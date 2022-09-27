Glenwood Springs’ trash pick-up switching to ‘pay as you throw’ with free recycling pickup

A few months ago, I woke up to the fact that my town, Trinidad, Colorado, is now in the 3rd Congressional District, and that U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert is now my representative. Of course, I had heard of her; who hasn’t? But, I didn’t know much about her performance. So, I started Googling. What I discovered is that she is not qualified to serve. During her first term in Congress, she has become nationally known for her inflammatory language and attention-grabbing antics but has been ineffective in passing legislation.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO