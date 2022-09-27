ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mound City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel Nebraska

Shenandoah cancels remaining varsity football season

SHENANDOAH, Iowa - Shenandoah High School Activities Director Jon Weinrich announced Tuesday that the school is forfeiting the remainder of its varsity football season because of season-ending injuries to a number of starting players and the lack of adequate numbers to continue to field a roster to compete safely. Weinrich...
SHENANDOAH, IA
kmaland.com

Shenandoah football season canceled due to injuries

(Shenandoah) -- Due to injuries and a lack of remaining available varsity players, Shenandoah’s football season is over. Shenandoah activities director Jon Weinrich announced the news in a release on Tuesday morning. "Ultimately, our top priority was the health, safety and well-being of our football players," Weinrich's statement said....
SHENANDOAH, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rock Port, MO
Local
Missouri Education
Rock Port, MO
Education
Rock Port, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Football
City
Mound City, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
Mound City, MO
Sports
Mound City, MO
Education
northwestmoinfo.com

Two-Vehicle Crash in Nodaway County Injures Barnard Driver

NODAWAY COUNTY, MO – A Barnard man was treated for injuries sustained in a two-vehicle accident near Maryville Sunday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred as 66-year old Richard Schafer was northbound on US 71, 7 miles south of Maryville. Schafer was following another vehicle at a slow rate of speed with his hazard lights activated. A16-year old female driver, also from Barnard, failed to yield to the slow-moving vehicle and struck the rear of Schafer’s vehicle.
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
News Channel Nebraska

Nemaha County Hospital announces new surgeon

AUBURN, Neb. – Nemaha County Hospital is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Kelly J. Krier to the medical team. Dr. Krier is board certified in colorectal surgery and general surgery with additional interest in cancer prevention, benign conditions, treatment of anorectal conditions, fissures, and incontinence. “We are...
AUBURN, NE
northwestmoinfo.com

Fairfax Man Hurt In Two Vehicle Crash

A two-vehicle rear-ending accident Tuesday left a Fairfax, Missouri man with minor injuries. According tot he accident report from Troop H of the Highway Patrol, 47-year-old Fairfax resident John D. Pitts was driving a 1993 GMC westbound on Missouri Route 136 at the intersection with Interstate 29 on the city limits of Rock Port at 11 A.M. Tuesday when a 1998 Volvo he was following began to slow to turn onto the Interstate.
FAIRFAX, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Panthers#Containment#American Football#Highschoolsports#The Blue Jays
farmerpublishing.com

Tarkio man arrested on child molestation charges

On September 22, 2022, 34 year old Mark Shane Hogue, II, of Tarkio, Missouri, was arrested for child molestation. He has been charged with four Class A felonies, four Class D felonies, and a Class B misdemeanor. Hogue is currently being held at the Atchison County Jail in Rock Port,...
TARKIO, MO
kchi.com

Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties

Two arrests are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. Friday at about 2:45 pm in Daviess County, Troopers arrested 48-year-old DuvalMetri L Brown of Des Moines, IA on several charges or warrants, including alleged resisting arrest, following too close, speeding, no turn signal, failure to yield, no valid license, assault on law enforcement, a Harrison County warrant for alleged speeding and a Clinton County warrant for speeding – no insurance – no valid license. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak Man arrested on Assault Charges

(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 20-year-old Alec Jordan Jeffries of Red Oak early this morning in the 2400 block of North Broadway Street. Officers transported Jeffries to the Montgomery County Jail for Aggravated Assault. Authorities set Jeffries bond at $2,000.
RED OAK, IA
kmaland.com

Fremont County Sheriff's Blotter

(Sidney) -- Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope has released a report of recent activity for his department. You can view the full release below. At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Falls City police drug investigation yields misdemeanor conviction

FALLS CITY - Candace Chandler, 24, of Salem was sentenced to 18 months probation for attempted possession in June of 2021. Chandler was arrested after someone called Falls City police to report a drug deal at her Eastview Apartment. Police say they were given permission to search the apartment and observed Chandler attempting to hide meth in a shoe.
FALLS CITY, NE
farmerpublishing.com

Tarkio Police Department K9 unit receives donations

The Slo-Rollers Car Club, represented by Marvin Cooper, above left, donated $300 to the Tarkio Police Department for use in the K9 unit. Pictured accepting the donation is Officer Tyler Dorrel and K9 Hemi, above right, on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Tarkio City Hall. The Tarkio Police Department K9 unit has also received a charitable donation through the K9 Defender Fund Inc. The “Buddy Bag” contains all necessary K9 medical equipment needed in case of an emergency with the K9. The K9 Defender Fund Inc. is a charitable organization with the mission to support all K9 Units across the nation. The Buddy Bag is filled with everything from bandages, wound care meds and ointments, to splints and burn sheets, to cold packs and a tourniquet, and even a K9 oxygen mask. The Tarkio Police K9 vehicle is also receiving a heat alarm. Tarkio Police Department applied for the heat alarm with Protection4Paws and was approved last month.
TARKIO, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy