lakeland by sunrise. Paul Womble, Polk County’s Director of Emergency Management, said county employees were conducting a damage assessment Thursday morning. He said the county must compile a detailed inventory of debris and send it to state and federal authorities to get access to government assistance programs for residents and businesses.
POLK COUNTY, FL
Lakeland Was Spared Hurricane Ian’s Worst; Cleanup Begins

While Southwest Florida took the punishing brunt of Hurricane Ian’s fury, Lakeland fared much better. There were no lives lost in Lakeland or Polk County, although wind gusts of at least 78 miles per hour blew down trees throughout the city and left about 63,000 people without electricity. A National Weather Service meteorologist in the agency’s Ruskin office said wind speeds could have been higher, but their automated station’s anemometer in Lakeland sustained damage during the storm.
LAKELAND, FL
Biden approves disaster declaration for nine FL Counties, DeSantis wants list expanded to cover Central and NE Florida

President Biden declared Florida a major disaster area Thursday morning, ordering federal aid to supplement local recovery efforts in areas affected by Hurricane Ian, which hit Florida as a Category 4 storm yesterday afternoon. The declaration will allow federal aid to go to Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee,...
FLORIDA STATE
Hurricane Ian Debris Hotline￼

Beginning Friday, September 30, all Polk County residents with questions regarding hurricane debris are advised to call the Hurricane Ian Debris Hotline at (800) 375-0844. This is the only number that will be able to provide answers for all debris-related questions. Polk County’s Waste & Recycling Division does not collect...
POLK COUNTY, FL
Pasco County announces closures

Pasco County Government offices will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. Please also note the following service interruptions:. • GoPasco bus services will be running and offering free rides to Pasco shelters until 8:30 p.m. Tuesday; however, you should expect delays due to high demand. Please monitor social media pages for updates, as bus services could be suspended based on weather conditions.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Parts of Wauchula underwater in aftermath of Hurricane Ian

WAUCHULA, Fla. - The parts of the Wauchula area were underwater Thursday after Hurricane Ian dumped rain on an already-saturated Hardee County, Florida. It was a race against time for rescuers in Wauchula as waters rose from the Peace River, leaving roads completely impassible, homes with water up to their roofs and cars submerged.
WAUCHULA, FL
LIVE UPDATES: Curfew set for residents in Hardee County

TAMPA, Fla. — Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida, as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is causing catastrophic storm surge, winds and flooding over the Florida peninsula as it made landfall, the National Hurricane Center said. The center...
HARDEE COUNTY, FL
