ComicBook
PlayStation Losing Popular 2022 Console Exclusive to Nintendo Switch
PlayStation is going to be losing one of its best console exclusives of 2022 to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short months. While PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 owners have already had a handful of great exclusives this year with titles like Ghostwire Tokyo, Horizon Forbidden West, and Gran Turismo 7, it's a game that falls outside of Sony's first-party realm that will now be making the jump to Switch.
decrypt.co
Solana NFT Game Star Atlas Launches Playable Demo on Epic Games Store
Star Atlas just rolled out its first playable demo, plus its developer released tools to help other studios bring games to Solana. Upcoming Solana-based game Star Atlas just released a playable demo via the Epic Games Store for NFT owners. Developer ATMTA also released a toolkit that lets other studios...
SmileyWorld, Epik, and IGG Games Launch a Kingdom Smiles Collaboration in Lords Mobile, Complete With NFT Collectibles
SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2022-- IGG Games, maker of the multi award-winning Lords Mobile teams up with Epik, producer of the world’s premium digital items and NFTs, to launch a one-of-a-kind in-game crossover with Smiley Company, the lifestyle brand and original creator of the iconic smiling emoji now celebrating its 50 th anniversary. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005816/en/ In collaboration with IGG Games, SmileyWorld branded NFT digital items will appear in Lords Mobile for a limited-time event beginning September 30, 2022, that includes collectible NFTs for players powered by Epik Prime. (Graphic: Business Wire)
CoinTelegraph
Nifty News: Enter the afterlife in style, Solana NFT game demo hits Epic store and more
The company behind the Spartan Race has released a nonfungible token (NFT) collection which will immortalize the names of the initial holders in stone, with plans to build a 35-foot (10.5 meters) statue in Ancient Sparta encircled with 15,000 name-engraved stones. Spartan founder and CEO Joe De Sena plans to...
Every PS4 and PS5 game coming out in October 2022
There are some big game releases for the PS4 and PS5 in October. Here are some of the greatest titles to add to your collection.
dailycoin.com
Sega Announces Its First Blockchain Game
Japanese gaming giant SEGA is expanding into blockchain gaming with a new offering on the Oasys Layer-2 blockchain network. Double jump.tokyo announced that it is working on the newest installment in the Sangokushi Taisen series—this time in the form of a blockchain game. Sangokushi Taisen is a real-time strategy, digital card collection game set in the Three Kingdoms era of China, and based on the ‘Romance of the Three Kingdoms‘ novel by Luo Guanzhong.
NME
PlayStation announces October’s free PS Plus games
PlayStation has announced the three games that PS Plus Subscribers can claim for free in October. This month’s lineup includes Hot Wheels Unleashed (PS4, PS5), Superhot (PS4) and Injustice 2 (PS4). The three games will be available to PS Plus Subscribers from October 4 – across the Essential, Extra and Premium tiers.
thenewscrypto.com
Creator of PUBG Reveals New Blockchain-based Metaverse Game
Players of the upcoming game Artemis may create and play anything they wish. Modifications to the game are possible because of the open-source nature. Brendan Greene, the creator of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), is working on a new game. It will use blockchain technology, NFTs, and the metaverse. Using a virtual universe the size of Earth, gamers of the upcoming game Artemis may create and play anything they wish. The introduction of gaming infrastructure by blockchain businesses has sped up the expansion of the blockchain, metaverse, and NFTs sectors.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2’s First Time User Experience is actually pretty helpful
Most people jumping into Overwatch 2 servers on Oct. 4 will be the game’s most avid fans, ready to finally throw down for an extended period of time without the limitations of a closed beta. Thinking in the long term, though, the developers have created an extensive First Time User Experience (FTUE) for players who will hop into the fray after launch.
ComicBook
New Fallout Miniatures Game Announced
Modiphius Entertainment has announced a new tabletop miniatures game based on Fallout 4. Fallout Factions: Nuka World is a brand new miniatures skirmish game that pits various factions from the Fallout series against each other. Details about the game is scarce, but it will be separate from Modiphius's other Fallout miniatures game Wasteland Warfare. However, while the rules for the two games are separate, the miniatures for Fallout Factions will be fully compatible with Wasteland Warfare. Fallout Factions: Nuka World was designed by James Hewitt, a long-time game designer with credits on Hellboy the Board Game, Necromunda, and Adeptus.
