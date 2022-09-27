TRI-COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Hurricane Ian’s path has shifted to the east, which emergency management officials say is good new for us here in the Tri-County. In Lancaster County emergency services say their job hasn’t looked much different from any other stormy day, but they do expect that to change. Lancaster is considered a storm ready county, and they have been working with the National Weather Service to track the hurricane in hopes of keeping the storms surprises to a minimum.

YORK COUNTY, SC ・ 23 HOURS AGO