KRON4 News

Two arrested for Geary Street homicide: SFPD

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two people were arrested for the Sept. 18 killing of a man in San Francisco, the San Francisco Police Department said on Friday. Joshua Burnham, 51, of San Francisco was taken into custody Tuesday, and Jay Bucy, 52, of San Francisco was arrested Wednesday. At 10:10 p.m. on Sept. 18, SFPD […]
CBS San Francisco

2 arrests made in deadly stabbing in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO – San Francisco police arrested two men this week in connection with the Sept. 18 stabbing of two people, one of whom died.Joshua Burnham, 51, and Jay Bucy, 52, both of San Francisco, were arrested, respectively, Tuesday and Wednesday on suspicion of multiple felonies, including homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, robbery and criminal conspiracy.The arrests come following an investigation into the stabbing of two people on the evening of Sept. 18, when officers responded to a 10:10 p.m. report of the incident in the 900 block of Geary Street.Upon arrival, officers found two men with apparent stab wounds and began providing medical aid to the victims before they were taken to a local hospital, where one of them died of his injuries.Police said that although an arrest has been made, this remains an open and active investigation. They urge anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Callers may remain anonymous.
crimevoice.com

Suspect in Custody Accused of Murdering a Father and Son

HAYWARD — A man suspected of murdering a father and son is in custody and faces 16 charges. The victims were stabbed to death inside a residence on the 100 block of Lund Avenue. Police received a 911 call September 25 shortly before 4:30 a.m., concerning an altercation inside...
KRON4 News

Two shot, another injured in Oakland on International Boulevard

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were shot and another sustained injuries on the 900 block of International Boulevard Friday night, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4. OPD said all three victims are hospitalized in stable condition. Police were called to the address of the shooting just before 8:30 p.m. Friday. Officers found two […]
KRON4 News

Man arrested, accused of cutting phone lines in Fremont

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — A Fremont man was arrested on Wednesday after he was accused of cutting phone lines and fiber optic lines in a residential neighborhood, Fremont police said. Roshan Patel, 46, faces four felony counts. Throughout September, the Fremont Police Department said it has been investigating several incidents of cut phone and fiber […]
KRON4 News

‘Sophisticated’ San Francisco drug dealer sentenced

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco drug dealer was sentenced to prison on Friday after he was busted with 65 pounds of methamphetamine worth $1.5 million in street sales, prosecutors said. U.S. District Judge William Orrick sentenced 46-year-old Alejandro “Chewy” Alvarez to serve 160 months in prison. Alvarez managed a “sophisticated” drug distribution operation […]
CBS San Francisco

Update: Two gunmen fired 30 rounds during gang-related Oakland school mass shooting

OAKLAND -- A surge in gang violence led to a mass shooting that left two students, a counselor, a security guard and two others wounded at an Oakland school complex in a terrifying targeted shooting.Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong told reporters Thursday that 30 rounds ripped through the campus housing Rudsdale Continuation, Rudsdale Newcomer High School and BayTech Charter at 1 p.m. Wednesday."We have not identified the shooters or any connection to the schools," Armstrong said. "We have not made any arrests."The wounded students, the chief confirmed, were 18 or older. He did not disclose their conditions.Armstrong also noted that...
news24-680.com

Vallejo Guitar Teacher Arrested For Molesting Minor In San Ramon

A Vallejo guitar instructor and registered sex offender was taken into custody by San Ramon police Thursday after allegations of lewd and lascivious acts committed against a child during a lesson in San Ramon. Rex Lee Bell, 69, was arrested on nine counts of lewd and lascivious acts against a...
KRON4 News

Two shot near elementary school in Oakland Friday

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were shot in Oakland’s Laurel District on Friday afternoon, the Oakland Police Department confirmed. The shooting happened on the 3900 block of Masterson Street just after 2:15 p.m. OPD said that officers found one victim with a gunshot wound at the scene. A second victim later arrived at a […]
San Francisco Examiner

Berkeley brothers plead guilty to Tenderloin fentanyl dealing

A pair of Berkeley brothers could spend decades in federal prison after pleading guilty to distributing fentanyl in the Tenderloin. Juan Carlos Hernandez-Ordonez, 18, and David Ordonez, 20, each pleaded guilty this month to multiple counts of distributing at least 40 grams of fentanyl. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California announced the pleas on Thursday, the same day Hernandez-Ordonez pleaded guilty. Ordonez pleaded guilty on Sept....
KRON4 News

Police looking for man who shot at detectives, crashed on freeway

MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) — A carjacking suspect shot at Milpitas Police Department (MPD) detectives who attempted to stop a car burglary early Thursday morning, MPD said in a press release. The detectives were not struck and did not return fire. MPD said that detectives were near the 1200 block of Edsel Drive where they saw […]
CBS San Francisco

Police investigating 2 overnight shootings, 1 fatal, in Vallejo

VALLEJO (CBS SF/BCN) - Vallejo police announced investigations Thursday into two shootings the night before amid, which occurred during a streak of violent crimes there over the past few weeks. Officers responded to the 1500 block of Sacramento Street at 11:04 p.m. after getting a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police discovered a 37-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He died from his injuries in a hospital. At 11:07 p.m., another call came in about a shooting in the 1300 block of Santa Clara Street, a few blocks west of the Sacramento Street shooting....
KRON4 News

Nearly 400 San Franciscans died from overdoses this year

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Hundreds of San Franciscans have died from drug overdoses this year as the city’s fentanyl crisis continues with no end in sight. According to a recently-released report from the San Francisco Chief Medical Examiner’s Office, 391 people died from accidental overdoses in 2022. Seventy-percent were attributed to fentanyl. “The level of […]
