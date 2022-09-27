East Atchison Volleyball

Three arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Wednesday. At about 10:50 am in Sullivan County, Troopers arrested 44-year-old James D Baker of Milan for alleged resisting arrest, no valid license, no insurance, and failure to register. He was also arrested on a warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Sullivan County Jail.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO ・ 18 HOURS AGO