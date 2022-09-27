Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Carolina Connection – Historic Rock Hill Events
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – CN2 is catching up with Historic Rock Hill’s Executive Director Jennifer Sandler discussing events such as the Oyster Roast on October 20, Laurelwood Cemetery Tour with Pat Grant on November 4 and The White Home Talk on November 20. We have those...
CN2 Sports – Because of Hurricane, We are Reporting Thursday Night Football
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – And later in CN2 Sports It’s Thursday night football because of Hurricane Ian. CN2 is hitting the road as we bring highlights from this week’s high school games. We have those stories and more.
Friday Night Flashback – For Thursday Night
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – What can Big Play Brown do for you?. Previous articlePower Outages & Hurricane Information for the Tri-County. Next articleU.S. Congressman Fighting to Add More Funding to Fight Childhood Cancer.
Chester Co. Farm Prepares for Impacts of Hurricane Ian
LOWRYS, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Hurricane Ian has made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 storm. Its now making its way through Florida headed to the Carolinas. While it could be another 24 hours until the storm gets here, the Tri-County is preparing. We can expect heavy rainfall...
CN2 Picture of The Day – Calm Before the Storm
ROCK HILL, S.C (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Sheriff’s Office sharing this picture they called the Calm Before The Storm. They say Deputy Hamblen took this ‘golden hour’ picture – of course they and all our agencies are ready to help as the wind and rain move in.
Hurricane Ian Has Arrived In The Tri-County – Tri-County Emergency Management’s Response
TRI-COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Hurricane Ian’s path has shifted to the east, which emergency management officials say is good new for us here in the Tri-County. In Lancaster County emergency services say their job hasn’t looked much different from any other stormy day, but they do expect that to change. Lancaster is considered a storm ready county, and they have been working with the National Weather Service to track the hurricane in hopes of keeping the storms surprises to a minimum.
U.S. Disc Golf Championship Returns To Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The U.S. Disc Golf Championship has returned to Rock Hill, at Winthrop University. This weekend was supposed to be the kick off of the 24th annual championship, with the amateurs playing first but that competition now delayed. The good news is, the opening...
Rock Hill Businesses Prepping to Gather Aid for Florida
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Businesses and community are coming together to gather supplies and aid to those in hardest hit areas in Florida. See below their plans and how you can join them. Knowledge Perk posting out this afternoon, “Our friends and community partners at Williams &...
Fort Mill Main Street Closed Each Weekend Throughout the Month of October
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Main Street in Fort Mill will be closed every weekend in October for Weekends on Main. Unfortunately with the weather this weekend the event is now cancelled. But be sure to plan for those future weekends – where the closure will begin on...
Governor McMaster – Noon Update on Hurricane Ian
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Governor Henry McMaster holding a media briefing with state emergency management officials. The governor will update the public on Hurricane Ian’s impact on South Carolina.
Hurricane Ian Expected to Make Landfall in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (CN2 News) – Governor Henry McMaster & State Officials will provide updates on this Thursday, Sept. 29th @ 4 PM. Read the latest update here from the Office of the Governor:. The National Hurricane Center recently issued a hurricane warning for portions of the South Carolina coast....
CN2 Today – Humane Society Annual Christmas Shop Set to Open
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Come shop till you drop at the Humane Society of York County’s annual Christmas shop!. The shop which includes tons of gently used Christmas goodies, Halloween & fall decor, costumes and more is set to open September 30th!. In the video above,...
Make-A-Wish Surprises Little Warrior with Room Makeover
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – After ringing the bell, 9 year-old Penelope Macaluso, steps into a room designed especially for her after her battle with Cancer. Since last September the Make-A-Wish Foundation has granted 222 wishes this past year alone, making this is a single year record for the South Carolina chapter.
CN2 Athlete of the Week – DaVontae Bracey
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – This week’s CN2 Athlete of the Week is Kershaw’s Andrew Jackson High School’s Senior DaVontae Bracey.
E-Learning Days for Students Tomorrow Throughout the Tri-County
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York School District – The Clover School District – The Rock Hill School District – Fort Mill Schools – Lancaster School District and the Chester County School District are switching to virtual learning for student tomorrow, Friday, September 30th out of safety concerns.
CN2 Picture of the Day: Lancaster County Sheriff’s Surprised By Familiar Deputy
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office received a surprise visit from Deputy Pablo Blas. He was injured in an off-duty motorcycle accident in August and spent many days in the hospital, and he didn’t expect to recover this quickly. Today he stopped...
Four in Custody in Drive-By Shooting Death of 15 year old
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster Sheriff’s Department is saying that four people have been taken into custody in connection to the shooting death of Jashawna Coleman, 15, of Lancaster in the Foxwood Apartments this past Sunday. In a statement from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Department:. Four...
14 Year Old Killed After Being Hit by Truck in Lancaster Co.
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The Lancaster County coroner says a 14 year old girl was killed after attempting to cross South Carolina Highway 9 in Lancaster County on Wednesday when the incident occurred. The teen attended Buford High School says the coroner. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers...
Gold Bows Show Community Support for Families Battling Childhood Cancer
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It’s been 10 years since one Fort Mill mom won the South Carolina Strawberry Festival in Fort Mill. Though her crown has been retired, her platform is still going strong. Dana Boutwell, the 2012 Queen chose Cookies For Kids Cancer as her...
