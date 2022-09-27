Read full article on original website
Two arrested for Geary Street homicide: SFPD
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two people were arrested for the Sept. 18 killing of a man in San Francisco, the San Francisco Police Department said on Friday. Joshua Burnham, 51, of San Francisco was taken into custody Tuesday, and Jay Bucy, 52, of San Francisco was arrested Wednesday. At 10:10 p.m. on Sept. 18, SFPD […]
2 arrests made in deadly stabbing in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO – San Francisco police arrested two men this week in connection with the Sept. 18 stabbing of two people, one of whom died.Joshua Burnham, 51, and Jay Bucy, 52, both of San Francisco, were arrested, respectively, Tuesday and Wednesday on suspicion of multiple felonies, including homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, robbery and criminal conspiracy.The arrests come following an investigation into the stabbing of two people on the evening of Sept. 18, when officers responded to a 10:10 p.m. report of the incident in the 900 block of Geary Street.Upon arrival, officers found two men with apparent stab wounds and began providing medical aid to the victims before they were taken to a local hospital, where one of them died of his injuries.Police said that although an arrest has been made, this remains an open and active investigation. They urge anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Callers may remain anonymous.
Suspect in Custody Accused of Murdering a Father and Son
HAYWARD — A man suspected of murdering a father and son is in custody and faces 16 charges. The victims were stabbed to death inside a residence on the 100 block of Lund Avenue. Police received a 911 call September 25 shortly before 4:30 a.m., concerning an altercation inside...
Two shot, another injured in Oakland on International Boulevard
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were shot and another sustained injuries on the 900 block of International Boulevard Friday night, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4. OPD said all three victims are hospitalized in stable condition. Police were called to the address of the shooting just before 8:30 p.m. Friday. Officers found two […]
Man arrested, accused of cutting phone lines in Fremont
FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — A Fremont man was arrested on Wednesday after he was accused of cutting phone lines and fiber optic lines in a residential neighborhood, Fremont police said. Roshan Patel, 46, faces four felony counts. Throughout September, the Fremont Police Department said it has been investigating several incidents of cut phone and fiber […]
‘Sophisticated’ San Francisco drug dealer sentenced
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco drug dealer was sentenced to prison on Friday after he was busted with 65 pounds of methamphetamine worth $1.5 million in street sales, prosecutors said. U.S. District Judge William Orrick sentenced 46-year-old Alejandro “Chewy” Alvarez to serve 160 months in prison. Alvarez managed a “sophisticated” drug distribution operation […]
School officials texted Oakland shooting victims to not cooperate with police investigation: Sources
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Another disturbing headline about the shooting in Oakland comes from the ABC7 I-Team, law enforcement sources tell us school officials have sent text messages to shooting victims, instructing them not to cooperate with police. We're hearing it's a pattern, and some parents at the school are...
Update: Two gunmen fired 30 rounds during gang-related Oakland school mass shooting
OAKLAND -- A surge in gang violence led to a mass shooting that left two students, a counselor, a security guard and two others wounded at an Oakland school complex in a terrifying targeted shooting.Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong told reporters Thursday that 30 rounds ripped through the campus housing Rudsdale Continuation, Rudsdale Newcomer High School and BayTech Charter at 1 p.m. Wednesday."We have not identified the shooters or any connection to the schools," Armstrong said. "We have not made any arrests."The wounded students, the chief confirmed, were 18 or older. He did not disclose their conditions.Armstrong also noted that...
4 women rescued after 2 alleged San Jose brothels raided and shutdown
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police said on Thursday that four women had been rescued from two separate brothels operating in the city. Detectives said the women were forced into performing as sex workers, and are now in safe hands. And the alleged masterminds are behind bars. "I think...
2 injured in shooting in Oakland's Laurel neighborhood, police say
The incident happened around 2:15 p.m. on the 3900 block of Masterson Street in the Laurel neighborhood, a few blocks away from Laurel Elementary School.
Mission District Attack Victims Can Identify Their Attackers, Denounce Police Inaction on Cases
Two recent assault victims in the Mission District say they can point out or even name their attackers, yet both attackers continue to roam the neighborhood without consequences. A new story in Mission Local today highlights a pair of brutal Mission District attacks, which are unrelated. But they have a...
2 robbed with assault rifle after Portola while waiting for rideshare: SFPD
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two people were robbed while waiting for a ride after the Portola music festival in San Francisco last weekend, the San Francisco Police Department said. Two suspects were arrested for the incident. The robbery happened at 3rd Street and Burke Avenue, according to police. The two suspects used an “AR type […]
Vallejo Guitar Teacher Arrested For Molesting Minor In San Ramon
A Vallejo guitar instructor and registered sex offender was taken into custody by San Ramon police Thursday after allegations of lewd and lascivious acts committed against a child during a lesson in San Ramon. Rex Lee Bell, 69, was arrested on nine counts of lewd and lascivious acts against a...
EXCLUSIVE: 70-year-old Daly City woman choked, robbed of life savings by suspect in utility uniform
Granddaughter Skylar says when two individuals entered her backyard, her grandma tried to run to the front door. The man dressed in a utility worker's uniform was waiting for her - as the suspects dragged her grandma and her chihuahua, then proceeded to choke and beat her.
Two shot near elementary school in Oakland Friday
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were shot in Oakland’s Laurel District on Friday afternoon, the Oakland Police Department confirmed. The shooting happened on the 3900 block of Masterson Street just after 2:15 p.m. OPD said that officers found one victim with a gunshot wound at the scene. A second victim later arrived at a […]
Berkeley brothers plead guilty to Tenderloin fentanyl dealing
A pair of Berkeley brothers could spend decades in federal prison after pleading guilty to distributing fentanyl in the Tenderloin. Juan Carlos Hernandez-Ordonez, 18, and David Ordonez, 20, each pleaded guilty this month to multiple counts of distributing at least 40 grams of fentanyl. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California announced the pleas on Thursday, the same day Hernandez-Ordonez pleaded guilty. Ordonez pleaded guilty on Sept....
Police looking for man who shot at detectives, crashed on freeway
MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) — A carjacking suspect shot at Milpitas Police Department (MPD) detectives who attempted to stop a car burglary early Thursday morning, MPD said in a press release. The detectives were not struck and did not return fire. MPD said that detectives were near the 1200 block of Edsel Drive where they saw […]
Man Arrested for Dog Attacks on Pedestrians near San Rafael Transit Center
SAN RAFAEL — James R. Kinslow, 58, was arrested for allegedly commanding his dog to attack pedestrians near San Rafael Transit Center. One victim needed medical treatment at a hospital for a severe dog bite. Police responded to reports of a man with a dog attacking persons downtown during...
Police investigating 2 overnight shootings, 1 fatal, in Vallejo
VALLEJO (CBS SF/BCN) - Vallejo police announced investigations Thursday into two shootings the night before amid, which occurred during a streak of violent crimes there over the past few weeks. Officers responded to the 1500 block of Sacramento Street at 11:04 p.m. after getting a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police discovered a 37-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He died from his injuries in a hospital. At 11:07 p.m., another call came in about a shooting in the 1300 block of Santa Clara Street, a few blocks west of the Sacramento Street shooting....
Nearly 400 San Franciscans died from overdoses this year
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Hundreds of San Franciscans have died from drug overdoses this year as the city’s fentanyl crisis continues with no end in sight. According to a recently-released report from the San Francisco Chief Medical Examiner’s Office, 391 people died from accidental overdoses in 2022. Seventy-percent were attributed to fentanyl. “The level of […]
