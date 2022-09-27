Read full article on original website
kchi.com
City Expects To Close On Strand This Week
The City of Chillicothe is expected to take possession of the Strand Hotel Appartments this week. The closing is expected before the week’s end. City Administrator Roze Frampton says the work on the building continues to bring it up to code standards. The work that is seen on the outside includes repairs to fix leaks and secure items at the top of the building.
kttn.com
Officials release schedule of events for 2022 Missouri Day Festival
The schedule has been released for the Missouri Day Festival in Trenton. The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce will present the event, which will include activities from October 13th through 16th. The festival will start with the Trenton Area Ministerial Alliance Soup Supper at the First Baptist Church that Thursday...
northwestmoinfo.com
Lawson Man Hurt in Wednesday Motorcycle Wreck
A rock in the roadway is to blame after a Lawson man wrecked his motorcycle Wednesday afternoon, leaving him with moderate injuries. Troop A of the Highway Patrol says 52-year-old LAwson resident Michael D. Adams was operating a 2016 Harley-Davidson Streetglide on I-35 southbound at Vivion Road in Clay County at 4:05 P.M. Wednesday, when he hit a rock in the roadway.
Going 360: Exploring 4-day school weeks in Missouri
The approach of cutting one day of school from the calendar is gaining popularity, especially in Missouri.
kchi.com
Kingston Woman Injured In Crash
A two-vehicle crash left a Kingston woman with moderate injuries Monday morning. State Troopers investigated the crash on Route HH, 2 miles west of Kingston. At about 7:30 am, 20-year-old Gage R Simmons of Kingston was eastbound and attempting to overtake a vehicle driven by 33-year-old Rafael Bustos Vasquez of Arkansas and ran into the back of the vehicle. Simmons was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for Treatment; Vasquez was not injured.
kchi.com
Update On Chillicothe Industrial Park
The work on the layout of the new Chillicothe Industrial Park continues. City Administrator Roze Frampton says there is still a ways to go, but progress is being made. Frampton says they are also meeting with MoDOT about the Mitchell Road and US 36 interchange. She says when the Industrial Park opens there is potential for an increase of traffic using that intersection which is already an issue for large trucks.
northwestmoinfo.com
Fairfax Man Hurt In Two Vehicle Crash
A two-vehicle rear-ending accident Tuesday left a Fairfax, Missouri man with minor injuries. According tot he accident report from Troop H of the Highway Patrol, 47-year-old Fairfax resident John D. Pitts was driving a 1993 GMC westbound on Missouri Route 136 at the intersection with Interstate 29 on the city limits of Rock Port at 11 A.M. Tuesday when a 1998 Volvo he was following began to slow to turn onto the Interstate.
northwestmoinfo.com
Livingston County Sheriff 09/29/2022 – Incident Reports, Arrests and MORE Public Information
September 16 at 9:19 a.m. LCSO was in the 4000 block of Route A on an investigation. This resulted in the arrest of Sherry Gayle Ritchie, 33, Chillicothe on a Chillicothe Municipal arrest warrant for alleged Failure to Appear in Court on an ordinance violation of theft. The deputy observed item(s) used with methamphetamine and also seized other evidence. Ms. Ritchie was arrested for the alleged Possession of Methamphetamine and incarcerated. Ms. Ritchie has been charged in Livingston County Associate Court with alleged felony drug possession.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Three In Area Counties
Three arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Wednesday. At about 10:50 am in Sullivan County, Troopers arrested 44-year-old James D Baker of Milan for alleged resisting arrest, no valid license, no insurance, and failure to register. He was also arrested on a warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Sullivan County Jail.
KMZU
Lawson riders injured in motorcycle Crash
RAY COUNTY, Mo. -- A collision with an animal put a Lawson motorcyclist in the hospital Sunday night. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol report, Laurence Atkinson, 56, struck an animal on northbound Route C, just North of West 126th Street in Ray County. The impact caused his bike to travel off the right side of the roadway and into a ditch.
kttn.com
Driver of SUV injured when vehicle crashes on Interstate 35
The Highway Patrol reports a Glendale, Arizona man sustained moderate injuries when a sports utility vehicle rolled over one mile north of Cameron. An ambulance transported the driver, 34-year-old Titus Whitelow, to Liberty Hospital. The accident happened on Thursday morning, September 29th as the SUV traveled north on Interstate 35...
northwestmoinfo.com
Monday Morning Accident Leaves Kingston Woman Hurt
A Kingston woman was left with moderate injuries after a rear-ending accident Monday morning in Caldwell County. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says at 7:30 A.M. today a 2019 Chevy Malibu being driven by 20-year-old Kingston resident Gage R. Simmons was eastbound on Route HH when she began to overtake a 2022 Chevy Silverado being driven by 33-year-old Rafael Bustos Vasquez.
kttn.com
Highway 65 to be reduced to one lane in Trenton
A bridge rehabilitation project will narrow Highway 65 over Route 6 in Trenton beginning October 10, 2022. Contractors from Capital Paving & Construction, LLC, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, will complete the rehabilitation project which is expected to continue through late December 2022. Temporary traffic signals will be...
farmerpublishing.com
Tarkio man arrested on child molestation charges
On September 22, 2022, 34 year old Mark Shane Hogue, II, of Tarkio, Missouri, was arrested for child molestation. He has been charged with four Class A felonies, four Class D felonies, and a Class B misdemeanor. Hogue is currently being held at the Atchison County Jail in Rock Port,...
kttn.com
Bus driver receives minor injuries when school bus and trash truck mirrors strike each other on a curve
One driver was injured when mirrors of a school bus and a trash truck collided five miles west of Unionville on Wednesday at 6:25 am. The driver of the bus, 39-year-old Miranda Rea of Unionville, sustained a minor injury and was treated at the scene. The truck driver was 47-year-old Toby Streett of Trenton who wasn’t hurt.
kchi.com
Six Booked Into Jails For Livingston County
Six bookings for Livingston County Law Enforcement Agencies are in the report from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Monday, Daviess County authorities arrested 60-year-old Danny Ray Souders of Jamesport on a Probation Violation for a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center. A bond hearing is set for October 6th.
kttn.com
Dangerous dog ordinance dominates meeting of Trenton City Council
Discussion on the dangerous dog ordinance dominated Monday night’s meeting of the Trenton City Council. The six members participating approved two ordinances, a change order, a revision to water rates, and what were called clarifications in the personnel policy. Councilman Marvin Humphreys discussed an incident that involved a person...
kttn.com
Fire destroys two outbuildings and contents on Northwest 80th Avenue
Grundy County Rural Fire Protection assistant chief Brandon Gibler reports two outbuildings and their contents were destroyed by fire early Sunday afternoon at 875 Northwest 80th Avenue. The owner was listed as Ron McClure. The buildings and contents were on fire when firefighters arrived, and both already were a total...
nodawaynews.com
Auditor Galloway identifies concerns in audit of Nodaway County, provides recommendations to county officials
On September 20, Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway issued an audit of Nodaway County that identifies areas of concern and provides recommendations to county officials to address those concerns. The review gave a rating of “good,” the same rating given in the previous audit of Nodaway County. “Audits...
northwestmoinfo.com
Bethany Man Arrested in Ray County on Drug Charges
RAY COUNTY, MO – A Bethany man was arrested on drug charges this (Thursday) morning in Ray County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 21-year old Tyler C. Daugherty was arrested on allegations of felony possession of a controlled substance (THC); possession of drug paraphernalia; and speeding at 9:30 am. Daugherty was released with charges pending.
