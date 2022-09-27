ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stewart County, TN

Missing Dover man found dead, believed to have fallen off bluff

By Kendall Ashman
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JVIFr_0iCmFthx00

STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Silver Alert has been canceled for a 64-year-old man after he was found dead in Stewart County .

Roger Perfors is believed to have fallen off a bluff near the Cumberland River.

According to the Stewart County sheriff, a fisherman spotted Perfors’ body on a bank off the Cumberland River Tuesday morning. The sheriff added that this was a far distance from where he was last seen.

$15,000 reward offered in search for missing Dover man, Steve Keel, one month after disappearance in Alaska

Sheriff Frankie Gray said Perfors’ wife called Monday morning after he walked away from his home in Dover. She was worried for him because of his medical condition.

Not long after, the sheriff, rescue squad, Tennessee Burau of Investigation, and many neighbors were out searching both on the ground and in the air.

Sheriff Gray said the terrain along the Cumberland was difficult, so the search was put on pause once it got dark.

Tuesday morning, the small town received the unfortunate news.

“As with any small counties, in Stewart County, they are pretty small and tight-knit and they know everybody and so it’s pretty sad and they are all feeling it right now,” Sheriff Gray said.

Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

Emotions are high in the small town of Dover. It has been a month since Steve Keel went missing while on a hunting trip in Alaska .

Sheriff Gray said he’s been in contact with Alaskan police daily about the search mission there.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 3

Related
WSMV

Firefighters blame stovetop left on for Clarksville apartment fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Firefighters believe a stovetop that was left on in a north Clarksville apartment started a fire that left several people without a home. The fire started Wednesday night, causing the evacuation of eight apartments on Verkler Drive. No injuries were reported. Clarksville Fire-Rescue said a woman...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Name Released In Carter Road Fatal Crash

Authorities have released the name of a motorcyclist that was killed in a wreck on Carter Road in Oak Grove Friday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a motorcycle driven by 19-year-old Kaden Jones of Fort Campbell was crossing over a bridge when he lost control causing the motorcycle to hit a guardrail ejecting him.
OAK GROVE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Alaska State
County
Stewart County, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Dover, TN
Stewart County, TN
Crime & Safety
Dover, TN
Crime & Safety
wkdzradio.com

Motorcyclist Flown To Hospital After Hitting Deer

A motorcyclist was flown to a Nashville hospital after hitting a deer on Will Jackson Road in Trigg County Friday night. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say a motorcyclist was northbound at the 2000 block of Will Jackson Road when he struck a deer. The motorcyclist was taken by ambulance...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bluff#Alaskan
wkdzradio.com

Man Dies After Pennyrile Parkway Crash

An Evansville, Indiana, man that was flown to the hospital after a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway at the Crofton exit Thursday morning has died at the hospital. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by 47-year-old Mike Shiery was southbound when it hit a rock wall and overturned.
EVANSVILLE, IN
westkentuckystar.com

State police announce traffic checkpoints

Kentucky State Police announced on Saturday they will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints across the area. Troopers said they would be checking for compliance with motor vehicle laws, including driving under the influence. In addition, KSP utilizes traffic safety checkpoints to promote safety for drivers using public roadways and provide a deterrent for those who violate laws. Drivers that encounter a traffic safety checkpoint are asked to have their driver's license, vehicle registration receipt, and proof of insurance readily accessible.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
WSMV

Dover woman holds onto hope after husband’s disappearance in Alaska

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A $15,000 reward has been offered for information in the search of Steve Keel, a man who went missing from an Alaskan hunting trip in late August. A group of four Tennessee men recently ended their search for Keel on Sept. 13, but several crews are still searching for him.
DOVER, TN
whvoradio.com

Hopkinsville Woman Charged After Hitting Public Safety Officer

A Hopkinsville woman was charged with wanton endangerment after hitting a public Safety officer with her vehicle on East 9th Street Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say Officer Jace Baxter was crossing the road in a crosswalk in a shirt with reflective writing on it when 20-year-old Kendaijha Davie who was turning at a high rate of speed hit Baxter’s arm with her vehicle.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
whvoradio.com

Man Charged With Assaulting Woman With Baseball Bat

A Hopkinsville man was charged after he allegedly assaulted a woman with a baseball bat on South Jessup Avenue in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 21-year-old Gilberto Gomez got angry with a woman over drinking and kicked her out of the house. She reportedly got a baseball bat and...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WSMV

Fort Campbell closes its gates following bomb threat

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WSMV) - An alarm indicating a bomb threat went off just after midnight inside a barracks building on Fort Campbell. All gates closed to inbound and outbound traffic until approximately 2:45 a.m. when the alert was found to be a false alarm. Explosive ordnance disposal personnel from...
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
whvoradio.com

Building Damaged In Todd County Fire

A building on West Jefferson Davis Highway in Elkton was damaged in a fire Wednesday morning. Todd County Emergency Manager Daniel Smith says the owner was installing a new garage door and using a blowtorch when the front of the building caught fire. Firefighters from Elkton and Fairview fire departments...
TODD COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Bond Reduced For Greenville Road Cold Case Murder Defendant

An issue involving one of the attorneys tasked with representing a Hopkinsville woman charged in a Christian County cold case murder has caused a brief delay in the proceedings. Lashanda Person and Annastaja Hathaway appeared in Christian County Circuit Court Wednesday before Judge Andrew Self. The two are charged with...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

46K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy