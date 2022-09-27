Read full article on original website
Residents, Business Owners Can Now Apply For Federal Assistance In Florida Post Hurricane Ian
FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Florida to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by Hurricane Ian beginning Sept. 23 and continuing. The President’s action makes federal funding available to affected individuals
Polk County EOC Update
Winds had largely subsided in Lakeland by sunrise. Paul Womble, Polk County’s Director of Emergency Management, said county employees were conducting a damage assessment Thursday morning. He said the county must compile a detailed inventory of debris and send it to state and federal authorities to get access to government assistance programs for residents and businesses.
Lakeland Was Spared Hurricane Ian’s Worst; Cleanup Begins
While Southwest Florida took the punishing brunt of Hurricane Ian’s fury, Lakeland fared much better. There were no lives lost in Lakeland or Polk County, although wind gusts of at least 78 miles per hour blew down trees throughout the city and left about 63,000 people without electricity. A National Weather Service meteorologist in the agency’s Ruskin office said wind speeds could have been higher, but their automated station’s anemometer in Lakeland sustained damage during the storm.
St. Petersburg Initial Damage Assessment And Restoration
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – St. Petersburg did not appear to have suffered significant damage from Hurricane Ian at this time. “We have reports of numerous downed trees and power lines,” said the St. Petersburg Police Department. Push teams will be out to remove debris
Part of tree falls on home in Lakeland
A portion of a tree fell on a home in Lakeland during Hurricane Ian and now the homeowner is living in an RV because they do not have power.
Biden approves disaster declaration for nine FL Counties, DeSantis wants list expanded to cover Central and NE Florida
President Biden declared Florida a major disaster area Thursday morning, ordering federal aid to supplement local recovery efforts in areas affected by Hurricane Ian, which hit Florida as a Category 4 storm yesterday afternoon. The declaration will allow federal aid to go to Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee,...
Access to barrier islands in Pinellas Co. restored, with restrictions
Access to the barrier island of Pinellas County has been restored, with restrictions.
Hurricane Ian Debris Hotline￼
Beginning Friday, September 30, all Polk County residents with questions regarding hurricane debris are advised to call the Hurricane Ian Debris Hotline at (800) 375-0844. This is the only number that will be able to provide answers for all debris-related questions. Polk County’s Waste & Recycling Division does not collect...
7-Eleven damaged in Polk Co. during Hurricane Ian
A 7-Eleven store was damaged and its roof torn off by winds in Polk County during Hurricane Ian effects.
Hurricane Ian: Video shows washed-out roadway in Plant City
A video shows a washed-out roadway in Plant City after Hurricane Ian caused significant damage across Florida.
Family from mobile home damaged by Ian receives generator after WFLA report
Communities across Polk County felt the wrath of Hurricane Ian into the night on Wednesday.
Florida Department Of Health Polk County: Importance Of Minimizing Water Use
BARTOW, Fla. – By minimizing water use during times of flooding and or electrical outages, there will be less of an opportunity for sewage issues to occur, including sewage backing up into your home. Until electricity has been restored to pump stations and sewage
Is it safe to flush toilets during a hurricane?
As Hurricane Ian causes flooding across the state, many residents find themselves asking, "can I flush my toilet?"
Tropical Storm Ian aftermath: Conditions in your community
As the sun rises over southwest Florida Thursday morning, communities are left to grapple with the magnitude of Hurricane Ian's monstrous impact. Homes concealed beneath feet of flood surge, roofs ripped apart, trees strewn about, and many left wondering when things will return to normal.
Pasco County announces closures
Pasco County Government offices will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. Please also note the following service interruptions:. • GoPasco bus services will be running and offering free rides to Pasco shelters until 8:30 p.m. Tuesday; however, you should expect delays due to high demand. Please monitor social media pages for updates, as bus services could be suspended based on weather conditions.
Parts of Wauchula underwater in aftermath of Hurricane Ian
WAUCHULA, Fla. - The parts of the Wauchula area were underwater Thursday after Hurricane Ian dumped rain on an already-saturated Hardee County, Florida. It was a race against time for rescuers in Wauchula as waters rose from the Peace River, leaving roads completely impassible, homes with water up to their roofs and cars submerged.
Hurricane Ian: When will your Publix store reopen?
Publix said Thursday that it had decided to reopen some stores in Pinellas, Hillsborough, Pasco, Lake, Hernando, Manatee and Osceola counties.
How to decontaminate water during flooding: Polk FDOH
How to disinfect your water during flooding, as Hurricane Ian comes through Florida.
Lakeland Regional Health canceling elective procedures during Hurricane Ian
Lakeland Regional Health decided Tuesday to cancel elective procedures as it prepares for Hurricane Ian.
LIVE UPDATES: Curfew set for residents in Hardee County
TAMPA, Fla. — Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida, as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is causing catastrophic storm surge, winds and flooding over the Florida peninsula as it made landfall, the National Hurricane Center said. The center...
