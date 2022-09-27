Missing Dover man found dead, believed to have fallen off bluff

STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Silver Alert has been canceled for a 64-year-old man after he was found dead in Stewart County .

Roger Perfors is believed to have fallen off a bluff near the Cumberland River.

According to the Stewart County sheriff, a fisherman spotted Perfors’ body on a bank off the Cumberland River Tuesday morning. The sheriff added that this was a far distance from where he was last seen.

Sheriff Frankie Gray said Perfors’ wife called Monday morning after he walked away from his home in Dover. She was worried for him because of his medical condition.

Not long after, the sheriff, rescue squad, Tennessee Burau of Investigation, and many neighbors were out searching both on the ground and in the air.

Sheriff Gray said the terrain along the Cumberland was difficult, so the search was put on pause once it got dark.

Tuesday morning, the small town received the unfortunate news.

“As with any small counties, in Stewart County, they are pretty small and tight-knit and they know everybody and so it’s pretty sad and they are all feeling it right now,” Sheriff Gray said.

Emotions are high in the small town of Dover. It has been a month since Steve Keel went missing while on a hunting trip in Alaska .

Sheriff Gray said he’s been in contact with Alaskan police daily about the search mission there.

