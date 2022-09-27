Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Iowa law enforcement seeks assistance identifying body found in Missouri River
MILLS COUNTY, Iowa — Iowa law enforcement is seeking assistance identifying a body found in the Missouri River in April. According to the Mills County Sheriff's Office, a man was found in the Missouri River on April 23, north of the Highway 370 bridge connecting Nebraska and Iowa. He...
farmerpublishing.com
Tarkio man arrested on child molestation charges
On September 22, 2022, 34 year old Mark Shane Hogue, II, of Tarkio, Missouri, was arrested for child molestation. He has been charged with four Class A felonies, four Class D felonies, and a Class B misdemeanor. Hogue is currently being held at the Atchison County Jail in Rock Port,...
northwestmoinfo.com
Fairfax Man Hurt In Two Vehicle Crash
A two-vehicle rear-ending accident Tuesday left a Fairfax, Missouri man with minor injuries. According tot he accident report from Troop H of the Highway Patrol, 47-year-old Fairfax resident John D. Pitts was driving a 1993 GMC westbound on Missouri Route 136 at the intersection with Interstate 29 on the city limits of Rock Port at 11 A.M. Tuesday when a 1998 Volvo he was following began to slow to turn onto the Interstate.
northwestmoinfo.com
Two-Vehicle Crash in Nodaway County Injures Barnard Driver
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO – A Barnard man was treated for injuries sustained in a two-vehicle accident near Maryville Sunday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred as 66-year old Richard Schafer was northbound on US 71, 7 miles south of Maryville. Schafer was following another vehicle at a slow rate of speed with his hazard lights activated. A16-year old female driver, also from Barnard, failed to yield to the slow-moving vehicle and struck the rear of Schafer’s vehicle.
