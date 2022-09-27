Read full article on original website
Friday News Wrap UpThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Maine Corn Maze Named Best in the USAThe Maine WriterMaine State
Bangor to See the Arrival of 20 Refugees by Mid-OctoberThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Things to do this weekend 9/17 and 9/18The Maine WriterBangor, ME
Money Saving New Small Business Opens in MaineThe Maine WriterNewport, ME
wabi.tv
First Responders Barbeque held in Skowhegan
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - The Skowhegan community came together on Thursday to put on the fourth annual Responder Barbeque. The event is a thank you to local first responders.
wabi.tv
Eastern Maine Walk to End Alzherimer’s this Saturday in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Hundreds of people will gather on the Bangor Waterfront on Saturday for the Eastern Maine Walk to End Alzherimer’s. It’s a way for those affected by the disease to come together and educate the public. The goal is to raise $100,000. Opening Ceremonies stat...
wabi.tv
Empty Arms of Greater Bangor holds annual ‘Remembrance Walk’
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - October is World Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month. It has been recognized in the U.S. in October since 1988. It’s estimated that as many as 25% of all pregnancies end in miscarriage. On Saturday, families gathered in Mount Hope Cemetery in Bangor to honor...
wabi.tv
Informational event held in search for Graham Lacher
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The family of Graham Lacher held an informational event at the Bangor Library on Friday. They were updating people on the search for the 38-year-old Lacher, who has been missing for nearly four months. A reward in the case has increased to $2,500. Lacher left Bangor’s...
WMTW
Emergency rental assistance program from MaineHousing paused
AUGUSTA, Maine — Those seeking to apply for MaineHousing's Emergency Rental Assistance Program will have to wait. MaineHousing announced it paused accepting new applications as it waits for information on its federal funding request. In a release, MaineHousing cited "an uptick in demand on the program" and "uncertain new...
wabi.tv
Newburgh house destroyed in fire
NEWBURGH, Maine (WABI) - A Newburgh house is a total loss after a fire broke out Thursday afternoon. The call for the three-alarm fire came in just before 4:00, and arriving crews found the home fully involved. Crews say it was a single family home. No one was home at...
WPFO
Reward for information on Maine man who walked away from psychiatric center increased
(BDN) -- The reward for information on a Norridgewock man who has been missing for nearly four months has increased to $2,500. Graham Lacher, 37, was a voluntary patient at Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center before he walked away from the facility on June 6. Lacher, who is diagnosed as schizophrenic and autistic, was last seen about 4:40 p.m. on June 6 walking away from the State Street facility, according to state officials.
wabi.tv
Carmel receives grant for new playground
CARMEL, Maine (WABI) - Great news for the town of Carmel, they’re getting a grant to build a new community playground. The town posted the exciting announcement Thursday on Facebook --along with two renderings of the what the park will look like. They’re getting $150,000 for the project.
wabi.tv
Empty Arms Remembrance Walk this weekend in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month. It’s a time to raise awareness for those who have lost a child to stillbirth, miscarriage, SIDS, or any other cause at any point during pregnancy or infancy. On Saturday, families from the greater Bangor area will...
wabi.tv
The search continues for Graham Lacher
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The reward for 38-year-old Graham Lacher who has been missing for nearly four months has increased to $2,500. Lacher walked away from Bangor’s Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in June. Tammy Lacher Scully is his mother and says her son has a life-threatening medical condition and...
wabi.tv
‘Thrive Maine’ initiative to help small businesses recover pandemic
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Gov. Janet Mills has announced a plan to help small businesses recover from the pandemic. She announced the Finance Authority of Maine will begin accepting applications for $58 million in forgivable small business loans through the “Thrive Maine” initiative of her Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan, starting Tuesday.
wgan.com
Pair of Maine men accused of receiving pay for home repair projects that were never completed
Two men in Penobscot County are accused of taking payments for home repairs that they did not finish. According to the Bangor Daily News, 51-year-old Eric Bartell of Bangor and 34-year-old Lee Smith of Lee were indicted Wednesday on one count each of theft by deception. Prosecutors said Bartell took...
wabi.tv
Bangor’s Ipanema rebrands as Lazy Hound
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Lazy Hound is the new name for the restaurant formerly known as Ipanema. With the name change comes new décor and food. The name change is part of a much larger shift in their day-to-day operations. “After the pandemic, our business model has to change...
colbyecho.news
Are students safe in Waterville?
Only a few weeks into fall semester, several students have experienced incidents of harassment and assault while in Waterville. These incidents seem to be occurring with more frequency than in previous years, and many students do not feel safe in Waterville or on campus. Many of these incidents took place...
wabi.tv
Moose spotted outside Bangor day care, bakery
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Summit Learning Center in Bangor welcomed an unexpected visitor Monday. This bull moose was spotted outside the center on State Street!. Staff say the kids were super excited. Bangor Police also shared photos of the moose dumpster diving outside Frank’s Bakery, further up State Street.
beckersspine.com
Maine orthopedic clinic hires 5th female surgeon
Bangor, Maine-based Northern Light Orthopedics welcomed its fifth female orthopedic surgeon, Megan Richards, MD. Five of the seven surgeons at Northern Light are female, according to a Sept. 29 news release from the practice. Dr. Richards specializes in hip, knee and ankle arthritis, as well as minimally invasive total hip...
wabi.tv
‘Paws on Parade’ returns Saturday
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Paws on Parade is back in Bangor on Saturday. The 29th annual event will take place at Husson University from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. The theme is, “thank you for being a friend,” in honor of Betty White!. You can join the community dog walk.
wabi.tv
Bangor, Camden restaurants voted best in the nation
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Searching the nation for the best date night restaurant? Or how about some every day eats?. You don’t have to look far. Tripadvisor has deemed Timber Kitchen and Bar in Bangor the number one “everyday eats restaurant” in the nation!. Natalie’s at Camden...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Boothbay Harbor police arrest 6
Boothbay Harbor Police Department made six arrests between Aug. 25 and Sept. 25. On Aug. 25, Sgt. Pat Higgins arrested Alexander Kaufmann, 39, of Union for violating conditions of release. On Sept. 1, Higgins arrested Joan Hendrick, 60, of Boothbay Harbor for operating under the influence. On Sept. 22, officer...
wabi.tv
Pretty Things: fall decorating with mums
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Morgan Sturdivant caught up with Mark Pellon from Lougee & Frederick’s Florist. He explains to us how we can decorate in the fall with mums.
