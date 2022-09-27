Glenwood Springs’ trash pick-up switching to ‘pay as you throw’ with free recycling pickup

Read full article on original website
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Overnight fees coming to Maroon Bells wilderness in 2023
Backcountry campers will have to pay to stay in the most popular areas of the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness starting in 2023, the U.S. Forest Service announced Friday. People hitting the “most visited areas” will be required to have an overnight permit and pay a nightly fee of $10 per person from May 31 through Oct. 1, the forest service said.
HEARD LOUD AND CLEAR: Iconic Colorado destination to require permit for camping
According to the US Forest Service, an overnight fee for some heavily-trafficked parts of the Maroon Bells-Snowmass wilderness has been approved. This fee program is designed to help officials better manage and protect this extremely popular Aspen-area destination, which spans 181,535 acres and is home to 26 trailheads leading to 173 miles of trails.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
UPDATE: Eastbound I-70 reopens at Glenwood Springs after accident in Glenwood Canyon
Eastbound Interstate 70 has been reopened at Exit 116 in Glenwood Springs Friday evening a traffic accident in Glenwood Canyon prompted a near 2-1/2 hour closure, according to a Garfield County Emergency Communications alert. The highway closed just before 5:30 p.m. and was reopened at about 7:45 p.m. Support Local...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Colorado Bear Coalition hosts ‘town hall’ to explain bear killings
The Colorado Bear Coalition hosted an Aspen community meeting on Tuesday to discuss with a skeptical audience the euthanizing of a sow and her four cubs in August. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers were present to help residents understand why the five bears were euthanized and offer ways to prevent a similar situation in the future.
boulderreportinglab.org
Louisville seeks to become second Colorado city to ban gas in new commercial buildings
This summer, Crested Butte became the first municipality in Colorado to ban natural gas in new buildings. Other than cooking in commercial kitchens, everything in the mountain town’s new structures must be achieved electrically. If it had been up to Ashley Stolzmann, however, Boulder’s neighbor would have taken gold.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Pioneer Physician, Dr. Morton of Outlaw Medical Arts, retires after decades of serving Garfield County patients
It’s a rarity nowadays to find an old-fashioned family doctor and internal medicine specialist who provides independent healthcare services with a personal touch. And as Rifle’s Dr. Tom Morton has decided to finally hang up his spurs at Rifle’s Outlaw Medical Arts, the torch is being passed to a new local provider who will be able to provide the same level of care for both existing and new patients.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Friday letters: Lots of election-related thoughts, endorsements
A few months ago, I woke up to the fact that my town, Trinidad, Colorado, is now in the 3rd Congressional District, and that U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert is now my representative. Of course, I had heard of her; who hasn’t? But, I didn’t know much about her performance. So, I started Googling. What I discovered is that she is not qualified to serve. During her first term in Congress, she has become nationally known for her inflammatory language and attention-grabbing antics but has been ineffective in passing legislation.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Carsten column: The blood chemistry panel and your pet companion
The blood-chemistry panel is an essential part of the health assessment for pet companions. It is used in conjunction with the complete blood count (CBC) to form a more complete picture of health status (see the Aug. 30 Glenwood Springs Post Independent article). Unlike the CBC, which uses blood that...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Get your spuds ready for a Marble Mash themed Potato Day
Saturday will be the 113th celebration for Carbondale’s longest running tradition, Potato Day. This year’s theme is “Marble Mash” in honor of the 100th anniversary of the Lincoln Memorial, which was built from marble mined in the nearby Crystal River Valley town of Marble. “Colorado actually...
nbc11news.com
Colorado Appeals court upholds dismissal for convicted murder
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Court of Appeals upheld a Garfield County District Judge’s decision that could land a convicted killer back on the streets. But Mesa County Attorney Dan Rubenstein plans to appeal to the state supreme court. The issue this time around is whether prosecutors...
Two children go missing on Colorado resort town trail, safely located
According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, two 9-year-old boys and their dog went missing on Congo Trail in the Aspen Highlands Ski Area on Monday. The boys left for a short 10 to 15 minute walk, but had not returned after 40 minutes. At that point, parents called the sheriff's office for assistance.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
UPDATE: Rifle police respond to juvenile assault incident at downtown park, suspect detained
Rifle police responded at about 5 p.m. Thursday to a serious assault involving juveniles at Centennial Park in downtown Rifle, near the middle school, according to a Rifle Police Department news release. “Two female juveniles engaged in a verbal argument that quickly escalated into a physical altercation,” an updated release...
Colorado Sheepherder Missing Overnight Found 15 Miles From Last Location
A Colorado sheepherder has been found after disappearing overnight in Rio Blanco County. The sheepherder was missing through the night when they were lost outdoors within the Williams Fork area of the county notes the Sheriff’s Office. Before disappearing on Monday, September 12, the sheepherder and his boss were...
Snowboarding pioneer killed in accident on recreation path in Colorado
According to the Colorado Snowsports Museum, snowboarding pioneer Adam Merriman was killed in an accident in Vail last Tuesday. The organization describes Merriman as a once-"teenage phenom with talent well beyond his years" that moved on to become a highly influential figure in the sport of snowboarding. A report from...
Colorado sheriff under investigation over support of Boebert
A sheriff is under investigation by the Colorado secretary of state’s office after being accused of violating campaign finance rules in his effort to support Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.). In a letter obtained by The Hill, the Colorado secretary of state’s office confirmed that it launched its probe into...
