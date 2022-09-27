East Atchison Volleyball

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryville, MO

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Shenandoah cancels remaining varsity football season

SHENANDOAH, Iowa - Shenandoah High School Activities Director Jon Weinrich announced Tuesday that the school is forfeiting the remainder of its varsity football season because of season-ending injuries to a number of starting players and the lack of adequate numbers to continue to field a roster to compete safely. Weinrich...
SHENANDOAH, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Nemaha County Hospital announces new surgeon

AUBURN, Neb. – Nemaha County Hospital is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Kelly J. Krier to the medical team. Dr. Krier is board certified in colorectal surgery and general surgery with additional interest in cancer prevention, benign conditions, treatment of anorectal conditions, fissures, and incontinence. “We are...
AUBURN, NE
kmaland.com

Curtis Lee Mattox, 39, of Shenandoah, Iowa

Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Curtis passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Methodist Jennie Edmunson Hospital in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
SHENANDOAH, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

Fairfax Man Hurt In Two Vehicle Crash

A two-vehicle rear-ending accident Tuesday left a Fairfax, Missouri man with minor injuries. According tot he accident report from Troop H of the Highway Patrol, 47-year-old Fairfax resident John D. Pitts was driving a 1993 GMC westbound on Missouri Route 136 at the intersection with Interstate 29 on the city limits of Rock Port at 11 A.M. Tuesday when a 1998 Volvo he was following began to slow to turn onto the Interstate.
FAIRFAX, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maryville, MO
Sports
City
Maryville, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
State
Missouri State
News Channel Nebraska

Rock Port teen injured in Highway 275 accident

HAMBURG - The Missouri Highway Patrol reports a one-vehicle, injury accident in Atchison County Saturday. A 15-year-old old Rock Port, Mo., boy was driving a Chevy Silverado that left Highway 275 south of Hamburg and went down an embankment before striking the ground. The youth was taken to Grape Community...
ROCK PORT, MO
farmerpublishing.com

Tarkio man arrested on child molestation charges

On September 22, 2022, 34 year old Mark Shane Hogue, II, of Tarkio, Missouri, was arrested for child molestation. He has been charged with four Class A felonies, four Class D felonies, and a Class B misdemeanor. Hogue is currently being held at the Atchison County Jail in Rock Port,...
TARKIO, MO
kchi.com

Troopers Arrest Three In Area Counties

Three arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Wednesday. At about 10:50 am in Sullivan County, Troopers arrested 44-year-old James D Baker of Milan for alleged resisting arrest, no valid license, no insurance, and failure to register. He was also arrested on a warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Sullivan County Jail.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Atchison Volleyball
kmaland.com

Fremont County Sheriff's Blotter

(Sidney) -- Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope has released a report of recent activity for his department. You can view the full release below. At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak Man arrested on Assault Charges

(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 20-year-old Alec Jordan Jeffries of Red Oak early this morning in the 2400 block of North Broadway Street. Officers transported Jeffries to the Montgomery County Jail for Aggravated Assault. Authorities set Jeffries bond at $2,000.
RED OAK, IA
Western Iowa Today

Henderson woman arrested for Assault

(Red Oak) A Henderson woman was arrested this morning for Assault. The Red Oak Police Department says 49-year-old Michelle Marie Burns struck the victim without justification in the Magistrate’s Office while being seen for a previous assault charge. Magistrate Brian Mensen witnessed the assault and called police. Burns was...
HENDERSON, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Falls City police drug investigation yields misdemeanor conviction

FALLS CITY - Candace Chandler, 24, of Salem was sentenced to 18 months probation for attempted possession in June of 2021. Chandler was arrested after someone called Falls City police to report a drug deal at her Eastview Apartment. Police say they were given permission to search the apartment and observed Chandler attempting to hide meth in a shoe.
FALLS CITY, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
News Channel Nebraska

Prosecutor notes 'personal use' in meth deal sentence

FALLS CITY – Deputy Richardson County Attorney Samantha Scheitel noted the personal use of a Kansas woman in her recommendation of a probation sentence following a conviction for dealing methamphetamine. Richardson County Sheriff’s Office investigators claim that a confidential informant bought over 2 grams of methamphetamine from 41-year-old Renee...
RICHARDSON COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Judge seeks convict's treatment for 'cannabis disorder'

FALLS CITY – Ty Larson, 25, of Falls City was sentenced to 30 months probation Tuesday for delivery of marijuana and possession of money during a drug crime in October of 2021. Deputy Richardson County Attorney Samantha Scheitel and Defense Attorney Dylan Handley agreed that Larson suffers from “cannabis...
FALLS CITY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy