The Montclair History Center is presenting “Frederick law Olmsted: Designing America” as part of its History at Home virtual series at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29. Historian and filmmaker Laurence Cotton, originator of the PBS special “Frederick Law Olmsted: Designing America,” takes a look at the remarkable life and career of Olmsted, who with his sons and their landscaping firm created some of the most beautiful public and private parks and gardens in North America, including in Montclair. More information and the Zoom link: montclairhistory.org.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO