Stablecorp Beta Launches Blockchain-Based Treasury Management Platform

Canadian blockchain technology company Stablecorp has announced the beta launch of a personal and commercial payments and treasury management platform that is powered by blockchain infrastructure. Dubbed Grapes Finance, the platform enables Canadian individuals and businesses to access foreign exchange (FX), payment and yield analytics solutions — all in one...
Cross-Border Commerce Futures: How AI And Biometrics Are Transforming Global Risk Management

Global Businesses Turn to AI, Biometrics for Secure Payments. As more businesses expand into global markets, cross-border payments security is more essential than ever. In “Cross-Border Commerce Futures: How AI And Biometrics Are Transforming Global Risk Management,” a PYMNTS and Payoneer collaboration, we reveal how these tools provide peace of mind for entrepreneurs and SMBs looking to keep payments secure and compliant.
Want to Stop Crypto Hacks? Make Them Reversible

What if an immutable and irreversible cryptocurrency transaction wasn’t?. That’s the idea trio of Stanford University researchers proposed this week as a way to combat the seemingly constant string of thefts, fraud and hacks that have routinely seen hundreds of millions of dollars stolen in the crypto industry — including more than $14 billion last year alone.
The ConnectedEconomy™ Monthly Report: The Employment Effect

Red-Hot Labor Market Fuels ConnectedEconomy™ Engagement. Employed consumers use connected devices 80% more in their daily lives than unemployed consumers, and not just to shop and spend. For this edition of the “ConnectedEconomy™ Monthly Report,” PYMNTS surveyed 3,212 consumers to discover how rising employment rates are accelerating the U.S. economy’s digital transformation.
Data Brief: Brazil Contends for No 1 in Digital Transformation

When benchmarking the world’s digital transformation, there are standouts. Some economies are all-in when it comes to comes to connected living, and it’s evident that this activity is indeed transformative, sometimes very much so. For “How The World Does Digital: The Impact Of Payments On Digital Transformation,” PYMNTS...
Connected Wellness: What’s Next In The Connected Economy

Most US Consumers Taking Preventative Healthcare Online. Digital healthcare is booming across the U.S., with 57% of consumers having recently engaged in at least one preventative healthcare activity online. In “Connected Wellness: What’s Next In The Connected Economy,” a collaboration with CareCredit, PYMNTS surveys 3,213 consumers to get an inside look at healthcare tech adoption.
