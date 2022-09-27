Spokane Valley and Spokane County Deputies responded to the report of a male shooting a gun in the parking lot of an apartment complex following an agreement over a parking spot. No one was injured, and the victim in this incident did not want to pursue charges. Deputies developed probable cause to arrest the suspect, a multi-time convicted felon and a respondent of a protection order, both prohibiting him from legally possessing a firearm. The suspect was arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 1st Degree and Aiming/Discharging Firearms/Dangerous Weapons.

SPOKANE COUNTY, WA ・ 20 HOURS AGO