ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane County, WA

Comments / 31

Shemyia Redmon
3d ago

if that's the case where will they send the inmates are they going to make a homeless shelter out of it or something 😳🙄🤨🧐

Reply(2)
6
James Hess
3d ago

Did they fire people for refusing to get the jab? If so then they deserve what they have.

Reply
17
Tim Sherwood
3d ago

hmmm 😏 if it isn't one thing it's another .... realistically after they clean out camp dope they are gonna need the room for the criminals... which is all 600. plus of them ...

Reply(1)
4
Related
KREM2

State of Spokane County address returns after three years

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The last time Spokane County Commissioner Mary Kuney gave a State of the County address was back in 2019. Now three years and a pandemic later, she stepped back in front of community and business leaders at the Spokane Convention Center on Thursday to deliver this year's address.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Structure fire visible near Spokane International Airport

SPOKANE, Wash. - Crews from the Spokane County Fire District 10 are responding to a structure fire near the Spokane International Airport. Smoke could be seen Saturday morning from areas south of I-90 and southeast of the Airport. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

City closes homeless shelter downtown over code violations

SPOKANE, Wash. - A COVID-19 outbreak at the Trent Resource and Assistance Center (TRAC) has caused additional uncertainty over the relocation of residents at God's Love International, after that shelter was served with a notice to vacate by the city on Sept. 29. According to staff at the Trent shelter,...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Downtown Spokane homeless shelter ordered to shut down

SPOKANE, Wash. — God's Love International opened its doors this August to homeless men, women and families. The shelter, at the corner West Second and Monroe Street, received a letter from code enforcement Thursday ordering them to shut down. Code enforcement says Pastor Ronald Nelson, who owns and operates the shelter, failed to correct several code and safety violations.
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Spokane County, WA
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Government
City
Airway Heights, WA
Spokane County, WA
Government
Airway Heights, WA
Government
KREM2

WSDOT begins putting up fence at Spokane homeless camp near I-90

SPOKANE, Wash. — Workers started Friday morning, putting up a fence around a Spokane homeless camp near I-90 and Freya. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said it would take about 24 hours to get the fence fully constructed around the camp. "Fencing is an important first step to...
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corrections Facility#Corrections Officers#Prison#Rosy#Krem
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane Transit Authority rolls out new fare system on Oct. 1

SPOKANE, Wash. – Beginning Oct. 1, Spokane Transit Authority (STA) will have a new fare collection system on its fixed route buses and paratransit vans. The ‘Connect’ fare system is an account-based system that allows customers to pay their fare using a Connect smartcard or an STA mobile app on their smartphone.
SPOKANE, WA
theshelbyreport.com

Remodel, New Owner Helps Gittel’s Grocery Serve Coeur d’Alene

Coeur d’Alene sits in the northwestern corner of Idaho, not far from Spokane, Washington. The city is known for water sports on the lake that shares its name, as well as outdoor activities along the vast trails and woods of the Canfield Mountain Natural Area. Near the intersection of...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
FOX 28 Spokane

Suspect arrested after dispute escalates to shots being fired in Spokane Valley

Spokane Valley and Spokane County Deputies responded to the report of a male shooting a gun in the parking lot of an apartment complex following an agreement over a parking spot. No one was injured, and the victim in this incident did not want to pursue charges. Deputies developed probable cause to arrest the suspect, a multi-time convicted felon and a respondent of a protection order, both prohibiting him from legally possessing a firearm. The suspect was arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 1st Degree and Aiming/Discharging Firearms/Dangerous Weapons.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane County Medical Examiner identifies man who was crushed, killed by car

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Medical Examiner has identified the man who was crushed and killed by a car as 52-year-old David Holland. The medical examiner determined the cause of death to be accidental mechanical asphyxia. At last update, the Spokane Police Department said Holland could’ve been trying...
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Sandpoint Police execute drug search warrants

Sandpoint Police executed three search warrants this week at residences of suspected drug dealers. Following one of the warrants, Daryl N. David, 25, of Bonners Ferry, and Rachel J. Straley, 36, of Spokane, Wash., were arrested for possession of methamphetamine and cited and released for possession of paraphernalia and frequenting. Charges are pending lab results for the heroin and fentanyl.
SANDPOINT, ID
KREM2

Spokane neighborhood could become new historical district

SPOKANE, Wash. — Thanks to a group of neighbors, the Cannon Streetcar Suburb in Spokane might soon become a historic district. The Cannon Streetcar neighborhood has been in Spokane for over a century. A few of the homes in the neighborhood are over 100 years old. Residents that live in the neighborhood want to preserve the historical features that make it unique.
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy