Joshua Leonard
3d ago
tie whoever was on the council in 2019 to any of this and they can go down, this happens ALOT, it's prime location next to highway and train station.wtv pops up next is a doorway to corruption. unless it's a mental health clinic, we FN need those BAD here!
Guest816
3d ago
If it's like too many of the building structures in Oklahoma. it was probably a for hazard and unsafe.
‘A miracle the whole way,’ Oklahoma baby born 18 weeks premature continues to defy the odds
In her 10 months of life, little Eris has undergone a dozen surgeries and exceeded doctors expectations.
KOCO
Community supports Oklahoma City police sergeant killed in car crash
OKLAHOMA CITY — The community continues to support an Oklahoma City police sergeant who was killed in a car crash. Sgt. Meagan Burke was driving home on Interstate 44 when a car crossed the median and hit her. KOCO 5 has seen an outpouring of community support and ways they are remembering her.
KOCO
OCPD dispatcher shortage causes longer wait times for some calling 911
OKLAHOMA CITY — Fifteen seconds. That's the national standard for a dispatcher to answer when you call 911. "I've never gotten 15 seconds," Oklahoma City resident Brandi Guice said. Waiting for someone to pick up your call can be frustrating, but panic strikes when that call is to 911.
KOCO
Oklahomans aboard train heading to Fort Worth during deadly collision
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans were aboard a train headed for Fort Worth when the train was involved in a deadly collision. "We're in about the third car back, and we were told the people in the first car could feel the impact," said Lynda Savage, Amtrak passenger. Savage said...
KOCO
Oklahomans react to bill's controversial stipulation for OU Health to get federal relief money
OKLAHOMA CITY — OU Health will receive more than $39 million worth of COVID-19 relief money for mental health care, but the funding comes with a controversial stipulation. Oklahoma lawmakers on Thursday voted to require the hospital group to stop requiring some services for transgender people. Senate Bill 3...
405magazine.com
4 Things to Do in OKC This Weekend: Sept. 29-Oct. 2
This weekend, we’re featuring two popular festivals for the whole family to enjoy. You’ll also find a spot to shop around and an opportunity to support a community. We hope you celebrate the last weekend of September in OKC!. CELEBRATE. 23rd Annual Plaza District Festival | October 1.
Oklahoma City man re-arrested, charged for four murders in 2013
An Oklahoma City man was arrested Thursday and charged with the murders of four people dating back almost a decade.
KOCO
Students at OU may get help with 'period poverty' plaguing schools across country
NORMAN, Okla. — Students at the University of Oklahoma may soon get help with “period poverty” that plagues schools across the country. A student organization supplied thousands of much-needed products for women. "It’s a barrier that’s in the way and even though a tampon or pad seems...
KOCO
Medical providers work to break down big barriers to help Oklahoman Hispanic community
OKLAHOMA CITY — Heart disease, cancer and diabetes are among the leading causes of death among Hispanic people. Doctors say prevention is the key. That's why Integris Health is working to provide more access to preventative care in Oklahoma's Hispanic communities. They offer classes teaching the importance of good...
Cleveland County gun fight causes concern
Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office deputies are thankful that a stray bullet from a gunfire exchange didn’t hit any bystanders.
Oklahoma Drive-In Theatre is Showing All Your Favorite Scary Movies for Halloween!
This drive-in movie theatre in Oklahoma will be showing all your favorite scary and family Halloween movies this fall to help get you in the mood for All Hallow's Eve. If it's been a while since you've been to the drive-in, or maybe you've never been before, you won't want to miss this. Watch your favorite fall titles under the stars!
LIST: Oklahoma optometrists offer free vision exams
Several optometrists from across Oklahoma will be giving complimentary eye exams to those in need.
Purcell Register
No more years for Stitt
Instead of the chant “four more years” for Kevin Stitt, it should be “no more years.”. We had questions about him from the first time we heard him speak at the Oklahoma Press Association meeting in the summer of 2018. You could almost tell that he was...
Oklahoma church referred to as “The Egg” demolished
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — An iconic Oklahoma City church, referred to as “The Egg” because of its unique shape, was flattened Monday morning. A demolition permit was issued early today for the First Christian Church at Northwest 36th and Walker. Crews were already working to tear down the 1956 church by 8 a.m.
KOCO
Former superintendent of closed OKC charter school charged with embezzlement
OKLAHOMA CITY — A former superintendent of a closed Oklahoma City charter school has been charged with embezzling school funds. Janet Grigg is facing multiple counts of embezzlement and stolen property. From the court documents, KOCO 5 found Grigg is being charged as a felon with four counts of...
KOCO
City of Norman to get new tools to help citizens get where they need to go
NORMAN, Okla. — The city of Norman is getting a couple of new tools in its effort to help get people where they need to go. The city council just signed off on two new vans meant to help the unhouses and other residents. However, the price tag raised some eyebrows.
Popular donut shop preparing to open first OK store
A TikTok-famous donut and ice cream restaurant is preparing to set up shop in Oklahoma.
KOCO
Expert discusses mental health on law enforcement after an officer dies
OKLAHOMA CITY — Several law enforcement officers in the Oklahoma County area have been killed or injured this past summer. Since July, three law enforcement officers have died in Oklahoma County. The latest was Oklahoma City police Sgt. Meagan Burke, who died in a crash on Interstate 44 while off duty.
kosu.org
Two Oklahoma men plead guilty to hate crime for racially motivated attack in Shawnee
Two men — Devan Johnson and Brandon Killian — each pleaded guilty this week to a federal hate crime. The Oklahoman reports it's the first time the Oklahoma City federal court is prosecuting a hate crime in more than a decade. The Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr....
3 Great Steakhouses in Oklahoma
While it is true that it is very easy to prepare a steak at home, it is also true that we all love to go out with our loved ones from time to time and enjoy a nice dinner that somebody else prepared. If you too love to discover new restaurant, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oklahoma that you should absolutely visit if you want to see what a good steak house taste like. Here are the three highly praised restaurants in Oklahoma.
