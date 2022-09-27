Read full article on original website
NECN
Chelsea Looking to Hire Emergency Dispatchers
Attention Chelsea residents – if you’re looking for a job that makes a difference, this may be your chance. The city of Chelsea is looking to fill two emergency dispatcher positions. The director of the emergency call center said they’re not dealing with a staffing shortage overall, but...
Framingham passed an anti-begging law, but will it withstand legal challenges?
In the past, cities have had trouble defending their anti-panhandling laws against legal challenges. Framingham City Council passed an ordinance last week with the goal of stopping beggars from approaching cars, but it’s not like previous anti-panhandling laws which have been struck down. Instead of restricting panhandling itself, the...
Developers Wants Zoning Change in Framingham as Part of New Housing Choice Legislation
FRAMINGHAM – Imagine an area of Framingham with multiple types of housing. Some ownership properties and some rental properties. A mix of townhouses, duplexes, cottages, a couple of apartment buildings, and an assisted living facility. Included in the development is a neighborhood restaurant, a coffee shop, perhaps a small market or retail store, and even green space that connects to an existing neighborhood park and trails.
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester recycling not accepting plastic bags starting Saturday
WORCESTER, Mass. - Starting this Saturday, the City of Worcester will only accept recycling bins with appropriate items in them. The city said it's in an effort to address the contamination of the recycling stream. DPW Commissioner Jay Fink said the number one issue they see is plastic bags. Fink...
NECN
Truck Catches Fire on Mass. Pike in Weston
A truck caught fire on the Massachusetts Turnpike early Saturday morning in Weston, closing several lanes of the highway. Images from the scene showed the truck was gutted by the fire, and the charred wreckage being lifted from the road by a crane. State police closed the left two lanes...
‘Outrageous’: Trash piling up in Lawrence after residents forced to leave garbage at their curbs
LAWRENCE, Mass. — Trash is piling up on the streets of Lawrence because residents have been forced to leave their garbage at their curbs due to an ongoing issue with the vendor that oversees collection service for the city. The owners of JRM Hauling and Recycling recently sold their...
NECN
Hundreds of Workers Strike Outside of Sysco's Boston HQ After Negotiations Fail
Over 100 employees rallied outside of Sysco Boston headquarters in Plympton, Massachusetts, Saturday morning as they began a strike. Workers arrived at the food distribution company's building at midnight holding signs, jeering at management and fill-in staff and blocking trucks from leaving the facility. Workers said negotiations with their employers...
NECN
Were Warning Signs About Light Poles Ignored? Boston Residents Want to Know
Questions are being raised after a woman was hit by a light pole in Boston's Seaport this week, leaving her severely injured. Now residents want to know if warning signs were ignored. NBC10 Boston has learned the city of Boston was made aware of the conditions of the poles before...
Wachusett Dam Day 2022 will open top of dam in Clinton to visitors
It’s arguably the best dam view around. Twice a year the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation opens the top of the Wachusett Dam in Clinton. It’s a rare opportunity for visitors to stroll across what was once the largest gravity dam in the world. On Sunday, Oct....
15 arrested during Pawtucket drug sweep
Police said they received a number of complaints about people selling drugs and harassing residents and customers outside area homes and businesses.
nbcboston.com
Mom, 2 Kids Struck By Vehicle While Crossing Street in Peabody; Driver Facing Charges
Two children were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after they were hit by a vehicle while crossing the street Friday afternoon in Peabody, Massachusetts, police said. The kids were with their mom when all three were struck in the area of 106 Lynn Street near County Street, according...
NECN
Lynn Business Owner Says Deteriorated MBTA Bridge is Hurting His Businesses
A Lynn, Massachusetts, business owner is going head to head with the MBTA and their fight has ended up in court. Cisco Meneses, the owner of roughly 20 storefronts on Mount Vernon Street, claims the deteriorating Mount Vernon Street Bridge is the reason why he can’t open any of his businesses. The businesses are located directly under the bridge for the commuter rail in Lynn.
NECN
Bicyclist Struck By Vehicle in Boston
A person riding a bike was struck by a vehicle Thursday evening in Boston, police said. The victim was taken to a local hospital following the collision, which happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Massachusetts Ave. at Commonwealth Ave., police and EMS confirmed. There was no immediate word on their injuries.
NECN
Union Members ‘Vehemently Oppose' Return of Chelsea Soldiers' Home Superintendent
Members of the unions that represent workers at the Chelsea Soldiers’ Home have issued a statement of no confidence in a decision by state officials to allow their embattled superintendent to return to the job. In a letter dated Sept. 28, union leaders said they were issuing a statement...
whdh.com
Car drives into restaurant in Saugus
SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A Boston Market in Saugus was damaged after a car drove into the restaurant. Footage of the car and restaurant captured by 7NEWS showed signs of damage from the overnight crash, which is still under investigation. No injuries have been reported. This is a developing story;...
everettleader.com
The charmed life of a racist and disgraced former city councilor
Five months ago Anthony DiPierro finally stepped down from his city councilor’s position after a public outcry that ensued following revelations that he had been trading hard core, N-word racist materials and memes with friends and other members of the administration. As the mayor’s cousin and his chief supporter,...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Gov. Baker Sends Traffic Safety Bill Back to Legislators With Objections to Safer Speed Limits and Passing Rules
Governor Baker won’t sign the Legislature’s Act to Reduce Traffic Fatalities unless lawmakers remove provisions that would allow cities to reduce speed limits on state-controlled roadways and would require motorists to give bike riders and pedestrians more space at higher speeds. It’s yet another hurdle for the transportation...
NECN
MAP: Where the Invasive Spotted Lanternfly Has Been Seen in Mass.
Scientists in Massachusetts are closely tracking a growing presence of an invasive insect that's not only harmful to agriculture, but a pest to communities they infest. Spotted lanternflies, while not new to the Bay State, are being found in more communities across the commonwealth. Worcester this month became the fourth to identify an infestation of them.
NECN
New Lawsuit Alleges Man, 39, Died Due to Neglect While in Custody of Boston Police
Thirty-nine-year-old Cristhian Geigel died while in police custody at a Boston precinct, according to a new lawsuit filed this month by Geigel’s family. The lawsuit claims Geigel was showing obvious signs of opioid intoxication, and police officers at the D-4 station did nothing about it. “He was completely neglected...
NECN
Man Walking on I-93 in Boston Hit and Killed by Car Amid Pileup
A man who got out of his car after hitting a guard rail on Interstate 93 in Boston was killed after being hit by a car driving down the highway early Saturday morning, Massachusetts State Police said. Several other people in another vehicle were hurt as other vehicles crashed at...