ComicBook
Pokemon Go's Evolving Stars Event Features Another New Alolan Pokemon
Yesterday, Niantic revealed its plans for Pokemon Go through the month of October. The game's Evolving Stars event was part of those plans, but the developer did not go into specific details. Today, Niantic pulled back the curtain on the upcoming event, revealing that the game will see the debut of Cosmoem, the evolved form of Cosmog. The event will give players new Special Research to complete, which will feature "another step in the adventure with Cosmog." It seems like a safe bet that it will revolve around evolving Cosmog, but no additional details about the Special Research were provided.
The Verge
PlayStation’s new loyalty program launches in the US next week
Sony’s new PlayStation Stars loyalty program will launch in North and South America on October 5th, the company announced on Wednesday. The new program will let PlayStation fans earn rewards like points and digital collectibles by doing things like playing a game or earning certain trophies. Sony has also...
thenewscrypto.com
Lum Network Launches the First Crypto Index of Cosmos Ecosystem: DFract
A new DeFi (Decentralized Finance) solution for the Cosmos ecosystem: DFract $DFR, is being introduced by Lum Network, an innovative initiative looking to gain widespread acceptance in web3 and the Cosmos ecosystem. DFract is a novel kind of crypto index created for multichain ecosystems. It gives users access to a...
Android Headlines
Ubisoft Games Purchased On Stadia Will Be Offered On PC
If you purchased a Ubisoft game on Stadia while the store was still active, you’ll be getting a copy of it on PC, at some point. A new report from The Verge states that Ubisoft will be allowing customers to transfer their games to PC in the future. The confirmation comes from Senior Corporate Communications Manager for Ubisoft Jessica Roache. Noting that the publisher is currently working on a plan to bring these games to PC through Ubisoft Connect.
thenewscrypto.com
Will the Collaboration Bring Needed Respite to AVAX and LINK?
The DeFi space was one of the main areas of growth as per Avalanche Labs. AVAX’s NFT volume has also increased in the last month. Avalanche Labs tweeted on September 27th about its latest collaboration with Chainlink [LINK]. Chainlink, according to the post, aided AVAX’s growth in the NFT, GameFI, and DeFi sectors. Avalanche labs claimed that the Avalanche network grew dramatically as a result of the integrations of Chainlink’s price feed, VRF, and Keepers into their mainnet. Furthermore, the blockchain secured approximately $550 million in value.
Sackboy: A Big Adventure is the next PlayStation game headed to PC
After originally launching on PS5 and PS4, Sackboy: A Big Adventure is coming to PC in October 2022.
Polygon
Xbox Games With Gold cutting back monthly games
With Xbox 360 games retired from Xbox Live Games With Gold, Microsoft is now offering subscribers just two titles per month, for Xbox One and later hardware. And if you don’t recognize October’s titles, well, you’re not alone. Next month, Games With Gold will be giving out...
thenewscrypto.com
Global Auction Giant Christie’s Adopts On-Chain NFT Auction
Christie has collaborated with blockchain firms to add new features to its marketplace. Christie’s 3.0 technology allows NFTs to operate totally within the ETH network. Christie’s has already made a significant impact in the NFT field. The legendary auction house is now completely adopting Web3’s decentralized concept by introducing a new marketplace where auctions are held on the public Ethereum blockchain.
thenewscrypto.com
CryptoPunks NFT 2924 Sold for 3,300 ETH ($4.45 Million)
NFT hoarder “seedphrase” sold the CryptoPunk NFT. To date, punk #5822 has fetched the highest price for a CryptoPunk. A million dollars was a common price tag for NFTs during the recent craze. It seemed that the brakes had been put to the market, since recent circumstances had remained turbulent. Despite this, one user paid 3300 ETH for a CryptoPunks NFT.
thenewscrypto.com
Global Exchange LBank Starts off Brand Update Month With Logo Reveal and Diversity Video
Global crypto exchange, LBank, released a long-awaited brand-update video on their official youtube channel, giving detailed information about recent updates and plans for the coming years. A diversity video was also released accompanying the brand reveal. This will mark a campaign around the brand upgrade that will continue for the next 2 months.
