Field Carrier Landing Practice Schedule Change at the NAS Whidbey Island Complex for Week of September 26 to October 2, 2022

Read full article on original website
Related
5 more bodies recovered from Puget Sound floatplane crash
SEATTLE (AP) — The bodies of six of the 10 victims in a floatplane crash in Washington state’s Puget Sound have been recovered and five have been identified, officials said Friday. Island County Emergency Management deputy director Eric Brooks confirmed Friday that four additional victims had been identified, The Seattle Times reported. Gabby Hanna of Seattle, whose body was found shortly after the Labor Day weekend crash near Whidbey Island, was previously identified. Officials were still working to identify the sixth victim. Brooks didn’t give the names of the identified victims and said the coroner would be meeting with victims’ families. Officials have also been investigating whether human remains that washed ashore at Dungeness Spit near Sequim, Washington, nearly two weeks after the crash is the seventh victim. The autopsy was delayed because the human remains had to be transferred out of Clallam County to a forensic pathologist in Thurston County, according to Clallam County Deputy Coroner Nathan Millett.
Here’s why a film crew was in the skies above Bellingham International Airport this week
“Things you don’t get to see everyday!” the Port of Bellingham said in a social media post.
Rare clash between orcas, humpback whales witnessed in Salish Sea
PORT ANGELES, Wash. — Captains with the Pacific Whale Watch Association said they witnessed a rare event on Thursday. A large group of Bigg’s (transient) orcas and pair of humpback whales harassed each other during an hours-long encounter about 25 miles west of Port Angeles. PWWA captains said...
q13fox.com
Float plane recovery efforts continue near Whidbey Island
Crews will continue operations to recover the float plane that killed 10 people near Whidbey Island earlier this month. The NTSB started this assignment Tuesday morning, though they say the job will not be complete until this weekend potentially.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bodies of floatplane passengers, 80% of wreckage recovered off Whidbey Island
OAK HARBOR, Wash. — Some victims who were killed in a deadly floatplane crash in early September were recovered from the water off Whidbey Island Thursday, according to Island County Emergency Management. Ten people were killed when the floatplane took a nosedive into the water in Mutiny Bay on...
Families of victims in deadly floatplane crash plan to conduct their own investigation
OAK HARBOR, Wash. — The families of the victims in a deadly floatplane crash off of Whidbey Island are planning to conduct their own investigation into what went wrong. Ten people were killed, including nine adults and one child when a floatplane took a nose dive and crashed into the water near Mutiny Bay. The plane took off from Friday Harbor as a scheduled commuter flight to the Renton Municipal Airport. The crash was reported around 3:10 p.m.
whidbeylocal.com
State ferries says, ‘Welcome aboard for free!’ to youth
SEATTLE – Some say the best things in life are free. If you’re age 18 or younger, that will soon include a ride aboard Washington State Ferries. Starting Saturday, Oct. 1, youth will board for free as a result of this year’s Move Ahead Washington transportation package. The law directs transit agencies to provide free fares for passengers 18 and under across the state.
Floatplane wreckage recovery in Puget Sound begins
The National Transportation Safety Board and the U.S. Navy have started efforts to recover the wreckage of a floatplane that crashed in Washington state’s Puget Sound earlier this month, killing all 10 people on board.
RELATED PEOPLE
gigharbornow.org
Gig Harbor man dies in collision near Port Orchard
A 72-year-old Gig Harbor man died Thursday in a collision with a South Kitsap School District bus, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office. The collision occurred at the intersection of Sidney and Spruce roads, just north of the Pierce-Kitsap county line, around 4 p.m. Thursday. The bus contained no students at the time of the crash.
kpq.com
Regional Jets to Serve Pangborn Ahead of Schedule
Travelers flying between Wenatchee and Seattle won’t have to wait until next year to take a regional jet. At a Chelan-Douglas Regional Port Authority meeting this week, Port CEO, Jim Kuntz, said Horizon Air has moved up its originally-scheduled date for serving Pangborn Memorial Airport with its Embraer 175 aircraft.
MyNorthwest.com
Here’s your warning: Seattle’s SR 520 will be fully closed all weekend
We’ve been warning you all week because we don’t want a repeat of last weekend: State Route 520 will be closed this weekend. The closure is between Interstate 5 in Seattle and 92nd street in Clyde Hill, and you need to have your travel plans prepared. For 520...
Whatcom’s rainy season starts Saturday. But something unusual is happening
La Niña weather patters usually mean a cold, wet and snowy winter for Western Washington.
IN THIS ARTICLE
State patrol investigating shooting on I-5 express lanes near elementary school
SEATTLE — Two men were shot along the Interstate 5 southbound express lanes Friday morning. Firefighters were called to the scene near Northeast 45th Street in Seattle’s University District at 6:49 a.m. after someone driving by heard gunshots and reported a person was hit, the Washington State Patrol confirmed.
October marks start of 'Move Ahead Washington' legislation impacts
SEATTLE — Several measures took effect on October 1 that will impact drivers and public transit users in Washington state. Some were tied to the passage of "Move Ahead Washington," a transportation package that invests $16.9 billion over 16 years in projects statewide. Starting October 1, children and teens...
q13fox.com
Friend of Whidbey Island floatplane crash remembers his life and legacy
A friend of Ross Mickel, one of the 10 victims killed when a floatplane crashed off Whidbey Island in Mutiny Bay, remembers his friend as someone who "would step up in ways you expected and ways you didn't expect." Mickel was the owner of Ross Andrews Winery.
Body of famed extreme skier and Seattle-native Hilaree Nelson recovered in Nepal
KATHMANDU, Nepal — The body of a famed U.S. extreme skier and Seattle native who went missing this week after falling from the world’s eighth-highest mountain was recovered Wednesday and transported to Nepal’s capital. Hilaree Nelson, 49, was skiing down from the 26,775-foot summit of Mount Manaslu...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whatcom-news.com
Group of SONIC Drive-In franchisees ordered by court to stop operating under SONIC brand
FERNDALE, Wash. — Whatcom County’s only SONIC Drive-In location recently closed following customer complaints of unfulfilled orders due to inventory shortages. Today, The Kitsap Sun reported (paywall) that the problems can be traced back to court proceedings between Sonic Industries LLC and a group of franchisees operating in Washington and Oregon in Oklahoma US District Court where Sonic Corporate is based.
matadornetwork.com
8 Waterfalls Near Seattle To See The True Beauty of the Pacific Northwest
Seattle may well be the most outdoorsy metropolis in the US. It’s a green, hilly, and lush city backing to forested mountains chock-full of alpine lakes and waterfalls. In fact, some people say the waterfalls are what gave the Cascade Mountains their name. And while plenty of Seattleites don’t...
One Of Seattle's Largest Asian Supermarkets Is Closing After 41 Years
'I grew up in this store, in this neighborhood. Yeah, it's like another home,' the business' vice president said.
Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why
The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
Comments / 0