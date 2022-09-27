East Atchison Volleyball

Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Shenandoah cancels remaining varsity football season
SHENANDOAH, Iowa - Shenandoah High School Activities Director Jon Weinrich announced Tuesday that the school is forfeiting the remainder of its varsity football season because of season-ending injuries to a number of starting players and the lack of adequate numbers to continue to field a roster to compete safely. Weinrich...
News Channel Nebraska
Nemaha County Hospital announces new surgeon
AUBURN, Neb. – Nemaha County Hospital is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Kelly J. Krier to the medical team. Dr. Krier is board certified in colorectal surgery and general surgery with additional interest in cancer prevention, benign conditions, treatment of anorectal conditions, fissures, and incontinence. “We are...
kmaland.com
Curtis Lee Mattox, 39, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Curtis passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Methodist Jennie Edmunson Hospital in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
northwestmoinfo.com
Fairfax Man Hurt In Two Vehicle Crash
A two-vehicle rear-ending accident Tuesday left a Fairfax, Missouri man with minor injuries. According tot he accident report from Troop H of the Highway Patrol, 47-year-old Fairfax resident John D. Pitts was driving a 1993 GMC westbound on Missouri Route 136 at the intersection with Interstate 29 on the city limits of Rock Port at 11 A.M. Tuesday when a 1998 Volvo he was following began to slow to turn onto the Interstate.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News Channel Nebraska
Rock Port teen injured in Highway 275 accident
HAMBURG - The Missouri Highway Patrol reports a one-vehicle, injury accident in Atchison County Saturday. A 15-year-old old Rock Port, Mo., boy was driving a Chevy Silverado that left Highway 275 south of Hamburg and went down an embankment before striking the ground. The youth was taken to Grape Community...
farmerpublishing.com
Tarkio man arrested on child molestation charges
On September 22, 2022, 34 year old Mark Shane Hogue, II, of Tarkio, Missouri, was arrested for child molestation. He has been charged with four Class A felonies, four Class D felonies, and a Class B misdemeanor. Hogue is currently being held at the Atchison County Jail in Rock Port,...
Four nature sites in Missouri renamed to remove indigenous slur
Four nature sites in Missouri have been renamed under a new national policy to remove their previous names over a slur used against Native American women.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Three In Area Counties
Three arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Wednesday. At about 10:50 am in Sullivan County, Troopers arrested 44-year-old James D Baker of Milan for alleged resisting arrest, no valid license, no insurance, and failure to register. He was also arrested on a warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Sullivan County Jail.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kmaland.com
Fremont County Sheriff's Blotter
(Sidney) -- Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope has released a report of recent activity for his department. You can view the full release below. At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
Red Oak Man arrested on Assault Charges
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 20-year-old Alec Jordan Jeffries of Red Oak early this morning in the 2400 block of North Broadway Street. Officers transported Jeffries to the Montgomery County Jail for Aggravated Assault. Authorities set Jeffries bond at $2,000.
Henderson woman arrested for Assault
(Red Oak) A Henderson woman was arrested this morning for Assault. The Red Oak Police Department says 49-year-old Michelle Marie Burns struck the victim without justification in the Magistrate’s Office while being seen for a previous assault charge. Magistrate Brian Mensen witnessed the assault and called police. Burns was...
News Channel Nebraska
Falls City police drug investigation yields misdemeanor conviction
FALLS CITY - Candace Chandler, 24, of Salem was sentenced to 18 months probation for attempted possession in June of 2021. Chandler was arrested after someone called Falls City police to report a drug deal at her Eastview Apartment. Police say they were given permission to search the apartment and observed Chandler attempting to hide meth in a shoe.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fremont County Man Charged on Multiple Counts of Animal Neglect
(Thurman) A Thurman, Iowa, man faces Animal Neglect Charges in Fremont County. The Sheriff’s Office arrested 24-year-old Morgan Moe on four counts of Animal Neglect resulting in death, and five counts of Animal Neglect, with no serious injury. On September 17, Fremont County Deputies responded to a rural Thurman...
News Channel Nebraska
Prosecutor notes 'personal use' in meth deal sentence
FALLS CITY – Deputy Richardson County Attorney Samantha Scheitel noted the personal use of a Kansas woman in her recommendation of a probation sentence following a conviction for dealing methamphetamine. Richardson County Sheriff’s Office investigators claim that a confidential informant bought over 2 grams of methamphetamine from 41-year-old Renee...
News Channel Nebraska
Judge seeks convict's treatment for 'cannabis disorder'
FALLS CITY – Ty Larson, 25, of Falls City was sentenced to 30 months probation Tuesday for delivery of marijuana and possession of money during a drug crime in October of 2021. Deputy Richardson County Attorney Samantha Scheitel and Defense Attorney Dylan Handley agreed that Larson suffers from “cannabis...
Comments / 0