Police: Washington man facing felony charge for stabbing man with paring knife

Two people facing felony battery charges after police say they attacked others with weapons
Two people were recently arrested and charged with felonies after police say they battered people with weapons during separate incidents in East Idaho this month. Jacob Wesley Mack, 22, of Woods Cross, Utah, has been charged with felony aggravated battery and felony attempted strangulation following an incident that began to unfold in Lava Hot Springs around 1:50 a.m. Saturday. Bannock County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a motel on...
Four East Idaho residents facing felony drug trafficking charges following three separate incidents
Four people were recently arrested after police say they attempted to traffic or deliver felonious amounts of illegal narcotics in three separate incidents in East Idaho, according to court and police records. Dana Allen Mark Northern, 31, of Idaho Falls, has been charged with two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver — one for meth and one for fentanyl — as well as misdemeanor counts of resisting and obstructing and possession of drug paraphernalia. ...
Jessie Leigh back in court
A Chubbuck man accused of shooting his estranged wife and her boyfriend was back in court Thursday. The post Jessie Leigh back in court appeared first on Local News 8.
California man arrested transporting 12 pounds of marijuana to East Idaho
A California man was arrested Monday after he reportedly admitted to transporting more than 12 pounds of marijuana to East Idaho. Loren Ralph Denny, 53, also reportedly told an Idaho State Police trooper he grew the marijuana himself and brought it with him while looking to move into Blackfoot. The trooper was called to an incident involving an officer from Idaho Fish and Game at Ryder Park Ponds in Idaho...
Firefighters battle blaze at old Naval Ordnance Plant in Pocatello
POCATELLO — Firefighters battled a fire at the former Naval Ordnance Plant on the city's north side on Thursday. The blaze at one of the buildings at the plant, now known as the Titan Center, was reported by a passerby around 5 p.m., authorities said. The Pocatello Fire Department responded and had the fire under control in about 30 minutes. ...
Two Simplot employees injured after minor ammonia release from Pocatello plant
POCATELLO — Two Simplot contract employees were injured following a minor ammonia release at the Don Plant early Tuesday morning, Simplot reported. The plant was temporarily evacuated because of the ammonia release, the Boise-based company stated. Simplot said the contract employees had minor injuries. One suffered bruises during a fall that occurred when the plant was evacuated while the other had a breathing issue. ...
Companies put on probation ordered to pay restitution in federal case
Clear Lake, IA- Two companies were sentenced to probation for one year and ordered to pay millions in restitution in a federal fraud case. Radio Iowa reports that a judge ordered Energae of Clear Lake and I-Lenders to each pay more than one million dollars restitution and to forfeit more than two-point-four million dollars.
Motorhome crash in Idaho sends two Utahns to the hospital
BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho — The Idaho State Police continue to investigate a motorhome crash that occurred Sunday afternoon, involving a pair of individuals from Centerville. The ISP says the crash occurred on northbound I-15 at milepost 51, near McCammon, Idaho, at 12:45 p.m. Police say a 2007 Holiday Rambler...
A driver gets a special Feel Good Friday surprise from a woman critically injured in a bike accident
Feel Good Friday is sponsored by Ashley in Idaho Falls, which is committed to being your trusted partner and style leader for the home. Ashley also seeks to inspire the love of home and enrich others' lives. EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people...
Family of local man who died last month aim to raise awareness about suicide prevention
POCATELLO — The family of a local man who took his own life last month worked to raise awareness and to destigmatize the social phenomenon as suicide awareness month comes to an end. Dallin Overmeyer died of suicide on August 27 when he crashed his car on Interstate 15 in Pocatello. The car overturned and caught fire and Overmeyer, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Overmeyer penned a suicide note that was posted to Facebook just...
Pocatello Creek waterline installation continues through November
POCATELLO — For approximately six weeks, contracted work crews will be installing a new city waterline on Pocatello Creek Road. Work began Friday and extends from Jefferson Avenue to Call Creek Drive. The right-hand eastbound lane of Pocatello Creek Road beginning at Jefferson Avenue will be closed Friday for...
HS FB scores 9/30: Highland holds off Blackfoot, Poky falls to Shelley
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL Highland 34, Blackfoot 28 Drew Hymas ran for 141 yards and Mason Fullmer added 87 rushing yards for the Rams, who totaled 280 yards on the ground, improving to 3-3 on the year. Shelley 24, Pocatello 21 ...
I-15/I-86 detour in Pocatello ends
The northwest ramp from Interstate 15 to Interstate 86 reopened Wednesday morning at the System Interchange in Pocatello. The post I-15/I-86 detour in Pocatello ends appeared first on Local News 8.
Angel Hope Bench unveiled in Pocatello
The City of Pocatello has a new symbol to recognize those lost due to suicide. The post Angel Hope Bench unveiled in Pocatello appeared first on Local News 8.
This Grocery Store Ranked Idaho’s Best Independent Store, Do You Agree?
We always strive to support local, but in the month of September, Idahoans really double down on supporting local because it’s Idaho Preferred Month!. We’ve covered some local eateries and even incredible Idaho Agriculture facts that will absolutely blow your mind etc. ... But what about local grocery stores or farm shops?
A PLACE TO CALL HOME: Gateway Habitat for Humanity selects family for new housing project
POCATELLO — Karlia Lopez was in her living room when she first received the call and heard the news. “I was honestly shocked, I don’t think I reacted much,” Lopez said. “My daughter was with me when they announced it and was excited, and when I woke the next morning it hit me. I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, this is great. This is going to give me so many opportunities’ and I was thinking everything that was going to mean for my family.” ...
This week at the Bannock County Event Center
Whether you’re into frights or exercise, there’s something for the whole family this week at the Bannock County Event Center. The Bannock County Rodeo Association (BCRA) hosts barrel racing Monday nights at the Bannock County Event Center’s indoor arena. From 7 to 9 p.m. on Sept. 26, the public can watch cowboys and girls of all ages compete in barrel racing. Admission is free.
East Idaho Eats: Pocatello’s newest Mexican restaurant features an eclectic breakfast menu
POCATELLO — Some food combinations you never know you need until you try them. Case in point: the fajita-style chicken coupled with broccoli in the Santa Fe breakfast scramble from Pocatello’s newest Mexican restaurant — Cielito Lindo Cocina Mexicana. When Uncle Jim’s permanently closed earlier this year,...
Blackfoot’s Dairy Queen open for business
The new Dairy Queen in Blackfoot is open for business, and they marked the occasion Thursday with a ribbon cutting with the Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce. The ribbon cutting happened at around 10:50 a.m. Thursday at the new location at 845 West Bridge Street in Blackfoot.
