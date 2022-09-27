ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

John Harbaugh on Tagovailoa hit: 'I couldn't believe what I was seeing'

Reactions continue to come in from around the NFL regarding Miami Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night. Among the more pointed statements made on the incident, Baltimore Ravens' head coach John Harbaugh told reporters it was "astonishing to see" Tagovailoa on the field, both in the immediate aftermath of last Sunday's injury as well as on Thursday night.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Russell Wilson responds to Eli Manning's joke that Broncos should have paid their punter instead of him

It hasn't been a pretty start to the Russell Wilson era in Denver. Sure, the Broncos are technically 2-1. That much is indeed true. With that said, the Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett-led offense is scoring just 14.3 points per game so far with just three total touchdowns. In this past Monday Night Football's win over the San Francisco 49ers, Wilson threw for just 184 yards and no touchdowns while the offense mustered up just 261 total yards on a measly 3.7 yards per play.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Davante Adams’ message to ‘Green Bay people’ after sluggish start with Vegas

Davante Adams has not had the best start to his 2022 campaign with his new team the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite that, Adams had some words for the Green Bay faithful. “All the Green Bay people will definitely still be on that, trying to compare the stats and all that,” Adams said Wednesday. “But we’re not doing this thing for stats at the end of the day.”
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Yardbarker

Steelers Icon Terry Bradshaw Updates His Current Troubling Health Situation After Week 3 Struggles On Fox

Pittsburgh Steelers legend, Terry Bradshaw generated a lot of concern this week about his appearance on the last broadcast of Fox NFL Sunday. Social media was ablaze with speculation about his health and his ability to perform up to his usual standards. The vast majority of the reaction was from fans who were genuinely concerned about one of their favorite TV personalities.
Yardbarker

Tua Tagovailoa issues first statement since suffering concussion

Tua Tagovailoa’s Twitter account on Friday issued the quarterback’s first statement since he suffered a concussion on Thursday night. Tagovailoa’s Twitter account shared a graphic that contained the written statement. “I want to thank everyone for all of their prayers and support since the game last night....
NFL
Yardbarker

LeSean McCoy: Cardinals' QB Kyler Murray is 'trash,' 'overhyped,' and 'overrated'

Former All-Pro running back LeSean McCoy spent much of his 12-year NFL career dancing in the backfield to elude would-be tacklers, fittingly earning the nickname "Shady." While McCoy made a living with his elusive moves, he seemingly has an issue with quarterbacks who operate the same way. Appearing on the "I Am Athlete" podcast this week, McCoy shared some harsh criticisms toward Arizona Cardinals' signal-caller Kyler Murray.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Secret Weapon#American Football#Rams Offense#The Los Angeles Rams#The Buffalo Bills#The Atlanta Falcons
Yardbarker

Michael Irvin had hilarious reaction to Jalen Hurts quote

Legendary Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin certainly seems to be a huge fan of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Irvin appeared on “The Rich Eisen Show” recently and went absolutely nuts — in a good way — over a recent quote from Hurts. The entire reaction is pretty hilarious, but it’s quite clear that Irvin is a fan of Hurts’ message about setting the tone.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

NFLPA fires doctor who cleared Tua Tagovailoa to return to Bills game

The NFLPA has taken action against the doctor who cleared Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to return to last Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills. The NFLPA exercised its right to fire the independent doctor who was involved in the decision to allow Tagovailoa to return to Sunday’s game. Tagovailoa returned despite looking unstable after taking a big hit.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel suffers scary injury on cheap shot hit

Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel left Saturday’s game against TCU after taking a scary hit while sliding. Gabriel was scrambling in the second quarter and went into a slide to avoid a hit. TCU’s Jamoi Hodge flew in anyway, smashing the sliding Gabriel with a very late hit. The quarterback may have even been briefly knocked out on the play, as he did not move initially after going down.
NORMAN, OK
Yardbarker

John Lynch not concerned about Jimmy Garoppolo's competitive nature, doesn't believe QB has resentment towards 49ers

On Friday, general manager John Lynch had a chance to respond to some of the fallout resulting from the San Francisco 49ers' Week 3 loss to the Denver Broncos. Much of the blame has been placed on the shoulders of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. However, it isn't just for his poor play on the football field, leading to the 11-10 loss in the Mile High City.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Former Cowboys TE Gavin Escobar found dead after rock climbing accident

Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar was one of two rock climbers found dead near Idyllwild, California, on Wednesday. Escobar, 31, and Chelsea Walsh, 33, were involved in a climbing accident, which was reported to local firefighters in the early afternoon. With limited road access in the area, firefighters hiked to the reported location where they found the two deceased victims.
LONG BEACH, CA
Yardbarker

Former Broncos OL Tyler Polumbus rips Raiders HC Josh McDaniels: He 'didn't know how to handle people'

Former offensive lineman Tyler Polumbus spent parts of three seasons with the Denver Broncos over an eight-year NFL career. Polumbus was a member of the Broncos in 2009, Josh McDaniels' first season as head coach in Denver. While he spent just one year playing under McDaniels, that was enough for Polumbus, who left to join the Seattle Seahawks the following season.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Raiders Gain Reinforcements Ahead of Matchup vs. Broncos

The injury bug has affected the Las Vegas Raiders over the first few weeks of the NFL season. With that being said, the team will return some key contributors this week. C Andre James, LB Denzel Perryman and S Tre’von Moehrig all sustained injuries during their Week 1 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers. All three Raiders have been out ever since, but are slated to return to action this week against the Denver Broncos.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Tua Tagovailoa’s trainer offers health update

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left Thursday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals on a stretcher after he suffered a head injury, but fortunately there have been some positive health updates since. Tagovailoa’s longtime personal trainer Nick Hicks said in a tweet on Friday morning that the former Alabama...
NFL
Yardbarker

Giants WR Sterling Shepard receives fine after suffering season-ending injury

The NFL is adding insult to literal injury for Sterling Shepard. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Saturday that the New York Giants receiver Shepard was fined $10,069 for coming off the bench following a hit on quarterback Daniel Jones during Week 3 against the Dallas Cowboys. The Giants would...
NFL
Yardbarker

Browns' Myles Garrett fined for roughing Steelers' Mitch Trubisky

The Browns won the game 29-17. Garrett was credited with two tackles and that one QB hit. Garrett’s fine comes during a rough week. The Browns defensive end was injured when he crashed his Porsche on Monday. Garrett did not join his Cleveland teammates on their trip to Atlanta. He was ruled out for Week 4 due to a shoulder injury sustained in the crash.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy