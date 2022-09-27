ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Falls, ID

Police: Washington man facing felony charge for stabbing man with paring knife

By Shelbie Harris sharris@journalnet.com
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

Two people facing felony battery charges after police say they attacked others with weapons

Two people were recently arrested and charged with felonies after police say they battered people with weapons during separate incidents in East Idaho this month. Jacob Wesley Mack, 22, of Woods Cross, Utah, has been charged with felony aggravated battery and felony attempted strangulation following an incident that began to unfold in Lava Hot Springs around 1:50 a.m. Saturday. Bannock County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a motel on...
LAVA HOT SPRINGS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Four East Idaho residents facing felony drug trafficking charges following three separate incidents

Four people were recently arrested after police say they attempted to traffic or deliver felonious amounts of illegal narcotics in three separate incidents in East Idaho, according to court and police records. Dana Allen Mark Northern, 31, of Idaho Falls, has been charged with two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver — one for meth and one for fentanyl — as well as misdemeanor counts of resisting and obstructing and possession of drug paraphernalia. ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

California man arrested transporting 12 pounds of marijuana to East Idaho

A California man was arrested Monday after he reportedly admitted to transporting more than 12 pounds of marijuana to East Idaho. Loren Ralph Denny, 53, also reportedly told an Idaho State Police trooper he grew the marijuana himself and brought it with him while looking to move into Blackfoot. The trooper was called to an incident involving an officer from Idaho Fish and Game at Ryder Park Ponds in Idaho...
BLACKFOOT, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
American Falls, ID
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
American Falls, ID
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, DC
Idaho State Journal

Two Simplot employees injured after minor ammonia release from Pocatello plant

POCATELLO — Two Simplot contract employees were injured following a minor ammonia release at the Don Plant early Tuesday morning, Simplot reported. The plant was temporarily evacuated because of the ammonia release, the Boise-based company stated. Simplot said the contract employees had minor injuries. One suffered bruises during a fall that occurred when the plant was evacuated while the other had a breathing issue. ...
POCATELLO, ID
KBUR

Companies put on probation ordered to pay restitution in federal case

Clear Lake, IA- Two companies were sentenced to probation for one year and ordered to pay millions in restitution in a federal fraud case. Radio Iowa reports that a judge ordered Energae of Clear Lake and I-Lenders to each pay more than one million dollars restitution and to forfeit more than two-point-four million dollars.
CLEAR LAKE, IA
kslnewsradio.com

Motorhome crash in Idaho sends two Utahns to the hospital

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho — The Idaho State Police continue to investigate a motorhome crash that occurred Sunday afternoon, involving a pair of individuals from Centerville. The ISP says the crash occurred on northbound I-15 at milepost 51, near McCammon, Idaho, at 12:45 p.m. Police say a 2007 Holiday Rambler...
MCCAMMON, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#The Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal

Family of local man who died last month aim to raise awareness about suicide prevention

POCATELLO — The family of a local man who took his own life last month worked to raise awareness and to destigmatize the social phenomenon as suicide awareness month comes to an end. Dallin Overmeyer died of suicide on August 27 when he crashed his car on Interstate 15 in Pocatello. The car overturned and caught fire and Overmeyer, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Overmeyer penned a suicide note that was posted to Facebook just...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello Creek waterline installation continues through November

POCATELLO — For approximately six weeks, contracted work crews will be installing a new city waterline on Pocatello Creek Road. Work began Friday and extends from Jefferson Avenue to Call Creek Drive. The right-hand eastbound lane of Pocatello Creek Road beginning at Jefferson Avenue will be closed Friday for...
POCATELLO, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Idaho State Journal

A PLACE TO CALL HOME: Gateway Habitat for Humanity selects family for new housing project

POCATELLO — Karlia Lopez was in her living room when she first received the call and heard the news. “I was honestly shocked, I don’t think I reacted much,” Lopez said. “My daughter was with me when they announced it and was excited, and when I woke the next morning it hit me. I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, this is great. This is going to give me so many opportunities’ and I was thinking everything that was going to mean for my family.” ...
CHUBBUCK, ID
Idaho State Journal

This week at the Bannock County Event Center

Whether you’re into frights or exercise, there’s something for the whole family this week at the Bannock County Event Center. The Bannock County Rodeo Association (BCRA) hosts barrel racing Monday nights at the Bannock County Event Center’s indoor arena. From 7 to 9 p.m. on Sept. 26, the public can watch cowboys and girls of all ages compete in barrel racing. Admission is free.
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Blackfoot’s Dairy Queen open for business

The new Dairy Queen in Blackfoot is open for business, and they marked the occasion Thursday with a ribbon cutting with the Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce. The ribbon cutting happened at around 10:50 a.m. Thursday at the new location at 845 West Bridge Street in Blackfoot.
BLACKFOOT, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy