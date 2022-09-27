ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
NECN

Chelsea Looking to Hire Emergency Dispatchers

Attention Chelsea residents – if you’re looking for a job that makes a difference, this may be your chance. The city of Chelsea is looking to fill two emergency dispatcher positions. The director of the emergency call center said they’re not dealing with a staffing shortage overall, but...
CHELSEA, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Developers Wants Zoning Change in Framingham as Part of New Housing Choice Legislation

FRAMINGHAM – Imagine an area of Framingham with multiple types of housing. Some ownership properties and some rental properties. A mix of townhouses, duplexes, cottages, a couple of apartment buildings, and an assisted living facility. Included in the development is a neighborhood restaurant, a coffee shop, perhaps a small market or retail store, and even green space that connects to an existing neighborhood park and trails.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Worcester recycling not accepting plastic bags starting Saturday

WORCESTER, Mass. - Starting this Saturday, the City of Worcester will only accept recycling bins with appropriate items in them. The city said it's in an effort to address the contamination of the recycling stream. DPW Commissioner Jay Fink said the number one issue they see is plastic bags. Fink...
WORCESTER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#City Council#City Streets#Massachusetts
NECN

Truck Catches Fire on Mass. Pike in Weston

A truck caught fire on the Massachusetts Turnpike early Saturday morning in Weston, closing several lanes of the highway. Images from the scene showed the truck was gutted by the fire, and the charred wreckage being lifted from the road by a crane. State police closed the left two lanes...
WESTON, MA
NECN

Hundreds of Workers Strike Outside of Sysco's Boston HQ After Negotiations Fail

Over 100 employees rallied outside of Sysco Boston headquarters in Plympton, Massachusetts, Saturday morning as they began a strike. Workers arrived at the food distribution company's building at midnight holding signs, jeering at management and fill-in staff and blocking trucks from leaving the facility. Workers said negotiations with their employers...
PLYMPTON, MA
NECN

Lynn Business Owner Says Deteriorated MBTA Bridge is Hurting His Businesses

A Lynn, Massachusetts, business owner is going head to head with the MBTA and their fight has ended up in court. Cisco Meneses, the owner of roughly 20 storefronts on Mount Vernon Street, claims the deteriorating Mount Vernon Street Bridge is the reason why he can’t open any of his businesses. The businesses are located directly under the bridge for the commuter rail in Lynn.
LYNN, MA
NECN

Bicyclist Struck By Vehicle in Boston

A person riding a bike was struck by a vehicle Thursday evening in Boston, police said. The victim was taken to a local hospital following the collision, which happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Massachusetts Ave. at Commonwealth Ave., police and EMS confirmed. There was no immediate word on their injuries.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Car drives into restaurant in Saugus

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A Boston Market in Saugus was damaged after a car drove into the restaurant. Footage of the car and restaurant captured by 7NEWS showed signs of damage from the overnight crash, which is still under investigation. No injuries have been reported. This is a developing story;...
SAUGUS, MA
everettleader.com

The charmed life of a racist and disgraced former city councilor

Five months ago Anthony DiPierro finally stepped down from his city councilor’s position after a public outcry that ensued following revelations that he had been trading hard core, N-word racist materials and memes with friends and other members of the administration. As the mayor’s cousin and his chief supporter,...
EVERETT, MA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Gov. Baker Sends Traffic Safety Bill Back to Legislators With Objections to Safer Speed Limits and Passing Rules

Governor Baker won’t sign the Legislature’s Act to Reduce Traffic Fatalities unless lawmakers remove provisions that would allow cities to reduce speed limits on state-controlled roadways and would require motorists to give bike riders and pedestrians more space at higher speeds. It’s yet another hurdle for the transportation...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

MAP: Where the Invasive Spotted Lanternfly Has Been Seen in Mass.

Scientists in Massachusetts are closely tracking a growing presence of an invasive insect that's not only harmful to agriculture, but a pest to communities they infest. Spotted lanternflies, while not new to the Bay State, are being found in more communities across the commonwealth. Worcester this month became the fourth to identify an infestation of them.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Man Walking on I-93 in Boston Hit and Killed by Car Amid Pileup

A man who got out of his car after hitting a guard rail on Interstate 93 in Boston was killed after being hit by a car driving down the highway early Saturday morning, Massachusetts State Police said. Several other people in another vehicle were hurt as other vehicles crashed at...
BOSTON, MA

