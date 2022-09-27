ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
baristanet.com

Fireworks at Montclair Council Meeting Over Shared Service Agreement with Glen Ridge

Montclair, NJ – It started with proclamations for Italian Heritage Month and Outpost in the Burbs’ 35th anniversary, but quickly devolved into one of the most heated council meetings in recent history, with Montclair’s Councilor at Large Bob Russo and Montclair Township Manager Timothy Stafford yelling across the room at each other, with Russo calling Stafford a “liar” and Stafford calling Russo’s remarks “despicable.” [go to 1:40 in the video below].
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local News

Parents question why Montclair schools referendum projects were not tackled earlier

The Montclair school district will present voters with an $187.7 million bond referendum on the Nov. 8 ballot, covering repairs and upgrades at every school in the district. District administrators and Montclair Board of Education members have described this work as “a dire need” and that without the passage of the referendum, students and staff may face “serious risks.”
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne council authorizes new Urban Enterprise Zone projects for 2022

Bayonne has authorized new Urban Enterprise Zone (UEZ) projects for this year. The program was revived by the Urban Enterprise Zone Reform Bill, signed into New Jersey law by the Murphy Administration law, which appropriated $42.5 million in Zone Assistance Funds for UEZs in the Fiscal Year 2022. The program was brought back to full operation after lacking funding for more than a decade, when dedicated funding sources ended in 2011.
BAYONNE, NJ
Montclair Local News

History Center spotlights Olmsted

The Montclair History Center is presenting “Frederick law Olmsted: Designing America” as part of its History at Home virtual series at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29. Historian and filmmaker Laurence Cotton, originator of the PBS special “Frederick Law Olmsted: Designing America,” takes a look at the remarkable life and career of Olmsted, who with his sons and their landscaping firm created some of the most beautiful public and private parks and gardens in North America, including in Montclair. More information and the Zoom link: montclairhistory.org.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montclair, NJ
Montclair, NJ
Real Estate
Montclair, NJ
Government
Montclair, NJ
Business
brickunderground.com

Manhattan rents level off, Jersey City vs. Hoboken, & more

This week readers visited Brick Underground to check out what's happening with New York City's rental market. In Manhattan, the median rent dropped by a mere 1 percent in August—making it the second-highest rent in history, according to the Elliman Report. Brooklyn and Queens also saw record-breaking rents last month.
MANHATTAN, NY
NJ.com

Specialty doughnut shop opening new N.J. locations

Mochinut, popular for its combination of Japanese mochi and American doughnuts, is expanding in New Jersey. The company will open another location on Oct. 17 at 871 Cooper Landing Rd. in Cherry Hill. Eleven more Mochinut spots are slated to open in the Garden State soon, according to the company’s...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Workforce Housing#Diversity#Linus Realestate#Linus Affordable Housing
NJ.com

Native plant sale in Hudson; Hudson County fair returns and more

Native Plant Society’s Hudson Chapter to host Hudson County’s largest native plant sale. The Native Plant Society of New Jersey’s Hudson County Chapter will hold their fall plant sale on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at James J. Braddock Park/Nature’s Park Café & Eatery, 5 Lakeside Dr. S, North Bergen.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NJ.com

Passaic County town immerses itself in poetry

Word Seed Inc.’s fifth annual Paterson Poetry Festival will take place in downtown Paterson this weekend at the Passaic County Court House Plaza, 77 Hamilton St. The event will be held in-person from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, with virtual programming planned 5 to 9:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
insidernj.com

The Real Dem Play in Bergen?

Commissioner Tom Sullivan held a fundraiser in Bergen on 9/29 that raised over $50K for his re-election to the Board of Commissioners, raising his total for the year at close to $130K for a race his allies insist is a foregone conclusion. Over 10 different labor unions supported the room,...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Poggi Press owner claims Hoboken hasn’t tried to negotiate eminent domain since July

The Poggi Press owner claims Hoboken hasn’t tried to negotiate an eminent domain price since July, a claim he is sticking to even after the administration claims otherwise. “We have not heard anything constructive from the Administration and its legal representatives since July. I’m troubled by the city’s lack of responsiveness and so is my legal team,” Charles Poggi said in a statement.
HOBOKEN, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy