Philly police recover SUV believed to be used in deadly shooting outside Roxborough High School
Philadelphia police released surveillance video that shows five gunmen involved in an ambush shooting near Roxborough High School.
NBC Washington
A ‘Most Gentle Soul': Mother Remembers Teen Son Slain in Philadelphia Football Scrimmage Shooting
There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here. Meredith Elizalde ran toward the gunshots. Her instinct as a mother, something in the pit of her soul, knew her son was in danger. She had been waiting in...
Family identifies 17-year-old mom struck near Philadelphia high school
The family describes Saniah Moore as a fun person with a big heart, and most importantly a great mother to her 7-month-old daughter.
CBS News
Shooting near West Philadelphia bar leaves 2 men injured
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are hopeful surveillance footage will help them identify the suspects who they say shot two men in West Philadelphia early Friday morning. It happened near Kif's Sports Bar and Hookah Lounge at around 1 a.m. on the 6100 block of Market Street. One is in extremely...
2 men critically injured in Rhawnhurst double shooting
Police say two men were critically injured after a double shooting in Rhawnhurst Saturday morning.
5 football players shot after ambush near Roxborough High School in Philadelphia; 1 dead
Investigators say the five players were walking off the field when two gunmen ambushed them from a Ford Explorer.
fox29.com
Police: 4 injured in separate shootings during violent morning in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating several shootings that left four people injured, three critically, early Friday morning. Police say the first shooting took place just after 1 a.m. on the 6100 block of Market Street. According to authorities, an 18-year-old was shot in the leg and was...
fox29.com
Experts explain why Philadelphia youth are increasingly the targets and perpetrators of crime
CENTER CITY - As more information comes to light regarding the Roxborough High School shooting, one thing is certain and that is too many kids are getting involved in crime across the area. One of the victims from that shooting had a connection to a carjacking case and kids as...
SUV used in deadly ambush shooting near Roxborough High School was stolen prior to crime
The SUV was found in a parking lot along the 6100 block of Passyunk Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia.
Philadelphia high school football game canceled due to threat
A high school football game scheduled to kick off in East Mt. Airy Friday night has been canceled, days after one teen was killed and four others were shot after a football practice in Northwest Philadelphia.
philasun.com
Statement from Philadelphia NAACP President CATHERINE HICKS on Roxborough HS shooting
The headline reads “5 TEEN FOOTBALL PLAYERS SHOT AFTER AMBUSH NEAR ROXBOROUGH HIGH SCHOOL IN PHILADELPHIA; 1 DEAD”. Same headline different victims, our sons and daughters are in trouble Philadelphia! We tell our children to go school, get involved, join activities and yet they still aren’t safe. Yesterday’s...
Explosives found in Port Richmond scrap yard; nearby Wawa temporarily closed
Explosives were found in a scrapyard on Friday in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia.
4 people shot at Philadelphia high school: police
Four people were shot Tuesday at Roxborough High School in the Roxborough neighborhood of the city, police said. Police surrounded the school on the 6400 block of Ridge Avenue around 4:30 p.m., according to a report from nbc10. The news organization’s SkyForce10 flying overhead noted at least one person was...
'The birthplace of liberty is a cesspool': Crime wave sweeps 'lawless' Philadelphia with more than 750 people shot dead since Memorial Day and rampant smash-and-grabs wrecking businesses
Philadelphia residents have decried a recent spate of violent crime that has seen more than 750 people shot since the end of May, as a series of high profile incidents have rocked the crime-ridden city. Since Memorial Day, shootings and assaults in the supposed City of Brotherly Love has been...
fox29.com
'I don't feel safe': Loved ones of homicide victims speak at Pa. Committee Hearing on violence
PHILADELPHIA - A Pennsylvania House Committee on Thursday held a hearing on deadly gun violence plaguing Philadelphia, days after the city passed 400 homicides on the year. The "Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order" heard first-hand accounts from family members crime victims, including Nakisha Billa whose son was slain in 2021 at the Philadelphia Mills Mall.
Police Need Help: 9 Teens Have Gone Missing in Philadelphia, PA, This Month
Authorities in Philadelphia are asking for your help locating nine teenagers that have gone missing in the month of September. And it's not just this month that the city has seen several youths vanish, nor is it just people in that age group. Every month, the city sees people of...
Haverford Township police make arrest in series of attacks involving teens
The Haverford Township Police Department in Delaware County, Pennsylvania has made an arrest in connection with a series of violent incidents.
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: After-School Shooting Surveillance Video Released, Krasner Impeachment
Plus, CBS 3 gets into trouble, Lang Lang breaks out the Mary Poppins on Broad Street, and more of what the city is talking about. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Surveillance Video of Philadelphia After-School...
NBC Philadelphia
Teen Charged in SEPTA Station Shooting
A 14-year-old was charged in connection with a shooting at a Market-Frankford Line train on Sunday, SEPTA authorities said. The teen, whose name was not released, was charged with aggravated assault and related charges after shooting two rounds at a train around 10:35 p.m. as it was leaving the Tioga Station, SEPTA police said.
Brother of teen shot outside Roxborough High School speaks out: 'Worst feeling in the world'
"I was at work and got a call from my stepmom saying my little brother got shot," said Alex Torres. His little brother was among five shot outside Roxborough High School.
