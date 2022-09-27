NODAWAY COUNTY, MO – A Barnard man was treated for injuries sustained in a two-vehicle accident near Maryville Sunday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred as 66-year old Richard Schafer was northbound on US 71, 7 miles south of Maryville. Schafer was following another vehicle at a slow rate of speed with his hazard lights activated. A16-year old female driver, also from Barnard, failed to yield to the slow-moving vehicle and struck the rear of Schafer’s vehicle.

NODAWAY COUNTY, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO