CBS News

Shooting near West Philadelphia bar leaves 2 men injured

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are hopeful surveillance footage will help them identify the suspects who they say shot two men in West Philadelphia early Friday morning. It happened near Kif's Sports Bar and Hookah Lounge at around 1 a.m. on the 6100 block of Market Street. One is in extremely...
PennLive.com

4 people shot at Philadelphia high school: police

Four people were shot Tuesday at Roxborough High School in the Roxborough neighborhood of the city, police said. Police surrounded the school on the 6400 block of Ridge Avenue around 4:30 p.m., according to a report from nbc10. The news organization’s SkyForce10 flying overhead noted at least one person was...
Daily Mail

'The birthplace of liberty is a cesspool': Crime wave sweeps 'lawless' Philadelphia with more than 750 people shot dead since Memorial Day and rampant smash-and-grabs wrecking businesses

Philadelphia residents have decried a recent spate of violent crime that has seen more than 750 people shot since the end of May, as a series of high profile incidents have rocked the crime-ridden city. Since Memorial Day, shootings and assaults in the supposed City of Brotherly Love has been...
fox29.com

'I don't feel safe': Loved ones of homicide victims speak at Pa. Committee Hearing on violence

PHILADELPHIA - A Pennsylvania House Committee on Thursday held a hearing on deadly gun violence plaguing Philadelphia, days after the city passed 400 homicides on the year. The "Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order" heard first-hand accounts from family members crime victims, including Nakisha Billa whose son was slain in 2021 at the Philadelphia Mills Mall.
NBC Philadelphia

Teen Charged in SEPTA Station Shooting

A 14-year-old was charged in connection with a shooting at a Market-Frankford Line train on Sunday, SEPTA authorities said. The teen, whose name was not released, was charged with aggravated assault and related charges after shooting two rounds at a train around 10:35 p.m. as it was leaving the Tioga Station, SEPTA police said.
